After The Carnage: Macy's As A Bond Equivalent

Its FCF is still well in excess of what is needed to fund the dividend so if you can stomach the volatility, this could be a nice pickup for income.

Image credit

I'll come straight out with it; I have been dead wrong on Macy's (NYSE:M). I've been pounding the table for probably a year, saying the high yield and turnaround story made Macy's an attractive long term buy. But investors have clearly lost patience with the turnaround and that has led to the carnage we saw on Thursday following a very tough Q1 report. Macy's is now trading for roughly the same price it did five years ago and as tempting as it can be to buy a well-known name under that sort of circumstance, given just how wrong I've been, I'm going to take a step back and evaluate Macy's as a bond equivalent and nothing more. After all, it is now yielding in excess of 6%, which is quite extraordinary. But of course, that only matters if the dividend stays intact so let's take a look.

I'll be using data from Morningstar for this exercise and note that the years I mention below are equivalent to calendar years; Macy's ends its fiscal year in January, not December.

We'll begin by taking a look at the extraordinary movement Macy's has seen in its dividend over the past decade. This, of course, has been a decade marked by peaks and valleys in the mall department store business and Macy's is certainly no different.

Macy's paid a nice dividend heading into the crisis but absolutely massive losses in 2008 led to a slashing of the payout to a token amount. That persisted for 2009 and 2010 while Macy's rebuilt itself, and rebuild itself it did. The payout has jumped from the 20 cents that was distributed in 2009 and 2010 to better than $1.50 today; extraordinary growth to be sure. Even if you start in 2007 and include the massive cuts, Macy's still roughly tripled its payout in the past ten years. That puts it firmly in the top tier of dividend growth performers during that time frame, which is all the more amazing considering what happened in the aftermath of the crisis.

Seen another way, this chart shows us the magnitude of each individual move in the dividend over the same time frame.

This chart looks a bit bonkers given all the huge moves but the moral of the story is that following the massive slashing of the dividend, Macy's made pretty quick work of not only rebuilding its payout, but sending it much, much higher. Even after the payout more than doubled in 2012, the four most recent years have seen average increases in the neighborhood of 17%. Just consider how much of a priority management must make the dividend in order to allocate this kind of capital to it in addition to trying to invest for the future; it's extraordinary.

Unfortunately, as we all know, it hasn't stemmed the tide of heavy selling and Macy's is languishing to say the least. I said I was wrong about the price appreciation of Macy's in the opener and I was. But given the otherworldly yield Macy's is sporting right now, is it worth a look from the long side just as an income vehicle? After all, it is yielding better than twice a 30-year Treasury right now.

To find out, we need to take a look at Macy's ability to fund its dividend in these difficult times. The way any company must fund its dividend over the long term is with FCF. This is the only recurring source of cash for any company and thus, it is of paramount importance. Companies can also fund dividends over the short term - just how short depends upon lots of company-specific factors - by using cash on the balance sheet, borrowing, asset divestitures, etc. But for a truly sustainable dividend, it must be fully funded - and then some - by yearly FCF. So how has Macy's done on this front?

Two things really jump out at me when viewing this chart. First, Macy's FCF has been absolutely monstrous for a long time, despite weak results during this time frame. This is a big reason why I've been bullish on Macy's in the past; very few companies have FCF charts that look like this. And given the diminutive cost of the dividend over this time period, Macy's has had enormous amounts of excess FCF available after paying its dividend. Indeed, it is easy to see why management has raised the payout so aggressively when seeing just how much FCF is available to pay it.

The second thing that is very noticeable is that the past two years have seen notable declines in FCF. Macy's has been suffering for this same amount of time with declining sales and margins that seem to perpetually fall. That impacts FCF negatively and we can see the results here. The thing is that if we look at Macy's FCF usage - the amount of its FCF it uses to pay the dividend each year - things are still, quite amazingly, looking up.

Macy's FCF usage has been positively microscopic for most of the time frame we are looking at with the notable exceptions of 2015 and 2016. We knew that was coming as FCF was roughly cut in half for those two years against 2014's level. But even so, its FCF usage was just above 50%, well in the safety zone. I don't get concerned about a dividend's safety and/or ability to grow further until FCF usage is 80% to 85% or higher; Macy's isn't even sniffing those levels.

So what's the bottom line? Macy's is experiencing some really horrendous fundamentals right now. The department store as we know it is under fire and Macy's is squarely in the crosshairs. At the same time, however, it has a tremendous amount of funding available to continue to pay its current dividend for a very long time. It has lots of cash and apart from that, its FCF is almost double what it needs to pay its current 6% yield. I don't think we're going to see a bunch of huge raises from here but even if the payout is flat while Macy's works on things, you're getting double the 30-year Treasury rate. Macy's dividend is very well financed right now and while I can't promise management won't cut it, I think things would have to get much worse than they are right now for that to happen. Thus, if you want the 6% yield, I still think it is safe to go for it. Just make sure you're ready for the volatility that is sure to come with respect to the stock price itself because this sort of battleground stock usually doesn't resolve its price action peacefully.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.