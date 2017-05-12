Market Volatility Bulletin: 3 Weeks Of S&P Trading In A One-Percent Range

CNBC: 8:55 EST

ES futures (NYSEARCA:SPY) were down small during the overnight session. Similar to yesterday, participants posted session highs almost immediately on the Asian session open. Currently, those highs still stand at 2391.25, with session lows posted at 2384.25.

Crude oil (NYSEARCA:USO) futures were flat overnight, with gold (NYSEARCA:GLD) futures up nearly 0.50% after a range-bound Thursday in both markets.

After jumping as high as 11.24 during Thursday's US session, and being up as much as 1.50% overnight, the VIX opened flat.

CNBC: Thursday Close

Thursday's market sell-off and VIX pop were short lived, with stock indexes (NYSEARCA:DIA) recovering nearly all of their losses by US session close. No sector managed to gain meaningfully on the day, though consumer staples (NYSEARCA:XLP) did lead the way with a gain of 0.15%. Though financials (NYSEARCA:XLF) helped to pull stocks lower to the tune of a 0.63% loss, the consumer discretionary (NYSEARCA:XLY) sector lost 0.60% on the back of a 17% plunge in Macy's stock price. JW Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) and JC Penney (NYSE:JCP) have also had rocky sessions - each down almost 10% today. While the overall equity markets are holding up well, it has been a rough week for non-Amazon retailers.

Source: The Balance of Trade

Shout-Out

In today's shout-out piece we'd like to highlight work from Victor Dergunov, for his article last week titled Is XIV Bulletproof Or Will It Crater When The Time Is Right?

Mr. Dergunov begins the piece by noting the surge in XIV's share price over the past 15 months, a time period during which it has experienced a five-fold increase, jumping from around $15 up to the area of $75. The author mentions that both on a technical and fundamental front, the SPX is having trouble around the 2400 area.

Next, Mr. Dergunov explains part of what has accounted for XIV's superior performance of late, when compared to other VIX-based trading vehicles such as VXX, UVXY, or TVIX. In addition to simply being inverse-exposed to VIX futures, the XIV has not had to contend with the almost constant state of contango in the VIX futures market. Where VXX and the like are constantly degraded due to this contango, in most cases it provides a strong tailwind to XIV.

The author offers both long and short-term possibilities for volatility given differing outcomes in geopolitical events, as well as changes in the financial landscape. To close, Mr. Dergunov offers the following:

XIV has performed extremely well over the last few years, so long as volatility has remained relatively subdued. As mentioned earlier, it has had massive corrections along its way to the top. However, with recent fundamental, technical, and geopolitical developments, the ETN could experience a significant downturn in the near future, which could make it an attractive short-term play to the downside. Judging from past performance, if the S&P had a correction of 5%-10%, XIV could give up anywhere from 25%-50% of its value in a relatively short time period, which could bring its price down from $78 to approximately $35-$55.

Thoughts on Volatility

Yesterday provided an interesting day of price action for market participants; although the day ended up closing roughly flat, the morning's sell-off offered a fleeting reminder of more volatile times. Aiding the theme of quickly crushed vol that we've seen recently, buyers immediately swarmed in around April's closing price and bought the market back higher.

At times early in the session, spot VIX was nearly 13% higher. This move that sounds precipitous until you realize that the VIX was little more than $1.00 higher, and ultimately closed the day about $.60 higher. Just before the open, spot VIX is at 10.80, with F1 (May) futures trading at 11.60, and F2 (NYSEARCA:JUNE) futures trading at 12.60.

The futures term structure over the last week has stayed remarkably consistent, even with a few events taking place that may have stirred up less steady markets. Shown below, the biggest change in term structure over the last week has been towards the far-end of the curve.

Additionally, the VIX-tracking ETP market has shown similar movement recently, failing to hold much outside of their recently established ranges. The positively-exposed products all experienced a pop yesterday, along with the near-month VIX futures; inversely, the XIV gave a pullback that was quickly bought back up.

Clockwise starting top left: VXX, XIV, UVXY, TVIX

To quickly recap the products above: the VXX is a non-leveraged, short-term exposed product, the UVXY and the TVIX are both short-term focused as well, though with 2X exposure to the VIX. For a more in depth look at the products above, click on the links below the visual for our articles including specific product overviews. Except for XIV, these products seek a positive directional exposure to the VIX.

Once the short-lived VIX move was over yesterday, each of the VIX-tracking products moved back inside the range they've established recently.

Organic at-the-money vol is quite subdued today. The volatility market is simply not willing to seriously contemplate higher levels of implied volatility for any longer than a couple hours, as we witnessed yesterday.

There is still a lot of "contango" (look down the second column in the table above), so it will be interesting to see if this mini term structure flattens out any time soon. Quarterly sellers, however, seem less willing to believe that the environment is going to trade dead for days on end. Earlier in the week we saw quarterly vol briefly trade below 10. While still quite muted, at least quarterly expiration is setting its sites somewhat higher.

Weekly vol is just telling us that next week will be like the last two: no movement. We have now traded for almost three weeks inside a one-percent window! At 7.1, weekly vol sees more of this.

Tracking the Trade*(please read disclosures) - Trade Initiation:

This past weekend we wrapped up our last biweekly trade. The profit on the trade came to $6.05 on the spread, which included an opportunity for a quite large profit at the very end (didn't work out on that front).

On Monday we began tracking a new trade. Specifications as follows.

Strategy: Thesis (Set out on May 8 at trade initiation - read to see what our thoughts were on entry)

As we contemplate initiation, the S&P sits just a touch off its all-time highs. Vol is quite low; the trading range over the past couple weeks has been modest - 25 points wide.

While moves higher are certainly not out of the question, we'd like to entertain a move back into our larger trading range from the past couple months: 2325 to 2395. Preferably we find ourselves someplace in the middle.

We will opt for a "backspread" or a "one-by-two", where we buy one option and sell two further-from-the-money options. In this case, we will use puts.

Tactics:

To open, we will trade the following 1x2:

Buy the May 31 2385 put

Sell two of the May 31 2335 puts

Source: Interactive Brokers

Above is the payoff diagram on this spread.

A couple observations on this trade. One is that upside risk is quite limited. Without making any modifications, we could potentially lose a couple bucks on the upside.

The real risk to the trade is drastic downside. Given the movement of the last several months, we're not too concerned on this point. In future segments we can discuss how to alter this profile, or perhaps how one might manage it.

The spread takes advantage of very low vols at-the-money vs. higher vol for the out-of-the money strikes. This is called "skew" and can be seen below:

Buying the at-the-money means buying cheap vol; selling the OTM strikes twice finances most of the purchase, due largely to the higher vol they trade at.

Options sensitivities on the position at initiation were as follows:

"How's the trade look this morning?"

With the ES trading at 2385, the trade's mid rests at $4.50. This represents a $1.25 gain over our position at inception.

The updated options sensitivities are found below:

The trade was quite balanced here. It currently possesses a negative delta, but also a negative exposure to implied volatility (NYSEARCA:VEGA) and positive exposure to the passage of time (theta).

As it turns out, this particular blend of risks has balanced out fairly pretty well since we initiated. The two 2335-strike puts have shown a good deal of resilience. At one point earlier this week, they traded in the mid $3 range. Now they currently trade $5.75-$6.00: very stout given just how range bound we've been over the last couple weeks.

"Any trade mods?"

Yes. As a matter of fact we made one yesterday, and the edit going into Seeking Alpha was glitched! Here's what we wrote:

"Are you going to do anything then?"

Yeah, we think there's a way to tighten this is some in case of a larger downswing:

We're going to take this tightening up of vol seriously, and buy in our strikes. We'll convert our May31 short strikes to May22, thereby taking some of the vol off our short exposure.

This will increase the absolute value of our delta, and it will batten down our negative vega. Theta will be highly dependent on where ES trades.

Should the market spill, we'll have more attractive short strikes to deal with.

Mechanics

Getting this modification done is simple enough. You can see up in the top left panel that the size of the market is quite large on this horizontal spread; the bid-ask is $.40 wide.

We'll put in a limit for two at the mid: $2.90.

This will meaningfully increase our basis in this trade! We'll be trading at a basis of $9.05 rather than the current $3.25. This represents "the most we can lose" now on a large upside move. This, however, gives sway to the message of the options markets, which is telling us to take 2335 seriously - and this new "threat" occurring with reasonable suddenness.

As a side note, this trade mod trades with a mid of $3.10 now, so quite close to where we bought it yesterday.

Closing Thoughts

Thank you for reading Market Volatility Bulletin, and we remind you that these trade ideas are really for educational purposes. They are not so much about making "sim money"; we seek to show you how trades can play out, and offer you the reader a framework for understanding how to work with options Greeks, spreads, and the like.

Just as importantly, Tracking-the-Trade shows you how to divide your ideas into Strategy, Tactics, and Mechanics. Investors spend way too much time in our opinion fixated on strategy, and not nearly enough on tactics or mechanics of how to carry out an idea. That in our mind is a valuable skill set that traders have and investors will need in the years ahead.

With S&P at all-time highs and VIX near all-time lows, we are really interested in how (if at all) readers are modifying their core trading or investment strategies. Please do chime in, as we've seen some really nice commentary in past Bulletins.

Have any questions or suggestions? Let us know! We really enjoy reader comments, and post strong comments from our readers with regularity. We appreciate that.

Please consider following us.

Disclosure: I am/we are short SPY.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: We actively trade the futures markets, potentially taking multiple positions on any given day, both long and short. It is our belief that the S&P 500 is meaningfully overvalued. As such, we typically carry a net short position using ES options and futures.