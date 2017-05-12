3 Things In Biotech You Should Learn Today: May 12, 2017

Welcome to another edition of "Three Things," which is quickly becoming some kind of immune checkpoint inhibitor news corner. But I'm not shocked; these agents are perhaps the biggest single concept in oncology right now. Don't worry, though, the news is huge enough to warrant your interest, and we have other things to go over, as well!

Without further ado...

Asterias inches forward with stem cell therapy for spinal cord injury

Asterias Biotherapeutics (NYSEMKT:AST) was part of the subject of a recent article of mine placed in the context of Geron Corp.'s (NASDAQ:GERN) potential stake in spinal cord injury that it first came to prominence with almost 10 years ago.

But AST has been the prime mover ever since it was spun off from BioTime (NYSEMKT:BTX) to acquire the AST-OPC1 oligodendrocytic progenitor cell technology. And it has moved ever-onward, showing some encouraging early-stage data for patients with serious spinal cord injuries.

Now, AST has announced more positive data from the SCiStar trial, this time presenting serial MRI findings from cohort 2, whose patients received 10 million cells. These MRIs showed that the lesion cavities, which normally develop a few months after trauma, had not formed six months into follow-up. Three of these patients had no presence of lesion cavities at 12 months follow-up.

Looking forward: These findings are encouraging for the forward momentum of AST-OPC1, as the lesion cavities are what form to prevent the recovery of motor function following spinal cord injury. So this is very exciting news! The technology is now moving a lot faster than what we were seeing back in the halcyon days of GERN's first clinical trial approval.

Merck vaults its immune checkpoint inhibitor into lung cancer dominance?

Merck (NYSE:MRK) has had a banner year in 2017, with approval of pembrolizumab in first-line therapy in non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) for patients with high expression of PD-L1, whereas Bristol-Myers Squibb's (NYSE:BMY) drug did not receive this approval, having failed its first-line trial.

But on the back of yesterday's surprising failure of atezolizumab in bladder cancer, MRK announced that it has received approval for first-line treatment using the combination of pembrolizumab and chemotherapy. Adding pembrolizumab to chemotherapy increased progression free survival significantly, from 8.9 months to 13.0 months.

Importantly, this is pembrolizumab's first approval in lung cancer that is irrespective of PD-L1 expression.

Looking forward: This has been quite the big shock to see... that this combo received approval on the basis of phase 2 data so quickly. It seems like we just started talking about the possibility of combining chemo and these inhibitors last year and suddenly it's approved? Talk about a whirlwind tour. Some experts in the immuno-oncology world are skeptical of the increased benefit that these results do not outweigh the risk of toxicity and the high cost. However, this represents another jewel in MRK's crown.

Astellas unable to move its EGFR inhibitor forward in lung cancer

Astellas Pharmaceuticals (OTCPK:ALPMY) (TYO:4503) has been developing an alternative inhibitor of EGFR for cases of lung cancer that harbor mutations that activate EGFR. The T790M mutation is a particularly noteworthy harbinger of treatment resistance to drugs like erlotinib, gefitinib, and afatinib.

Astellas has previously shown some encouraging early-stage findings for ASP8273, which fueled development and pushed the company to initiate the phase 3 SOLAR trial for patients with activating EGFR mutations with or without T790M.

However, recently, the company announced that it's suspending the SOLAR trial, and further development of ASP 2873 will be stopped.

Looking forward: ASP8273 joins a once promising pool of agents that has now been whittled down to just osimertinib, which is approved. It's a real shame that these therapies are apparently not helping patients in the way that they were thought to since resistance mutations like T790M remain a substantial problem. As with most, if not all, targeted therapy, I expect most patients will relapse on osimertinib therapy. More options are needed, and as of now, the field has stumbled a lot.

Conclusion

So today we've gone over some really exciting stuff, especially with respect to Merck's immune checkpoint inhibitor. These are crazy times for immunotherapy, and it's fun as always to be in the thick of it.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.