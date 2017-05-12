Invisible Touch

How could we have ever seen it coming? It is a question that has popped up periodically during the post crisis period. Capital markets appear to be rolling along just fine. Then all of the sudden a group of asset classes will start plunging to the downside. And the reason attributed to these sudden sell offs often have little to nothing to do with the actual reasons why they are taking place. Such has been the case in the commodities and Treasury complex in recent weeks.

In The Shadows

The answers to why a particular asset class is performing in a certain way at any given point in time is often difficult to see at first glance. This is due to the fact that policy or market forces that are taking place in an isolated segment in some distant part of the world can have immediate overflow effects on asset prices of major market categories much closer to home.

Consider what has been taking place in China in recent weeks. In early April, the Chinese government announced that they were taking actions to curb mushrooming speculative activity in their shadow banking system. This includes clamping down on the wealth management products across the country that are off balance sheet investment vehicles have exploded by more than three times in size over the last few years to roughly $4 trillion, which represents more than 40% of China's total GDP. The government crackdown on this massive and shadowy investment space has induced some banks and investment participants in this space to withdraw, which has resulted in some liquidation selling pressure.

The question then becomes the following. Exactly where are we seeing this selling pressure manifest itself in recent weeks since the government pressure escalated in early April.

As would be expected, we have seen downside pressure in the share prices of domestic stocks in China (NYSEARCA:GXC), known commonly as the A Shares (NYSEARCA:ASHR). Overall, Chinese stocks have fallen by as much as -6.25% since early April.

But where else have we seen these liquidation pressures manifesting themselves? After all, these WMPs that have grown to become so massive are not investing exclusively in Chinese stocks (NYSEARCA:FXI)? In fact, they are likely investing well beyond Chinese assets in general including products that are prominent across the global investment market landscape.

Consider copper for example. Although the magnitude of their purchases has abated in recent years, China remains a major buyer of industrial commodities. Thus, the recent -8% drop in copper (NYSEARCA:JJC) prices since early April likely has at least something to do with Chinese investment speculators in the shadows liquidating their copper exposures.

The same appears extremely likely for silver, which is unique given its dual industrial and precious metals characteristics. After performing well and appearing reasonably solid through mid-April, silver (NYSEARCA:SLV) suddenly fell into a tailspin that included fifteen consecutive days of price declines that just so happened to almost perfectly coincide from a timing standpoint with the decline in the China A Shares market. In short, it seems the sell orders coming through in China are not limited to stocks alone.

And then there's the big yellow metal in gold, which has also been a common investment and speculation tool in China over the years. Much like silver, it was rising steadily through mid-April before suddenly turning sharply to the downside. And just as the China A Share market has been showing some signs of bottoming in recent days, so too has the gold price. Coincidence? Most likely not.

Then there's bonds (NYSEARCA:BND) in general and the U.S. Treasury (NYSEARCA:IEF) market in particular. Much was made in the days and weeks following Election Day here in the United States that the rise in Treasury yields (NYSEARCA:TLT) was being driven by "a rotation out of bonds (NYSEARCA:AGG) and into stocks (NYSEARCA:DIA)" and "optimism over pro-growth fiscal policies leading to an acceleration in economic growth and higher inflation". While that made for a understandable narrative, it turns out that the rise in Treasury yields that had already been underway for months before Election Day was due in large part to the Chinese liquidating their Treasury holdings in order to offset massive capital outflows that were taking place at the time and placing pressure on their domestic banks. For once this liquidation pressure out of China started to alleviate in mid-December, Treasury yields began falling again.

Treasuries had been performing well in 2017. Up until a few weeks ago in April, that is. For right around the time that liquidation pressures out of China started to drag down gold (NYSEARCA:PHYS), silver (NYSEARCA:PSLV) and copper prices, so too did the Treasury market start to sell off and yields started to rise. It will be interesting to examine the latest TIC data from the Department of Treasury and the Federal Reserve Board for the month of April when it is finally released in mid-June, but it would come as no surprise to see that China and China related holders of U.S. Treasuries did a fair amount of selling on net during the month.

Seeing The Invisible Touch

In today's globalized and closely interconnected financial markets, it is not uncommon to wake up on any given day and see any given asset class or investment either streaking to the upside or plunging to the downside for seemingly no particular reason. Often, it takes some digging to uncover exactly what are the most likely drivers of such phenomena at any given point in time.

But they are worth spending the time to identify, for once the primary source of the buying or selling pressure is discovered, it can provide information on determining when such buying or selling pressure may be abating. And moving either in advance or coincident to these inflection points can provide for attractive investment opportunities both on the buy (on the dip) and sell (on the rips) side at any given point in time.

So the next time you're watching television and listening to some smug bond investor giving himself repeated high fives and back pats for calling the recent swings in interest rates correctly for reasons that just don't stack up to rationale from a market catalyst perspective, it may be worthwhile to conduct a closer independent investigation in working to uncover what are more likely the real reasons why things have moved the way they have moved. For such investigations can often help anticipate what lies ahead for the investment asset class in question, but it can also reveal what could be shaping up as attractive buying opportunity for a number of other categories that may be caught up in the same slipstream at any given point in time.

Disclosure: This article is for information purposes only. There are risks involved with investing including loss of principal. Gerring Capital Partners makes no explicit or implicit guarantee with respect to performance or the outcome of any investment or projections made. There is no guarantee that the goals of the strategies discussed by Gerring Capital Partners will be met.

Disclosure: I am/we are long TLT,IEF,PHYS.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.