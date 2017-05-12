InsiderInsights.com Daily Round Up 5/11/17: Z, SRG, TWLO, OPK, MCC, FLT, DDR, RDUS, CAPR, FDP

Dollar values often do not equate with significance when it comes to insider trades.

Tables of the top insider purchases and sales filed with the SEC on 5/11/17, based on dollar value.

Dollar value is only one metric to assess the significance of an insider transaction, but when high dollar value intersects with significance it spotlights a stock investors should take the time to consider. InsiderInsights Daily Round Up articles are intended as initial research tools, so investors can separate real insider investment intelligence from time-wasting noise.

Click the Company Name links in the tables below to analyze a company's or insider's full insider history. Also feel free to email us with any questions on our proprietary insider data, Insider Filer Statistics, and Insider Company Ratings.

Educational note from InsiderInsights:

Insider filing volumes are starting to ramp up again, as more companies release March-quarter earnings and trading windows are opened again to their insiders. Filing volumes will continue increasing over coming weeks, and stay strong until the final week of June.

On Today's Tables:

Insider trades were rated Significant at :

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO);

Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG);

Opko Health (NYSEMKT:OPK);

Medley Capital (NYSE:MCC);

Fleetcor Tech (NYSE:FLT), and;

DDR (NYSE:DDR).

Insider trades were rated Nearly Significant at:

Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS);

Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR);

Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP), and;

Zillow (NASDAQ:Z).

Insider trades were considered Insignificant at:

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH);

Lhc (NASDAQ:LHCG);

Godaddy (NYSE:GDDY);

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC), and;

Apptio (NASDAQ:APTI).

There is a Conflicted Insider Signal (both purchases & sales) at:

Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE);

Milacron (NYSE:MCRN), and;

Idexx Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX).

Source: InsiderInsights.com | Key to Insider Title and Trans Type Codes :

B =Open-market Buy; AB=10b5-1 (automatic) Buy; JB*=Buy indicated as being open-market, but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session.

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker Trans

Type Dollar Value 1 Ccmp Capital BO Milacron MCRN JS* $382,014,656 2 Silver Lake Group BO Godaddy GDDY JS* $339,997,184 3 Avista Capital Gp BO Lantheus LNTH JS* $40,200,000 4 Greylock Xii Gp BO Apptio APTI JS* $39,128,480 5 Barton Richard N CB,DIR,BO Zillow Z S $10,700,673 6 Watson Jill Foss BO Credit Acceptance CACC S $9,031,157 7 Frink Lloyd D VCB,PR,DIR Zillow Z S $8,578,344 8 Coliseum Cap DIR Lhc LHCG S $7,807,210 9 El Naffy Hani DIR Fresh Del Monte Produce FDP S $5,735,920 10 Ayers Jonathan W CB,CEO,DIR Idexx Laboratories IDXX S $4,392,628

InsiderInsights.com | Key to Insider Title and Trans Type Codes :

S =Open-market Sale; AS=10b5-1 (automatic) Sale; JS*=Sale indicated as being open-market, but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session.

If you're interested in the insider history of a stock not shown here, you can search by ticker.

Did you miss our Previous Daily Round Up?

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.