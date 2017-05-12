How To Trade General Electric At A New 52-Week Low

Here is what you could do if you fancy GE exposure.

Risk perception makes a big difference when it comes to investing, but I think with General Electric (NYSE: GE) it's more than that.

The shares today were down 2.5% at the time of writing, having set a new 52-week low during the session, when they hit $28.03.

Blame Deutsche Bank analysts.

Down

They downgraded the stock to sell from hold, with a new price target of $24, saying that GE shares are overvalued given weak earnings quality and the "wide gap between non-cash and cash earnings."

This is nothing new, as I argued in previous coverage.

"GE's cash flow has become worse in recent quarters and the exclusion of non-operating pension accounting along with a high level of underfunded pension obligations create earnings quality pressures," Seeking Alpha reported today following the downgrade.

Its recent refinancing round of €8bn, which GE wrapped up earlier this week, gives it plenty of breathing room, and let's set the record straight here: GE's net leverage, as gauged by net debt divided by adjusted operating cash flows, in manageable.

As such, the dividend will not be chopped as it happened in the aftermath of the credit crunch, even if the business cycle turns south.

In fact, GE could easily raise another $10bn in a flash if it wanted to, paying little more than the US government if it tapped the bond market.

Five-year money in the syndicated loan market, meanwhile, would be much, much cheaper.

Up

I am not a big fan of GE, but it appears evident that its drop in value from $33 a share to its current level in less than six months is driven by speculative trades, as also testified by trading volumes during the period, and the lack of catalysts that previously drove its stock higher.

Here is how you could play it.

$10,000

Say you have $10,000 in hard cash, that's your child's inheritance, and you do not know what to do with it.

Call your broker, or trade online.

You could open a small position, investing 2,500 in GE stock at a price of between $28 and $28.20.

The dividend it is expected to pay this year is about $0.97, and that is your margin of safety -- and your stop loss, too.

You are out if the stock goes lower than that.

If you don't believe you should set a stop loss, you could use the reminder of your cash pile to average down your investment until it reaches fair value, which in my view is $24.5, although I'd rather invest elsewhere if I had that cash pile in order to diversify my holdings' beta.

Check my previous coverage, and you'll find a few valid alternatives to GE.

Finally, don't believe you have to beat inflation in this market, because there's very little good inflation kicking around these days, and that is also why GE could be worth a calculated bet in the next 24 hours of trade.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.