Top Ships Plunges On Reverse Split And Dilution

Investment Thesis

Top Ships (NASDAQ: TOPS) is following in suit of DryShips (NASDAQ: DRYS) by raising the money through private financiers. The company has been issuing new shares on a regular basis. The massive supply of new shares is putting a lot of pressure on the share price. The downward pressure on the share price will likely to continue until the dilution stops.

Death Spiral Financing and Reverse Split

As mentiond in the previous article, the company committed to sell about $40.3 million in shares to Kalani over the next 21 months. As of May 3, 2017, TOPS has sold $18.5 million in shares to Kalani (26,646,482 shares). Based on May 10th SEC filing, the company stated that they have 44.6 million outstanding shares. From May 03, 2017 to May 10, 2017, the company issued an additional 8.9 million shares, which translates to about a 26% increase in share count. The share count increased by about 800% when we compared it to the December 2016 level which is indicative of a massive dilution.

Interestingly, the company did not provide an update on the Kalani deals. Based on the May 10th SEC filing they issued 8.9 million shares. Did they raise money from these 8.9 million new shares? Is it warrant conversion? We would have to wait for the update. As of May 03, 2017, they still need to sell $21.8 million worth of shares to Kalani over the next 21 months. It is very strange that the company did not provide an update on the Kalani deals. The reverse split 1-for 20 reduced the share count to 2.23 million. I strongly believe that dilution is likely to continue again into the future.

(Share Count = 44.6 million / 20 = 2.23 million shares)

In terms of total dilution, if a shareholder held a 10% (0.56 million shares) of company on December 31, 2016, the shareholder now would have 1.2% ownership after the dilution (1.2% = 0.56 million / 44.6 million current share count)

Source: Created by Author (data obtained from SEC filings)

Often when a reverse split is performed the share price collapses. As we witnessed today, the share price collapsed by about 50% due to the reverse split.

Financial and Operational Outlook

For the fiscal 2016, the company posted about $1 million in net income from $28 million revenue. Since the Baltic Dry Index is recovering gradually, the company should be able to generate higher revenue. Regardless of their operation performance, the share price is under constant stress due to on-going massive dilution (death spiral financing).

Source: Bloomberg (Baltic Dry Index, a global measure of shipping prices for commodities)

Conclusion

The share dilution was massive. Within the short period of time (less than 6 months), the share count increased by about 800%. As we can see from the chart below, the share price is at constant downward pressure due to issuing of new shares by the company.

Source: Tradingview (notation was added by author)

Regardless of performance of the company, there would be no hope in recovery of share price. I would invest in quality stocks instead.

