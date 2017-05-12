Weibo - Still With Room To Grow?

Sometimes opportunities hide in plain sight, and whilst it would be ridiculous to suggest that Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) is some kind of hidden gem, there is certainly a case for going long on the Chinese company. Weibo currently trades at $61.75 a share and has a market capitalisation of $13.504bn; whilst the company's high trailing P/E ratio of 107.49 might suggest it is overvalued, it can also equally be argued to indicate investor confidence in the company's value. In the year to date Weibo's share price is up 51.97%, whilst over the last twelve months this figure stands at an excellent 167.5%. From 2015 lows of $11.44 a share, Weibo is up 540%, not a bad performance over two years. A recent price target issued by T.H. Capital supports the case for near-term share price growth, suggesting that Weibo is in line to rise by at least another 13% during the year.

Weibo - Twelve Month Share Price. Source: Bloomberg

Weibo, as anyone familiar with the stock will know, reported excellent results for the last quarter of 2016. Revenues were up 43% to $213m, and earnings were up 134% to $77m, or $0.34 per share. First-quarter revenues, as per the company's earnings transcript, are forecast to rise by 55-59% year-on-year. Indeed, Q1 2017 results, due on May 16th, are expected to be strong overall. Should these forecasts prove correct, Weibo's share price is likely to continue on an upward trend.

Weibo Earnings History & Forecasts. Source: FT

Weibo's EPS growth is also extremely positive, with year-on-year figures of 111.11%, according to figures obtained from Nasdaq. This growth, furthermore, follows a broadly consistent five-year upward trend, with EPS rising by an average of $0.13 per share per year. The company is debt-free, and reports consistent profits after tax, with current profit margins of 16.11%. Sales growth too is positive, with quarterly sales up 42.77% year-on-year. Q1 2017 figures, as already noted, are expected to further add to the positive financial news around the Chinese company.

6 Months of Share Price Targets. From 12/12/16 - 5/9/17. Source: Marketbeat

In terms of the company's product offering, Weibo has continued to focus on product development, adding features to its "micro-blogging" Twitter (TWTR)/Facebook (FB) hybrid, such as video, and dynamic advertising. These as well as more established features, including the company's gaming and chat offerings, are being used to drive excellent levels of user growth. Again according to the company's earnings transcript, Weibo has over 310 million monthly active users (MAU), and just under 140 million daily active users (DAU, +30% year-on-year growth), of whom 90% use Weibo on the go, on their mobile devices. These figures compare excellently with similar "Western" companies, such as Twitter, whose MAU figures sit around the 313 million mark, and whose daily active user growth was a healthy 14% in Q1 2017. What this means for Weibo is that it is already well on track to surpass its much better known U.S. peer. Additionally, Weibo arguably has significantly higher growth potential in terms of its user base. Internet penetration in the U.S. is around 88%, whilst this figure in China is 53%. Weibo has, therefore, plenty of room to grow. Furthermore, with the potential pan-Asian Chinese audience being close to a two-billion-person market, Weibo's growth potential is not limited to China. Should the company continue to expand its domestic and regional user base, advertising revenues will likely surge, especially once Western companies start to firm up their interest in Weibo's user base of potential Chinese customers.

Weibo CEO Gaofei Wang,

It is, of course, true that not all that glitters is gold and that Weibo has its drawbacks. The company, although protected from U.S. competition by China's ban on U.S. websites such as Twitter and Facebook, has plenty of domestic competition. This includes Tencent's (OTCPK:TCEHY) WeChat, a form of Facebook/WhatsApp "Ecosystem", Sohu (NASDAQ:SOHU) and NetEase. The positive of such competition is that were China's restrictions on the aforementioned U.S. companies ever lifted, the winners will surely be strong enough to stand on their own, in global terms. Yet, what such competition also means, as the experience of companies like Myspace and Bebo shows, is that not all of the current social media platforms in China are likely to survive. The social media market can, after all, be extremely unforgiving to platforms that show signs of failing. Despite this, with Weibo's backers including Chinese giants Sina (NASDAQ:SINA) and Alibaba (NYSE:BABA), the social media company is unlikely to be the one to fail.

Weibo Cash flow in USD. Source: FT

Indeed, aside from the risk of being outperformed by its competition, as an investment opportunity, especially taking into account the company's consistently excellent financial data, Weibo is a remarkably attractive company. More attractive still is the possibility that its growth will continue to mirror Facebook's initial boom. Should it continue to, Weibo has a long way to climb and is certainly worth considering as an addition to your portfolio.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: CFDs, spread-betting and FX can result in losses exceeding your initial deposit. They are not suitable for everyone, so please ensure you understand the risks. Seek independent financial advice if necessary. Nothing in this article should be considered a personal recommendation. It does not account for your personal circumstances or appetite for risk.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.