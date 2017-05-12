Delphi: Worth A Test Drive

Introduction

Delphi Automotive (NYSE: DLPH) is an experienced global supplier of vehicle technology headquartered in the UK. They operate manufacturing sites and technical centers in 46 countries. Their largest market is America, followed by Europe, Middle East and Africa, respectively. They ship 83 million automotive parts per day with a near perfect record of on-time delivery. Their three business segments are Electrical/Electronic Architecture, Powertrain Systems, and Electronics and safety. Delphi is working with Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) and Mobileye (NYSE:MBLY) (recently bought by Intel) to develop their self-driving technology, which is being tested in an Audi. Delphi is committed to "Making it possible." Overall, their vast knowledge and experience in the automobile industry gives them an advantage over their competitors. In this analysis, I will discuss Delphi's current news, stock overview, relation to S&P 500 and future industry, and financials.

Current News

They recently announced that they are moving their engine-components company into a separate company so that they can increase their focus on their advanced electronics business. This shows that they want to focus in the race of perfecting driverless cars, along with Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA), Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), Google-supported Waymo (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL), and many others. In this case, it can be beneficial to be a late mover because it gives them additional time to perfect the technology and avoid some extra expenses by learning from their competitors' mistakes. Delphi has tested their technology and it has been very successful so far. Even so, they are expecting their cars to arrive at dealerships in about five years.

Stock Overview

DLPH's stock remains volatile, but shows a general upward trend. The stock will most likely spike when investors get excited and it goes on sale to the public. The stock is somewhat risky because the demand for driverless cars is uncertain. The stock can obviously rise and fall in part of their other products as well, but can really fluctuate depending on how well their self-driving technology performs. The graph below can seem overly volatile, but you must consider that their stock is weighted down by the general notion that automobile sales have peaked. This is shown when looking at the graph below and the amount of volatility present. Their focus on driverless cars is a smart move since car sales are not rising or at least not at the rate they used to. The big jump in the stock price last week caused the stock price to be currently overvalued, which is shown by an RSI over 70. They have also recently surpassed the average analyst 12-month target price of $86.46 by closing at 87.76 today (5/10/17). Delphi has a positive outlook for their future, as the board of directors recently, on April 27 th, declared a cash dividend of $.29 per ordinary share. They have been issuing cash dividends for the past few years and multiple times a year. This shows investors that the company is confident in future prospects. They aren't the only ones who are confident, as JPMorgan raised their target stock price for Delphi to $94 from $89. Overall, the stock's upward trend is promising and is in a good position halfway through the year.

DLPH vs. S&P 500 (DPLH is blue, S&P is orange)

The chart below is comparing DLPH's stock price to the S&P 500 index from May 2016 to May 2017. One consideration before buying stock is to see how well it is doing in comparison to the market. Delphi's stock price is well below the market, except for last week when the price miraculously spiked. This comes after Delphi's big decision to separate their powertrain division into its own business. As a result, investors will get stock in both of the companies. The separation is a positive move because it shows Delphi's increased focus and commitment toward the self-driving industry. It also shows other companies (and potential buyers) that they are becoming more specialized. This increases their ability to do ventures with companies who want to form partnerships with other companies solely focused on the same goal.

DLPH vs. Future Industry (Apple-yellow, Google-orange, Ford-dark orange, Delphi-purple)

The chart below shows DLPH in comparison to its future industry competitors. It's difficult to compare the various companies' apples to apples because each offers different services and products in addition to working on driverless cars. For example, the chart shows that Apple is clearly leading the way with their tremendous growth. This is misleading because you have to take into account all their other products, especially the enormously popular iPhone. There are no benchmark companies that solely focus on driverless cars, in part because it's a new industry and the company wouldn't have any source of profit. In terms of industry experience, Delphi leads the way because they know the ins and outs of the automobile industry and supply chain. The other companies, like Google and Apple, don't have this benefit but instead benefit from their larger amount of capital. All, in all, Delphi has a great competitive advantage because of their expansive knowledge of the automobile industry.

Financials

Delphi has a P/E ratio of 19.12, while the industry average P/E is around 20. The lower the ratio, the better sign for investors to make a move. This high P/E ratio suggests that investors are looking ahead toward future growth and that the stock is overvalued in the market. This high P/E ratio is attractive to growth investors, but not as much to value investors. According to Yahoo Finance, the gross profit was 3.01 billion in 2015 and 3.554 billion in 2016. This shows a significant increase, especially since the cost of revenue increased as well. Delphi recently released their 2017 Q1 statements and the results are encouraging. They are on track to surpass 2016 net sales, Q1 revenue was up 9% at $4.3 billion, and they generated $290 million of cash from continuing operations. This quarter is a great start to 2017 as it shows strong growth and cash flow.

Conclusion

After examining DLPH and comparing it to the industries, it is worth the investment. Delphi has already shown great growth in Q1 and demonstrated to investors that they are focused by separating their powertrain segment into its own business. With driverless cars becoming a thing of reality, the market is becoming flooded with new and potential competitors. Although Delphi is entering a competitive market, they already have extensive knowledge in the automobile industry. Plus, their lower popularity lets them test their technology without much scrutiny. Overall, their existing experience and valuable partnerships put them in the running for success. If this isn't convincing enough and you believe that Delphi is too risky to buy on its own, I would buy it along with Apple and Google as they have more financial resources at their disposal. Delphi Automotive Inc. is definitely a stock to watch now and in the future.