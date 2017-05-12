How To Kill Your Portfolio

The ForceShares Daily 4X US Market Futures Short Fund (DOWN) does the reverse.

The ForceShares Daily 4X US Market Futures ETF (UP) offers traders four times the long exposure to the S&P 500.

I'm talking about two new exchange traded funds that have been just introduced.

It has just become infinitely easier to bring your savings to a dire and bitter end.

The ForceShares Daily 4X US Market Futures ETF and The ForceShares Daily 4X US Market Futures Short Fund will be the first 4X ETFs ever launched.

The application to list was filed by Intercontinental Exchange Inc.'s NYSE Arca exchange.

And therein lies the problem.

Most individual investors are unable to make money trading the S&P 500 on a non leveraged basis. A 4X alternative will just chew through their savings that much faster.

Maybe that's a better outcome, as it will move these sorry individuals on to a new career faster than they would otherwise.

I have been watching these leveraged ETFs since they first emerged from the primordial muck about a decade ago. They all seem to have the same things in common.

The dealing spreads are huge. Tracking errors are enormous. Hidden embedded fees are large. Funds can go down in value, even though the underlying is rising.

Margin clerks won't touch them with a ten-foot pole.

Just ask a conventional broker about these kinds of funds, and they will close your account so fast it will make your head spin.

Eventfully, many go to zero and have to be periodically reset to get them back up to whole numbers so they can remain listed on public exchanges.

The liquidity is poor and disappears completely on flash crash days. Remember those funds that dropped 75% in an hour? All were small illiquid ETFs.

The new funds are being issued by the ETF Managers Group from that center of the financial universe, Summit, New Jersey (click here for their site at etfmg.com).

I just read the form S-1 filed with the SEC, and have discovered the following modest shortcomings of the two new ETFs:

1) The Sponsor has no experience operating commodity pools.

2) The Sponsor is "leanly staffed"and "relies heavily on key personnel to manage trading activities".

3) The success of a Fund depends on the ability of the Sponsor to accurately implement its trading strategies, and any failure to do so could subject the Fund to losses.

4) The Sponsor may have conflicts of interest, which may cause them to favor their own interests to your detriment…the Sponsor's principals, officers or employees may trade futures and related contracts for their own accounts.

5) The Sponsor has limited capital and may be unable to continue to manage the funds if it sustains continued losses.

6) The failure or insolvency of the Custodian for a Fund could result in a substantial loss of the Fund's assets.

7) The Funds are not registered investment companies, so you do not have the protections of the 1940 Act.

Other than that, sign me up!

My bet is that algorithm driven high frequency traders will be the primary users of these funds, arbitraging the underlying cash against the ETFs. They might even arbitrage the two ETFs against each other.

Occasionally, a hapless individual, probably a kid, will get sucked into these funds, drawn by the allure of a 4X return and instant riches.

As I never tire of telling people, with a 4X leverage you only need a move in the underlying of 10% to go against you and you lose nearly half your money.

Just ask Lehman Brothers which was leveraged 100:1.

I guarantee there will be two parties that make money off of (UP) and (DOWN): the issuers and the exchange.

In fact, it was exactly this kind of financial instrument that caused me to retire from Wall Street 28 years ago. The greed and theft were endemic and nauseating.

It's also why I started the Diary of a Mad Hedge Fund Trader ten years ago, to level the playing field and allow the individual investor to beat Wall Street at its own game.

Meet My New Investment Strategy

