Silver Spring Networks - Quite A Bit Of Sparkle Amongst The Tarnish

Silver Spring - A company with more than a few moving parts

Silver Spring (NYSE:SSNI) shares were down by 15% in the wake of the company's earnings release. And they are down by 21% over the last year and by 26% year-to-date. With that kind of performance, readers are entitled to wonder if the company is falling apart or if its market opportunity has dried up or some new competitor has emerged that is disrupting the space. And some readers, frustrated with the share price performance, as is this writer, are likely to blame a bumbling management team for its inability to forecast and communicate. I try to be objective in these articles. I don't like hyperbole or the investment equivalent of fake news. But ultimately, the company isn't falling apart and has the same future now as that which I described sometime in the past. The quarter was far less of a disaster - and indeed other than the share price - no disaster at all. The share price disaster provides readers/ investors with a great entry point.

One question that springs (sorry for what is not really a pun) to mind is the consideration of valuation. Silver Spring looked at through some lenses doesn't make any substantial amount of money, and it seems, again on some basis, to be stuck dead in the water. I think that investors have chosen to focus on metrics that lead to this conclusion, but a more detailed analysis belies the idea. The company is growing in terms of its bookings and its backlog is rising. While bookings are not a number that the company releases except once a year and the metric is very lumpy and volatile, the metric can readily be calculated and the trend is positive.

While there are obviously rational reasons for the company's share price performance, many of the analysis, so-called, really do not look at the right metrics from which to derive reasonable conclusions. And, to be fair, the company doesn't make it particularly easy to determine what is "going on."

The first thing I want to know about a company to determine if it is worth my time and attention as either an investor or a commentator is whether or not it is growing. How do I determine growth?

At one level, and the metric used by many, growth might be considered to be the increase of installed end-points on which the company is collecting annuity payments. That growth has been mired at 10% for some time now. At 10% growth in installed end-points, I would agree that the company's shares are adequately valued. Indeed, at 10% end-point growth, I would surely argue the company has spent too much and has not really maximized either profitability or growth potential. But I think 10% isn't really the right number, although figuring out the right number given all the moving parts of this company is a chore.

One thing to note is that the company has a new CFO. CFOs to be sure come in all shapes and sizes, and I can't necessarily suggest that any single individual is a panacea. But at least based on her conference call performance, my belief is that Catriona Fallon was hired as a new broom and is likely to drain the swamp of excess costs. Two over-used phrases in a single sentence. In any event, it would be my contention that the company's restructuring plan announced in March and the specific guidance related to costs and to gross margins are a better starting point for expectations than the disappointing results seen in the just reported quarter. Again, from what I can determine, Ms. Fallon has been charged with ensuring that the company's forecast going forward is under-promised and that it is one that can be over-delivered. That is basically what she said during the course of the conference call, and given her employment history, I am sure she, as much as anyone, recognizes the value of that strategy for a company such as this.

In the enterprise world, when I try to assess a growth rate, what I am looking for is the value in dollars of new orders that the company receives. In short, what I am looking for is some number that is based on bookings metrics and which also relates to annual recurring revenues for a company such as this which is building an annuity stream. I am willing to look at lots of diverse types of bookings metrics knowing that the length of a contract is frequently a key in understanding why bookings are up or down in a quarter. I want to know bookings in units and bookings in dollars and I also want to know backlog. Those are probably not unreasonable metrics for any company that sells a mix of hardware and software to disclose in whole or in part. But they are not easy numbers to determine when one looks at SSNI.

Unlike like many companies, while SSNI reports revenue metrics based on both GAAP and non-GAAP presentations, that is not the case for reported EPS. In particular, one has to use non-GAAP (adjusted) revenues for a company such as Square (NYSE:SQ) to remove pass-through data. For this company, GAAP numbers are relatively meaningless as they have little to do with current business conditions and are extremely volatile based on particular GAAP standards that are not really germane for investors. In fact, the company's GAAP revenue forecast for the current year is substantially greater than its billings forecast. There is most often a massive gap between revenues and billings that can go in either direction, and for the most part, the billings metric is far more accurate in terms of representing the company's business levels.

But while billings are better than reported GAAP revenues as a representation of the progress of the company's business, they still aren't bookings. This company contracts with its customers for multiyear deployments that will ultimately become billings once the contracts in question are approved by the various regulatory bodies that supervise SSNI's customers. The bookings ultimately turn into billings that are reported by the company. The company has some, but not a great deal of business that is essentially book/bill.

What the company reported

SSNI reported that billings were $68 million for the quarter, which was down 1.4% from the year earlier period. The cost of these billings was 56.3% of the net amount. Non-GAAP operating expenses were $35 million for the quarter.

The company had projected that billings for the period would be between $67 million and $71 million, that the cost of billings would be 52%, and that non-GAAP operating expense would be $33-34 million.

For the full year, the company had forecast that billings would be between $300 million and $320 million. The cost of billings has been forecast to be 55%. The company is now forecasting billings to range between $295 million and $310 million. It is forecasting that the full year cost of billings will be in the high 50% range. It is anticipating full-year non-GAAP operating expenses of $127-130 million. This would basically lead to break-even non-GAAP EPS for the year compared to prior expectations of $.19.

On the other hand, based on the cadence of the various pieces of billings and expense, the run rate in the second half of the year would be for EPS reaching perhaps $.10 by Q4 of the current year. I think it is fair to say that if EPS fell within the parameters expressed by the company on its call and reached $.10 by Q4, the shares would enjoy very significant appreciation.

While it is certainly discouraging in some sense that billings were not as strong as they might have been and that expenses and gross margins were light for the reported quarter and the current period, at the end of the day, most of the factors leading to these results are one-time in nature and are going to be reversed by the end of the year.

While it is frequently the case that analysts and observers are more concerned with shortfalls in the immediate future than full-year projections, I have no reason to believe under the circumstances that the company will not achieve the currently planned operating metrics for the second half of the year.

A star-crossed company or star-struck investors

By that I mean, is this a company with lots of bad luck and mediocre execution or are investors and analysts looking for some unreasonable consistency that means little in the long run? To be sure, I think the latter, but clearly the company can do a better job of calibrating expectations and preparing forecasts.

Billings for this company can vary based on specific contract milestones. In Q1, the company missed some milestones in terms of professional services contracts with certain clients. That is not altogether unusual given the complexity of developing custom software. So, the company was unable to bill a couple of million it had planned, and even worse, the company had spent the costs of software development which then cut into margins.

It seems probable that SSNI used contractors for this work, further enhancing the pain. The company has said that going forward it would no longer be using contractors and this was a component of its restructuring effort.

The net effect here was to compress billings and to elevate costs because the work has been done regardless of the milestone in question. The company expects that due to specific provisions in the contracts in questions, the deferred milestone payments will be due in Q3, which should have a noticeable impact on results for that period.

Sadly, this is an all too frequent occurrence for vendors who provide IT services to clients. I have personally seen it on more than a few occasions and it almost inevitably means that revenues and margins move from one period to the next. Fortunately, this is a case where there is a contract with milestones; I have seen cases where vendors do work on a handshake and never get paid. That isn't the case in this situation.

In addition to the milestone situation, the company had a mix issue this quarter in that a greater proportion of its billings were of lower margin items such as hardware. The company actually saw strong growth in revenues coming from longer-term managed services contracts which ultimately are part of the margin story for this vendor. But, in this last quarter, more of its revenues came from lower margin hardware than from software and services which had the impact of decreasing gross margins by 200-300 basis points.

I do not think that either of these items is of seminal importance in evaluating the future prospects of the company. Indeed, carefully considered, the guidance the company provided, while appearing to be below prior expectations, is really speaking toward a very steep ramp and an exit rate for billings and non-GAAP profitability that is probably far above that believed or even realized by most investors.

Management has now forecast billings of about $140 million in the first half of the year and greater than $160 million for the last half of the year. Part of that cadence relates to a fire in the facility of a supplier of gas meters. There may be a disruption in the company's supply chain while alternative supplies are incorporated in its solution in that business.

So, Q4 billings are expected to be noticeably greater than $80 million (normal Q4 seasonality). It is probably reasonable to believe that at that level, the company would generate gross margins in the mid 40% range, or roughly $36-37 million. The company has now forecast that it will reduce operating expense to less than $30 million/quarter. Even using an effective tax rate of 10% and 54 million average outstanding shares takes EPS for Q4 to $.10-.11.

Yes, the ramp and cadence of the guidance is different than may have been previously anticipated. But there is a new sheriff here who seems focused on under-promising and over-delivering, and it is clear that investors are a long way from believing that the company will be able to achieve EPS of $.11 by Q4.

What about bookings

As I mentioned, I think that while investors were selling shares because of a misunderstood and misinterpreted quarter, the company in terms of its sales attainments was progressing at a more than respectable cadence. In the quarter, the company called out notable wins/bookings as follows: 1) Florida Power and Light - 370k; 2) Mexico City and environs - 163k; 3) Golden Valley Electric - 50k. In aggregate, these announced orders encompassed more than 580k end-points which compare positively to the 511,000 end-points actually delivered during the quarter. There are likely additional end-points that were booked and billed in the same quarter.

In addition, the company announced its selection as the "technology subcontractor" for the City of Chicago. That is an award that will encompass 250,000 street lamp end-points and was closed by a potentially major reseller for the company, Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC). While the award has been made and the city of Chicago has authorized the project through a City Council vote, the formal contract will not come until later this year. In recent quarters, Silver Spring has announced some very large street lamp deployments including wins at Florida Power and Light and Oklahoma Gas & Electric. Street light wins announced in the last two quarters aggregate 1 million end-points.

Street light wins can be important as potential precursors of smart city deployments in which SSNI gets to tie together street lights, traffic lights and parking spaces to improve the performance of many aspects of services supplied to local entities. In that regard, the partnership with Ameresco may prove useful in terms of securing more overarching contract awards. The company has developed a strong of relationships with Acuity (NYSE:AYI), Panasonic (OTCPK:PCRFY), Phillips (NYSE:PHG), Rongwen and Samsung (OTC:SSNLF) that all market SSNI's smart city solutions.

I think the conclusion that can readily be drawn by the data at hand is that this was a strong bookings quarter for the company and one that almost certainly led to a continued growth in backlog. To be sure, bookings this quarter did not rival those of Q1 last year which saw the company's selection by ConEd (NYSE:ED) which is a deal of several million end-points, but bookings were great enough to surpass end-point shipments and that I think is a key in understanding the underlying economics of the company.

At some level, it is reasonable that the company has elected not to quantify bookings or backlog once a quarter. Bookings are going to very lumpy and will vary a great deal quarter to quarter. The company indicated to us after the call that it has several international deals in which it is engaged in proof-of-concept work on-tap. How large they might be is unknown but they probably represent millions of end-points. The quarter in which one or another deal happens will be outsized in terms of bookings and/or backlog growth. It will probably move the shares, but at the end of the day, it will simply serve to reinforce the thesis, more than change it.

To a certain extent, investors tend to ignore bookings because the company doesn't package the results and focus on its attainments as precursors to financial performance. But therein lies the opportunity, although as I pointed out a couple of months ago in an article on this subject, investing in Silver Spring is likely to prove a longer-term project and one that can be marked by a series of ups and downs based on non-demand related factors.

Valuation

Establishing a valuation for a company that isn't reporting much in the way of earnings or generating lots of free cash flow can be difficult and more so when one is swimming against the tide of received wisdom. On the other hand, this company has a fairly well signposted path to profitability that ought not to be ignored given its high probability of achievement. One suggestion I would make for readers is to look at the Raymond James research note regarding valuation in the wake of the quarter. It is a different approach than I will pursue but comes to a conclusion that might serve as a point of discussion.

In any event, I will start by considering the traditional EV/S approach. The company currently has about 53 million fully diluted shares outstanding as reported in GAAP, and that equates to a market capitalization of $520 million. It has net cash of $107 million, leaving an enterprise value of Just over $410 million. That is an EV/S ratio based on the company's billing projection of 0-5% growth of 1.35X. One does find lower metrics in this category, but not many and it is certainly a useful screen in looking at valuation.

The company does not project non-GAAP reported EPS, which leads some investors chasing other metrics. That said, the projection it has made in terms of full-year operating metrics would produce a full-year earnings estimate of about break-even or a small loss. Unfortunately, the company does not explicitly report non-GAAP EPS, and in particular, its use of GAAP revenues makes looking at the income statement a bit futile. But using the most consistent methodology, non-GAAP loss per share was about $.11/share in Q1 and is forecast to be $.07 in Q2. I have interpolated the ramp beyond that point based on the full-year forecast and think that by Q4, EPS is going to reach $.10-.11 non-GAAP.

I have no conceivable way of presenting a terribly informed billings forecast for 2018. I am going to take a stab at a forecast that is basically a guess, although one based on the cadence of what I believe to be bookings rather than something more than that. But I think billings will likely rise about 10% next year to something greater than $330 million. With a cost of revenue of 56%, and with operating expenses for the year at $122 million, that produces pre-tax profit of $23 million. Using a 10% tax accrual rate and 54 million shares, EPS for the year would reach $.35-.40. If that turns out to be the guidance, then the share price potential for the next 6-12 months is very substantial.

There are likely to be all kinds of objections to that projection. I am sure as there are three specific numbers in the forecast, i.e. billings, gross margin and operating expense, there will be at least that many critiques of the assumptions. But, of course, SSNI doesn't have to reach $23 million in pre-tax non-GAAP EPS to trade much higher than its current share price valuation. One can play with the model and still come up with expectations for the period that suggest the shares are far undervalued.

Stock-based comp is a significant consideration running at about $25 million + on an annual basis. That said, the metric declined in Q1 and probably will decline further over the course of the year as the company reduces headcount. Based on my projections, stock-based comp could be almost 100% of pre-tax earnings in 2018.

The company, despite its loss last quarter, is modestly cash flow positive. That is primarily a function of the company's deferred revenue generation. The company now has a deferred revenue balance of $322 million, all of which has to flow through its billings bucket. That metric increased by $30 million both sequentially and year on year.

The deferred gross margin on that revenue is $114 million and that balance has continued to rise as well.

I expect that the company will generate CFFO from operations at some significant level for the year based on the increase in its deferred gross margin increases. While the first quarter was probably an outlier in that regard, it doesn't seem unreasonable to project CFFO of $20-30 million for the year. As the company has no appreciable capex, free cash flow will be equal to CFFO. I think a free cash flow yield that might approach 10% is another component of my valuation thesis.

Yes, Silver Spring shares are more than a bit battered and bruised. And yes, the operating numbers that Silver Spring reported were more than a bit tarnished. But at this juncture, the shares are very cheap, and it appears that some reasonable analysis of bookings suggests that backlog continues to rise substantially.

I have some hope - perhaps the part that springs eternal - that the new CFO will improve the transparency and usefulness of the company's reported operational metrics. And I have reasonable expectations that regardless of anything, the company's operational metrics that are published will show consistent improvement for the balance of the year, presenting investors with a favorable entry point.

I also think this is a company that would screen very well to a potential acquirer. There are many metrics that strategic acquirers might use to derive much higher valuations. By now, the company has developed a substantial base of recurring revenues - just the annuity revenue from the end points has probably reached $60 million/year at this point.

This has not been the easiest stock for me to have owned and hardly the pick of the litter in so far as a recommendation. But I do think the shares have compressed beyond reasonable levels and offer significant positive alpha going forward.