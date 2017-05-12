J.C. Penney - Looking Better Than Macy's

In retail, JCP could be one of the first stocks that I would look at if considering dipping my toes in these turbulent waters.

Same-store sales were down but not as much as Macy's or Dillard's, while gross margin improved slightly and SG&A declined in line with revenues.

J.C. Penney (NYSE:JCP) stock is down nearly 9% in early trading, as the company reported Q1 2017 earnings this Friday morning. While revenues where light, $70 million off what I consider to be fairly aggressive consensus estimates of $2.8 billion, the Texas-based retailer delivered better results than some of its major peers did yesterday.

Same store sales dipped -3.5%, trailing what has proven to be an unrealistic analyst estimate of -0.7%, considering the sizable sector-wide challenges. The decline was better than Macy's (NYSE:M) -5.2% and Dillard's (NYSE:DDS) -4%, both reported yesterday. Management noted that February was a particularly bad month in the quarter, but that March and April have bounced back -- making the more optimistic investors hope that the softer-than-expected Q1 2017 results might have been a one-off event and likely not representative of what to expect going forward.

Gross margin ticked up to 36.3% in the quarter despite growth in e-commerce, which was better than Macy's 100 bps decline. The company once again did a good job at controlling operating expenses, pushing SG&A costs down to match the decline in revenues. The sizable EPS beat of $0.27, however, was most likely driven by a $111 million gain from the sale of a distribution facility.

Not unlike Macy's, J.C. Penney left its 2017 outlook untouched: flat comparable sales and a wide EPS range of $0.40 to $0.65, with improved gross margins and reduced opex. With the move pointing to renewed confidence for the balance of 2017, I believe J.C. Penney is more likely to meet its goals than Macy's, at least given the recent results.

Key takeaway

It is hard to be excited about traditional retailers nowadays. The macro challenges are significant, and the Street does not seem very enamored with the stocks.

But if I had to pick sides, JCP is looking good by comparison against its largest peer M. Results for Q1 2017 were not good, but they were far from disastrous considering what other retailers have reported so far. I like J.C. Penney's push to maintain margins stable, and its plans to right-size the bricks-and-mortar side of the business (nearly 15% reduction in total store count) in 2017. The balance sheet is still heavily leveraged, which can be a concern. But at least net debt-to-EBITDA is projected to come down to 3.0x this year from 3.7x in 2016, with up to $400 million in expected FCF helping to finance the improvement.

Buying retailers today can be a risky move. But JCP could be one of the first stocks that I would look at, if considering dipping my toes in these turbulent waters. With the stock down -35% over the past 52 weeks (vs. M's -23% and KSS's -1%), at least most of the potential downside seems to be priced in. A better Q2 2017, if it happens, would probably give me the confidence that the 2017 plans are achievable and make me more comfortable about jumping in and snatching a few shares.

