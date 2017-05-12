Wells Fargo: Long-Term Buy Case Enhanced By New Targets

Upside is >50% total return in two years, downside is protected by valuation now, and WFC's three buffers: capital, liquidity, but first, revenue level.

Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC) recalibrated its outlook at an investor day held yesterday.

The market is familiar with the target of $2bn in cost saves by 2018. To this, WFC has added a further $2bn of cost saves for year-end 2019. Longer-term investors will take note of this.

Source: Company Presentation

This year looks like being a little slower in terms of progress on costs, and I suspect the accounts scandal will mean a more vibrant revenue picture is also deferred. Reflecting this, I have taken my EPS estimates for 2017 and 2018 down from $4 and $4.7 to $3.9 and $4.6, respectively.

Here is what this will do to the 2019 outlook. My previous assumption for 2019 was revenue growth of 5% to $106bn with costs running at 57% of this figure, or $59.4bn. That number now drops to $59.5bn, giving us a 3% lift to 2019 pre-provision operating profit (PPOP) at $48bn. Assume reasonably benign credit quality but rising LLP costs and we reduce this by $7bn to give us pre tax of $39.5bn and EPS of $5.5, some 20% higher than I am looking for in 2018.

20% in the low-growth, low-inflation US economy sounds like a lot. It's just operating leverage. WFC will no way be able to grow at that rate forever. So investors should see this period of transformation for the business as one that should deliver a step change in profit generation (helped of course by higher rates), but not one of rapid growth.

The 2017-18 EPS estimates leave us with PEs for those years of 13.8x and 11.7x, respectively, which are reasonably attractive in a large bank context. WFC has a higher dividend yield than most of its peers (2.8% currently and moving to 3% over 2018 while the 2019 prospective PE is 9.7x). That's very attractive. Consider the scenario where the cost/revenue projections I discuss in this article work out and WFC trades on a current year 14x by May 2019. This is 44% appreciation over two years.

And if not? I see a margin of safety. On our slightly reduced EPS numbers for 2017-18, WFC has no vulnerability in valuation terms as opposed to peers. And it's highly arguable (and correct in my view) to see WFC's risk parameters as bigger and stronger than that of many peers purely due to its income structure. The fist consideration many investors make in thinking of the safety of a bank is capital and then liquidity. WFC has capital and liquidity in spades with a CET1 of 11.2%, suggesting excess capital vs. its own 10% target CET1 of ~$16bn, or 6% of market cap, and a loan/deposit ratio of ~70%.

But before we think about these balance sheet metrics, remember that WFC has a bigger revenue level, and thus cushion to absorb credit losses before we consider the idea of capital loss. Its net interest/non-interest income split is typically 55/45 while many peers operate at 60/40 or even 63/35 without an advantage in net interest margin to raise the comparative level of net interest income. So there are powerful arguments to suggest WFC should trade with a lower risk premium than many peers.

Defensively minded investors should also note that capital return levels remain strong here with 55-75 total payouts likely and a very useful nugget of excess capital shoring up the outlook in this respect.

Conclusion

While the investor day left no one in any doubt that WFC is presently fully engaged in a realignment of sales practices and staff incentives as well as a reinvestment program that is increasing costs while revenue labors somewhat, it also offered optimism about the mid-term picture that leaves WFC as a stock to buy into on weakness.

