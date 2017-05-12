U.S. Global Investors' (GROW) CEO Frank Holmes on Q3 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

U.S. Global Investors, Inc. (NASDAQ:GROW)

Q3 2017 Earnings Conference Call

May 12, 2017 8:30 A.M. ET

Executives

Frank Holmes - Chief Executive Officer and Chief Investment Officer

Lisa Callicotte - Chief Financial Officer

Susan McGee - President, General Counsel, and Chief Compliance Officer

Analysts

Operator

Good morning. Thank you for joining us today for our webcast announcing U.S. Global Investors' Results for the Third Quarter of Fiscal 2017. I'm Lisa Aston. [Operator Instructions] Also you may download a PDF of today slides by clicking on the red handout button.

The presenters for today's program are Frank Holmes, U.S. Global Investors' CEO and Chief Investment Officer; Susan McGee, President, General Counsel, and Chief Compliance Officer; and Lisa Callicotte, Chief Financial Officer.

During this webcast, we may make forward-looking statements about our relative business outlook. Any forward-looking statements and all other statements made during this webcast that don't pertain to historical facts are subject to risks and uncertainties that may materially affect actual results.

Please refer to our press release and corresponding Form 10-Q filing for more detail on factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from any described today in forward-looking statements. Any such statements are made as of today and U.S. Global Investors accepts no obligation to update them in the future.

Now, let's go to Frank Holmes, CEO and CIO, for an overview of the period. Frank?

Frank Holmes

Thank you, Lisa. U.S. Global is an innovative investment manager with vast experience in global markets and specialized sectors. Founded as an investment club, the company has become a registered investment adviser in 1968 and has a longstanding history of global investing and launching first-of-their kind investment products, including their personal loan goal fund. U.S. Global Investors is well known for expertise in gold and precious metals, natural resources and emerging markets.

Our strength towards still to strive to gold to stock for exposure in emerging markets in particular goal. We move around with gold and we will talk more about that in the presentation. We remain debt free, we have a strong balance sheet with a reflexive cost structure, which we will talk more in this presentation.

Monthly dividend return on equity discipline. Even though it has been very challenging, we are very focused on how we report our capital to maximize returns of capital just like other insurance companies or the Warren Buffett is the world return-on-invested capital is so important, which we are doing for products and services on your own cash.

We like to thank the top institutional holders of growth, financial investment management group that raised funds, the Vanguard and BlackRock. And particular to the Newberg Family, which is a major investment for their family and we want to thank all their support due to volatility of this gold market, and I guess the real modification has taken place with the asset management business with mutual funds, and how this is all being impacted.

We will talk a little bit more about that in the presentation. But growth dividends, they paid monthly consistently for nine years, the current yield, the share price of $1.56 is 1.92%. Monthly dividend payments are 0.025, approved through the June 2017. The board approved a repurchase of up to $2.75 million of outstanding common stock.

During the third quarter of fiscal 2017, the company repurchased 9,879 Class A shares using cash flow of approximately 17,000. This program may be suspended, as evidenced by regulatory filings. Frank Homes is purchasing shares of growth pursuing to Rule 10b-18 plan.

And that basically is we buy on down days. That is our business model and it used to be opportunistic at the same time always trying to buy things when they are sale, and the fact that the fund - that the growth has its volatility, this has been the best of model that we can pickup for our capital.

Further, we’ve always recommended that for investors to how they can use volatility and we will talk more about that in this presentation. The balance sheet, this is the strength, there is no debt, we showed in the visual in 2013 when we started to really deploying higher capital or kicking our cash, which is really nothing and putting into higher yielding investments, particularly because we just saw the overall portfolio in the resource sector et cetera was continuing to fall from 2013 only until last year that we had a rebound.

So those investments have been important as an additional source of income in running our business. Earnings per share is showing quarterly. I put in there when we closed the money funds. The money funds were - they basically peaked over $0.5 billion where you go back to 2009 area and they shrunk down to 253 as rates fell, and particular when rates were zero, the industry as a whole is losing billions and we got rid of those funds. And now rates have risen, but I don't think there is much profit margin in money market funds today.

So we're not going to be interested. I was asked, setting up money fund again. That’s been just a really challenged experience. And it is very easy to set-up a mutual fund. It is extremely expensive to unwind a mutual fund. I commented on that in previous presentations, which you can see what the earnings are and they are slowly making a transition and this quarter is a flat quarter.

Technically we round things off for $0.01, we lost $30,000 was just flat, but we're still managing this volatility of gold. Quarterly average assets at our management remain stable, as you could see, and then the next visual is asset breakdown. 32% domestic funds of fixed income, 68% emerging markets and natural resources, and 80% of their profit margin is going to come from gold and resource funds.

Our assets are 22% institutional and 78% retail. We still have a large shareholder base directly through Atlantic, which is very different in most other complexes, it is through the platforms. And if you - thank god we have this relationship and that’s why we spend a lot of money on our investor alert and marketing and education because people have a direct relationship with us.

The redemptions are mutual funds, I believe would have accelerated even more substantially had we had relied only on our funds coming through platforms as there is just a massive shift in living mutual funds going into ETFs of portfolios of ETFs, trading ETFs, or separate accounts and a lot of separate accounts now are trading and using ETFs. So that transition as we get ready to launch ours.

I think what’s important when we launched our airline’s ETF is we always had this headwind that Warren Buffett didn't like the industry and since he has turned positive on the industry, the ETFs, as you can see on the next visual has had positive fund flows, and it is just after the election it came out with the results that showed in filings that if he had increased and started spending billions of dollars on the four major airlines.

What I’m proud of is that our more that our member is saying to people there was a headwind against our ETF, just telling people that the factors that we use for this intelligent smart factor model would be the factors that a Warren Buffett is like this industry now, has a mortar round eight, they have high-frame cash flow, they have high cash flow returns of invested capital, and it is very comforting to be validated.

From a marketing point-of-view, he is no longer a headwind, but more important as money managers, the factors we used to create this dynamic readjusting every quarter ETF is validated with why he likes the industry. He commented a lot in his last presentation. Last week, I spoke on CNBC Asia. The question is how could you ever have this ETF, basically with the negative news that the United airlines in particular and Delta and as I explained it, bad news is good news, the sell-off keep providing buying opportunity, managed this force, they started picking up the customers that’s paying. There is more benefits that have come to that customer that’s flying, and two, it is - industry as a mortar rounded now. Two million people every day fly in America and if you want to do business, you have to fly and meet people.

So, I think it is a very positive sector and I think it will continue to remain strong. It is a utility that has a very strong capitalistic model to it. Next is showing that gold rebounded, it was important last year that it rebounded, it is very different rebound that we saw from last year. The fund flows did not go into active funds, anywhere in the world. It was just so modest. We experienced positive fund flows, but nothing like before even though we have won many awards and received accolades for best of gold funds in the sector. And this is the motoring that is taking place, but is presenting us up for a great opportunity as we get ready to launch our goal, smart beta equity ETF.

So, I remain positive on that end, because ours is much more intelligent than what’s taken place with the GDX and GDXJ. The next visual is showing the seasonal pattern for gold, it’s interesting that it’s changed, if you look at the 15-year pattern it is more similar to the 30-year, but the five-year it seems to sell off going into Christmas earlier, which is kind of interesting on this whole threat of rising rates, but what’s important is that we usually get to sell off into June.

We get a search and it will all depend on real interest rates. I think we're going to live with these negative field interest rates because in my trip a couple of weeks ago, I wrote about it that the policies that are in Washington DC Beltway are procreating regulations, nothing to streamline regulations. It is very difficult for any President to all of a sudden try to go up there to streamline regulations, they are basically, they will have three strikes at the ball and you have wait to the next year.

So good luck President Trump, we know it is so important that there is some streamlining of regulations. It is advocated from captains of every industry, and now that these costs of regulations are being passed on to customers you are seeing that was a big part of the rebellion of small businesses that voted for Trump, is shocked there with lot of people, but small business which represents 60% of job creation was the big backbone that voted for President Trump.

It wasn't the rednecks as they media tried to highlight this, and I think this is interesting that if we do get a reprieve in regulations than the economy will boom and I think it is also very positive for gold. I think this other insignificant dynamics in additional to the seasonal pattern. Here is another visual showing gold. I’m commenting a lot on gold because it is really highly correlated to our stock price.

For those that just want to understand, would price it up and down. So the gold price 50-day moving average, you can see there has been lots of zigzags in the past year, and if you take a look in 2017, it was sold off going to the election and then it rally. So it had a big rally in the first half, and then it sold on, and then it has gone through another big rally. The recent sell-off is the trend of rising interest rates, but what’s holding those up is the five-year government bond is still negative, and the Indian demand, which was not there this time last year has now picked up.

So there is interesting factors that are still taking place in Asia. Those big bricks are still going to Switzerland, being melted down in refineries are going at full capacity of operation of smelting down big gold bricks to smaller bricks and they are showing up in China and India, In particular in this past six months have been showing up in India. So, the next visual is showing that gold map. This is looking at the GLD, and I think this to me is asking to show you that as rates remain negative, even though gold sold off and then rebounded the bullion has gone flat.

And they will remain flat, as long as we have negative fill interest rates. That has been the historical pattern. However, the gold stocks have knocked down. When you look at the GDX and the GDXJ and that’s been very disruptive that the GDXJ, which is a smaller cap gold stocks end up having such strong inflows. We are talking $5 billion this last year in the GDXJ small cap. And that money usually went to active fund managers, and even though we have performed it, it didn't really matter it just seemed that money wants to go and people are not investing, they are all trading. And that’s the new reality, the new paradigm.

And what happened here was they end up owning too many shares in small cap companies, they are going to own more than 20%, so they started selling them all and then we tried this big rotation up GDXJ selling $3 billion of senior gold stocks and now buying majors and the GDX and GDXJ are almost identical in their holdings, but it has been extremely disruptive and you can see the shares - the number of shares outstanding that means redemptions.

And the other thing we’ve discovered in looking at the GDX and GDXJ is that Direxion has a Las Vegas type product, which has leveraged three times to the equities of the GDX and GDXJ. And in that whole change it was taking place that they revealed, billions of dollars out of these EPS. So it’s interesting to watch that this industry just prior to this past quarter peaked at around $17 billion in assets and trade $3.5 billion a day, it is very liquid and there is no true smart intelligent ETF out there that understands how things function in the gold space.

So, I look forward to tackling that sometime this next quarter. Negative real interest rates, I repeat the five-year remains negative in places of 2.4 and that is always positive for gold and any country's currency. So fund regulatory cost continues to be a small impact fund families and small funds and same shareholder accounts. All this regulatory ruling has been growing and growing each year for the past 15 years - 16 years.

It really impacts, but it benefits the large funds, groups like the Vanguard's, the Blackrock's. They truly benefit from all of the channel over the last fiduciary rule, it was sort of the last thing that seemed to frighten the big chap wire houses where if the funding expenses for small funds it doesn't matter small shareholders doesn’t matter, if you're funding expenses are higher than the average, then you have to get of the platform because you were worried about the interpretation that the cheapest was best, and avoids litigation.

So this is another headwind we’ve had to deal with and I think we have done an admirable job with that. I think the fact that we have direct shareholders is a key factor to us being able to survive through this turmoil in the mutual fund arena. I know my friends in Canada, like CI funds they went and bought the largest ETF provider in Canada because they just see that this transition taking place there, and so it’s how smart of our products and how do we get them to launch, and we have learnt a lot from the launching of our JETS ETF. So, we will apply that to our other little products coming out.

Management expectations, this is so important, you can visit our websites, see management expectations whitepaper usfunds.com, I commented so many times - it is important to recognize the volatility of the role on a daily basis is plus or minus 4%, the 70% of the time the New York ARCA Gold Bugs and NIX, plus or minus 3%, Bullion is 1%, S&P is 1% oil is plus 3%, and dollar is 1%, but on a 12-month basis it is a non-event for gold to go plus or minus almost 60%, and gold stocks 40% and it’s understanding how you use that will prevent you from buying when it’s up dramatically and using volatility that down dips just being able to turning positions.

Now I am going to turn over to Lisa Callicotte, our CFO.

Lisa Callicotte

Thank you, Frank. Good morning I like to summarize our results of operations for the quarter ended March 31, 2017. Beginning on Page 26, we reported total operating revenue of $1.7 million for the quarter. This is a 26% increase from the $1.3 million we reported the same quarter last year. The increase is primarily due to an increase in average assets under management, and the US Global Investors Fund, USGIF mainly due to market appreciation in the gold and natural resource fund.

Our operating expenses for the quarter were $1.9 million, which is a slight decrease of 0.5%. Changes in expenses included the following. Employee compensation and benefits actually increased 46,000 or 5%, primarily due to bonuses paid related to improved portfolio performance. General and administrative expenses decreased 35,000 or 4%, primarily due to strategic cost-cutting measures implemented.

Depreciation and amortization decreased $16,000 or 20%, mainly due to a decrease in amortization of the intangible assets for Galileo's non-compete agreement, which became fully amortized in May 2016. We have an operating loss of 191,000 for the quarter, versus an operating loss of 540,000 for the same quarter in the prior year.

On Page 27, our other income, which is income related to our investments was 161,000 for the quarter, compared to 148,000 the quarter ending March 31, 2016. Net loss attributable to USGI after taxes for the quarter was a loss of $33,000. It was an improvement over the same quarter of the previous year, which was a net loss of $350,000 and equates to $0.00 per share for the current period, versus a loss of $0.02 per share in the prior year.

Moving to Page 28, we still have a strong balance sheet. We own our own building and we have cash and marketable securities of approximately 16.7 million that combine to make up 64% of our total assets. As you can see on Page 29, we still had no long-term debt. The company has a networking capital of $16.2 million, and the current ratio of 16.5:1.

With that, I’d like to turn it over to Susan McGee.

Susan McGee

Thank you, Lisa. Our sales and marketing efforts have continued to focus on our gold and natural resources fund, our municipal bond fund, and our US Global JETS ETF. Our investors appreciate all the expertise that we offer in these specialized areas and we are pleased that Thomson Reuters Lipper, which is a trusted financial authority recognized us with a recent Lipper Award.

Investors can find more information on our funds on a website which is www.usfunds.com. The company and our funds continue to receive an invaluable amount of viral publicity which is gained through media interviews, recommendations by influential financial newsletter writers and the sharing and syndication of our award-winning original content by third-party publishers.

For example our airline ETF has received media coverage from advanced of a news outlet. The newsletters have royal followings and they receive millions of visitors in two months. Our blog, Frank Holmes CEO blog, the Frank Talk continues to grow in popularity as well. This commentary is often featured by prominent publications, including Forbes, SeekingAlpha, ValueWalk, Business Insider; and these sites have millions of monthly visitors as well.

Our investment team continues to travel around the world to share our thought leadership. We interact frequently with loyal followers through Facebook, through Twitter, through LinkedIn, Instagram, and Pinterest. Kitco News, the biggest gold website in the world with an audience of about 10 million monthly visitors, in partnership with the Street continues to features the Gold Game Film Show which is Frank Holmes weekly gold market analysis.

Since the shows beginning, we have filmed 129 video episodes of the Gold Game Film. All this coverage helps us leverage our brand because we can reach to millions of readers viewers and potential investors, our website was visited over 520,000 times during 2016 by investors from all over the world. In fact, our website receives visitors from over 200 countries and territories.

U.S. Global is well-known for our timely and balanced market insights and our thought leadership and we’ve been awarded several STAR Awards by The Mutual Fund Education Alliance, they have recognized our excellence that we have produced in investor education. Some of the awards that we have received included best overall communications to retail and advisor audiences within the small funds category.

Our weekly free investor alert newsletter has been named the best electronic newsletter six times. And to-date, we’ve earned a total of 80 STAR awards over the years. Investors can sign up on our website usfunds.com and join over 30,000 subscribers who currently are receiving our award winning investor alert and advisor alert eNewsletters and our CEO blog Frank Talk.

And so now, I’d like to open it up for questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

Thank you, Susan. [Operator Instructions]

Unidentified Analyst

First question is, what are the opportunities or how do you look at the opportunities and separate accounts and ETFs. Frank, can you take that one?

Frank Holmes

Sure. As I mentioned before, we have looked at and we continue to explore separate account business. We believe that that is an important growth opportunity and the ETFs, it is to make sure that when you come out with these smart factors, smart data as they would like to call them ECS, you really have to do a lot more rigorous work on analyzing the factors for up and down cycles and when they launched the marketplace there is much more oversight than just a pure market cap index ETF. And so we have done more work on it and so we are looking forward to launching products at Canada, as well as in the US.

Unidentified Analyst

Thank you, Frank. Another question is regarding Galileo, and the question is how much at Galileo?

Frank Holmes

I don't have that in my fingertips.

Unidentified Analyst

I think Susan or…

Susan McGee

I do. Actually our average assets were $840 million for the quarter and about $119 million of that was Galileo. Just about 14%.

Frank Holmes

Thank you.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay. Thank you. And one final question for Susan, what is the update on our new product launches?

Susan McGee

We do have, it is public record [indiscernible] ETFs and registration, however we are limited by regulatory rules and how much we can say about that. We do believe that our growth strategy is revolving around the launching of ETF and the growth in that area. Because as Frank mentioned previously, we do see industry flows, particularly in our specialized sectors going into ETF as opposed to the traditional mutual fund. So, we do believe that our growth in AUM is tied to the launch of ETF.

Unidentified Analyst

Thank you, Susan.

Frank Holmes

Having considered strategic mergers with other asset managers, yes we have always considered, we are totally open, open is the best way for us to grow and launch. And it is interesting to know in several transactions that many have looked to go by. The entrepreneurs always have these exaggerated valuations and I’d say, well than buy [indiscernible] at that valuation. And they will be back away.

So it is sort of frustrating, but someone has an opportunity - has a great deal to offer to help to grow shareholders faster than I can do it, absolutely. I will sell the company in a second because that’s my fiduciary to the shareholders, and it is in the best interest for the other growth shareholders is what I have to always take to heart in addition to my own interest in growth, which I continue to show by buying on those down days along with grow buying back in stock.

Operator

Okay. Thank you everyone for the questions. This concludes the U.S. Global Investors webcast for the third quarter of 2017. This presentation will be available on our website at www.usfunds.com. Thank you all for your participation today.

Frank Holmes

Thank you. Good job. Thank you everyone.

Copyright policy: All transcripts on this site are the copyright of Seeking Alpha. However, we view them as an important resource for bloggers and journalists, and are excited to contribute to the democratization of financial information on the Internet. (Until now investors have had to pay thousands of dollars in subscription fees for transcripts.) So our reproduction policy is as follows: You may quote up to 400 words of any transcript on the condition that you attribute the transcript to Seeking Alpha and either link to the original transcript or to www.SeekingAlpha.com. All other use is prohibited.

THE INFORMATION CONTAINED HERE IS A TEXTUAL REPRESENTATION OF THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S CONFERENCE CALL, CONFERENCE PRESENTATION OR OTHER AUDIO PRESENTATION, AND WHILE EFFORTS ARE MADE TO PROVIDE AN ACCURATE TRANSCRIPTION, THERE MAY BE MATERIAL ERRORS, OMISSIONS, OR INACCURACIES IN THE REPORTING OF THE SUBSTANCE OF THE AUDIO PRESENTATIONS. IN NO WAY DOES SEEKING ALPHA ASSUME ANY RESPONSIBILITY FOR ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS MADE BASED UPON THE INFORMATION PROVIDED ON THIS WEB SITE OR IN ANY TRANSCRIPT. USERS ARE ADVISED TO REVIEW THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S AUDIO PRESENTATION ITSELF AND THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S SEC FILINGS BEFORE MAKING ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS.