Snap: Innovate Or Die

Over the past couple years, Snap (NYSE:SNAP) has been the poster child for millennial social media. Snapchat was made by a few teenagers who made their dream a reality. The company has been somewhat successful in terms of users with over 166 million daily users. It was riding on a lot of hype when it first had its IPO and not a lot of substance. Hype can cause a stock to rise substantially, but the raw numbers which were reported this Wednesday gave shareholders a dose of reality. People who bought in during Snapchat's IPO are down over 30 percent today. Needless to say, the earnings did not live up to expectations.

Snapchat reported first quarter earnings on May 10 and reported an EPS loss $0.20 (adj) falling below analyst expectations of $0.16 (adj). Revenue came in at $149.6 million, falling way below analyst expectations of $159 million. The market also was not impressed with user growth and how fast Snap was burning through cash.

When we saw Snapchat's earnings, we saw everything. We saw the truth. We did not see a profitable and thriving company which many investors, particularly millennial investors, thought it was when they bought shares during its IPO. What we saw was quite the opposite. We saw Snapchat miss on almost every single metric.

Snapchat shares dropped over 20 percent from $22 to around $18 after first quarter results were announced. Evan Spiegel, the CEO of Snapchat, saw his net worth drop by over $1.2 billion after earnings.

A Cash Guzzling Machine

One big reason for this massive quarter miss was the expenses Snapchat had this quarter. It had a net loss of over $2 billion. Now to be fair, it does claim that much of it is due to stock-based expenses. And, it would be OK if that was the only metric showing increased expenses. The adjusted EBITDA showed a loss of $188 million, which is a 100% increase from 2016. That is an increase at an absurd rate. One has to wonder what Snapchat is spending all this cash on.

Additionally, this is not the only cost that we saw increase at a rapid rate. The cost of revenue for SNAP more than doubled to $175 million from last year.

All of these statistics highlight one major thing. Cash flow is a major problem for SNAP, and with the earnings we saw, I can't see it being resolved anytime soon. This, combined with the fact that SNAP burns cash at a terribly fast rate, is only asking for trouble.

Source: Simply Wall St

Facebook Debacle

Evan Spiegel, the CEO of Snap, said that "just because Yahoo has a search box doesn't mean they're Google", when asked about if Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) is a threat or not. Now, I'm a little confused how he can say this when Instagram's daily story users have surpassed the amount of daily Snapchat users. While Snapchat sits under 200 million daily users, Instagram story users have surpassed 200 million daily users. The comparison is apples and oranges; it is not the same thing at all. Just like Yahoo (NASDAQ:YHOO), if Snapchat fails to innovate and appeal to people in a stand-out way, it will lose a considerable amount of users to Facebook. Snapchat is currently fighting an uphill battle against the social media juggernaut, Facebook. Not only does Facebook have a much more experienced management, but it already has a strong daily active user base and cash position.

Facebook has forced Snapchat into a position where Snapchat needs to innovate, not Facebook. Facebook can just imitate all of Snapchat's features like it has been doing so far. The CEO of Instagram, Kevin Systrom, even admitted in an interview that Instagram stories is just an imitation of Snapchat stories. Snapchat needs to somehow stand out from Instagram, but that is growing harder and harder with each passing Instagram update. Instagram already has imitated its video and image filters, added live streaming, and also added Facebook stories. In this game of back and forth between Facebook and Snapchat, Facebook can outlast Snapchat. Make no mistake, while Facebook is imitating Snapchat, Snapchat is the company playing catch up. Instagram recently surpassed 700 million viewers while Snapchat reported that it had 161 million viewers for the first quarter. While this is not a bad starting point for Snapchat, the user growth trend for Snapchat paints a bad picture.

(Source)

User growth for Snapchat has slowed down significantly ever since Instagram stories was launched. There is no doubt that this decline in user growth correlates with Instagram stories' surge in users. Instagram stories alone is used by over 200 million people daily. Snapchat only has around 160 million users. Snapchat had 158 million active users in the fourth quarter of 2016 and 166 million users for this quarter. This was a quarter of dismal growth compared to Instagram's rapid growth.

Another thing shareholders need to keep in mind is that Snapchat is making no money currently. Snap reported a net loss of $2 billion this quarter. With the company missing analyst expectations by nearly $10 million, it becomes ever more apparent that Snapchat needs to find a way to start making money or cut down on expenses.

What is Snapchat innovating right now, you may ask? Well, it is making camera spectacles, which will hopefully help bring in more revenue, right? Wrong, the company has sold around 96,000 spectacles since they were launched two quarters ago and has only brought in $12.5 million of revenue for the company. Less than 1 percent of all snaps came from their spectacles. Who would have guessed that selling a product like the Google Glass (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL), which flopped, in vending machines scattered around the country was a bad idea?

Conclusion: With rising expenses, horrible operating cash flow, and shrinking user growth, it is hard to somehow justify owning Snapchat stock. Unless Snapchat starts out-innovating Facebook, it is hard to see it come out on top versus the social media giant. For now, that does not look like it is going to happen anytime soon. The first quarter earnings for Snapchat was just one of many red flags, this red flag, though, was felt the most by shareholders. I would give Snapchat a strong sell rating right now.