Biotech Forum Daily Digest: Keytruda Continues To Gain Momentum. Revisiting Amicus Therapeutics After Earnings

All the other notable news, events and analyst ratings from across the sector as well as an updated investment view on Amicus Therapeutics after earnings are below.

Merck's Keytruda continues to gain momentum and several small stocks have reacted to trial data and other company specific events.

The main biotech indices continue to see directionless trading even in the midst of first quarter earnings season which has been solid but not spectacular.

The biotech sector continues to see directionless trading as the main biotech indices bob & weave within a tight trading range as they have over the past three months.

Results from first quarter earnings season have been solid but have not contain the amount of 'beats' we have seen in other sectors of the market. This week we got fairly mixed results from big names like Allergan (NYSE:AGN), Mylan (NASDAQ:MYL) and Teva Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:TEVA). Until the dormant M&A market picks up, I afraid we will continue to meander within this trading range and any movement will be mostly due to company specific events and news.

Merck's (NYSE:MRK) oncology compound Keytruda continues to gain momentum. It was announced Wednesday this that this anti-PD-1 therapy, in combination with chemotherapy for first-line treatment of patients with metastatic or advanced non-squamous non-small cell lung cancer. Keytruda sales jumped to almost $600 million in the first quarter and was one of the key factors the company beat earnings estimates and raised guidance. The stock is flat this week, so some of good news might be priced into the stock at this point.

In the same space, the stock of AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN) is having its best day in at least a year in early trading today. It disclosed a key Phase 3 study assessing PD-L1 inhibitor durvalumab, branded as Imfinzi, for the treatment of patients with locally advanced, unresectable non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) who had not progressed following platinum-based chemo concurrent with radiation therapy showed positive results.

Small cap Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) is going in the other direction this Friday, losing some 35% of its value. Its IBS-C candidate tenapanor produced positive late stage trial results, but also had a 14.6% diarrhea rate. As noted here on SeekingAlpha, this is curious since the market leader Linzess from Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) has a ~20% diarrhea rate. The clear winner for this metric is recently approved Trulance from Synergy Pharmaceuticals with a ~5% diarrhea rate. It was approved for Chronic Idiopathic Constipation in December and should be approved for the IBS-C indication early this summer.

As stated in the opening narrative, Mylan posted first quarter earnings results on Wednesday. Earnings came in a penny ahead of expectations. Revenues were just 'light' but did increase some 24% from the same period a year, helped greatly by the company's acquisition of European focused drug maker Meda last year. Goldman is out today with a Buy rating and $50 price target on Mylan saying the shares are overdue for a bounce. I concur with this view and believe at some point this year the company will put last year's EpiPen fiasco behind it.

Analysts are more encouraged from Synergy Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SGYP) quarterly results than the market currently is on this ~$4 biopharma stock. Over the past 48 hours, Oppenheimer, H.C. Wainwright and Canaccord Genuity have all reissued Buy ratings with price targets ranging from $9 to $18 a share. I penned an article this week on why I also thought the shares were significantly undervalued.

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) is seeing some positive analyst commentary late in the week. On Wednesday, both Noble Financial and Cowen & Co reiterated Buy ratings. The latter with a $40 price target. Thursday, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued its Buy rating and $31 price target. The shares currently trade for just under $15 and the company was recently profiled in late February.

In today's Spotlight feature we revisit a small cap concern we have profiled before after its first quarter results.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) has been on a nice little roll so far in 2017 and nice winner for the Insiders Forum portfolio this year as well.

This week, this rare disease concern reported earnings. We take a look at the highlights today as well as a couple of upcoming trial milestones, that well could be additional catalysts for the stock later in the year.

Earnings Highlights:

Quarterly results were largely in line with the consensus. Amicus posted a loss of 39 cents a share on just under $4.2 million in revenue for the quarter.

Newly approved Galafold for Fabry Disease generated the revenue for Amicus. The product now has 101 patients of this very rare disease on the medication, primarily in Germany.

Galafold just rolled out to France, UK and Italy. Those sales should appear starting in the second quarter. The company's goal is to have 300 patients on this medication by year end.

The company burned through approximately $50 million in cash during the quarter. It ended the quarter with approximately $280 million which will fund all operations until the second half of 2018.

Upcoming Trial Milestones:

Critical trials on ongoing for the company's effort to treat the rare affliction Pompe Disease. The study is fully enrolled with 3 cohorts of patients, including ambulatory ERT-switch patients (Cohort 1), non-ambulatory ERT-switch patients (Cohort 2), and ERT-naïve patients (Cohort 3). Additional data will be disclosed in both this quarter and next along with meeting with U.S. and European regulators to move the compound forward.

In addition, the company's efforts to develop the first approved treatment for Epidermolysis Bullosa {EB}. Its compound SD-101 has a fully enrolled Phase 3 trial whose data should be disclosed sometime in the third quarter of this year.

Outlook:

I continue to like Amicus from a long term perspective. It has multiple shots on goal and is likely to have another compound or possibly two approved in 2018 while galafold sales continue to ramp up in Europe. That compound will probably have to wait until 2020 to be approved and marketed in the United States, pending further study data.

Cowen & Co. reissued a Buy rating and $12 price target this week after earnings, which is also the median analyst price target on the stock. If the 'animal spirits' ever pick up again in the M&A space, Amicus could be a logical buyout target. Its compounds are wholly owned and it is an area that has seen M&A activity in the recent past (See Baxalta).

Outside an outright purchase, I see Amicus raising some additional funding once approval of one of its other compounds seems assured. I have a full holding in the name, but if it dips on that event, I would probably pick up a few more shares.

