Q1 2017 U.S. Retail And Restaurant Earnings Dashboard

By Jharonne Martis

Q1 2017 Thomson Reuters Retail and Restaurant Aggregate Estimates and Revisions

First-quarter earnings are expected to increase 4.3% from Q1 2016.

66% of companies in our Retail/Restaurant Index have reported 1Q 2017 EPS.

Of the 146 companies in the Retail/Restaurant Index that have reported earnings to date for Q1 2017, 68% have reported earnings above analyst expectations.

The Q1 2017 blended revenue growth estimate is 4.2%.

60% have reported revenue above analyst expectations, and 40% reported revenue below analyst expectations.

For Q2 2017, there have been 25 negative EPS preannouncements issued compared to 7 positive EPS preannouncements.

Same Store Sales:

Of the 30 retailers that have reported 1Q Same Store Sales, 28% exceeded estimates, 3% matched, while 69% missed.

Restaurant Same Store Sales:

Of the 34 restaurants that have reported 1Q Same Store Sales, 68% exceeded estimates, while 32% missed.

Please note: if you use our earnings data, please source Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.