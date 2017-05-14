Lifetime Brands: Additional Upside Remains After Rejected Takeover Bid

Mill Creek owns 11% of shares. While the Siegel family owns 17% of shares, Mill Creek has the ability to launch a proxy fight and remove the board.

Lifetime Brands sells at a discount to peers and would make a good bolt-on acquisition for a strategic buyer. Other financial buyers could also be interested.

Management rejected the bid, but shares continue to trade at the offer price, indicating investors believe a takeover is likely.

After falling from around $18 at the end of 2016 to about $14.50 a share in early 2017, Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT) got a large boost in March 2017 when shareholder Mill Road Capital made a $20 per share bid for the company. Mill Road has been buying up shares in Lifetime since 2011 and currently owns 11% of the company.

Mill Road Capital is a hybrid hedge fund/private equity firm that does buyouts as well as takes positions in publicly-traded microcap companies. In 2014, it successfully took RG Barry private in partnership with the Blackstone Group.

Lifetime Brands, which is run by the son and grandson of a co-founder, rejected the bid. Despite this, the stock continues to trade around the price of the buyout offer.

This implies investors believe a deal is highly likely to occur. The question is whether or not there is additional upside in Lifetime Brands. Given Lifetime sells at a discount to peers, would be a perfect fit for a strategic buyer, and has a large independent shareholder with the ability to take a more aggressive activist stance, I believe there is still upside in the company.

Company Overview

Lifetime Brands is a purveyor of kitchenware and other houseware products. These products include cutlery, kitchen tools/gadgets, cookware, dinnerware/glassware, giftware, home decor, and food storage. The company markets its products under the Farberware, KitchenAid, Mikasa, Built NY, Hoffritz, and Pfaltzgraff brands, along with several other small brands it either owns or licenses.

The company was founded in the late 1950s by Milton Cohen, Chester Phillips (father of board member and former executive Craig Phillips), and Sam Siegel (the father of current CEO Jeff Siegel). In the 1980s, after the death of Sam Siegel, Cohen (along with Jeff Siegel and Craig Phillips) took the company private in an LBO. Lifetime then acquired Hoan Products and for a while was known as Lifetime Hoan (the company became Lifetime Brands in 2005).

In the 1990s, Lifetime began acquiring many of its biggest brands. Hoffritz was acquired in 1995. That same year, Lifetime partnered with Syratech Corporation to acquire Farberware. As part of the deal, Syratech and Lifetime split the rights to the brands. Syratech received the rights to market cookware and small appliances under the name while Lifetime received the rights to market cutlery and kitchen gadgets (rights that Lifetime had licensed from Farberware's previous owners). The deal was structured as such that Lifetime holds a 200-year royalty-free license on the brands, giving Lifetime de-facto ownership of the brand. Syratech eventually sold off its Farberware appliance business, and its tabletop brands (International Silver, among others) were purchased by Lifetime in 2006. The rights to market Farberware appliances are now owned by Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) (which acquired them via its merger with Russell Hobbs).

More deals followed in the 2000s. In 2001, the license to market utensils under the KitchenAid brand was secured. In the 2010s, the company expanded internationally, acquiring U.K.-based Kitchen Craft and La Cafetiere. Lifetime also diversified its U.S. brand portfolio by purchasing Built NY, a marketer of designer neoprene products such as wine totes, lunch bags, and baby products.

In the past year, the acquisition spree has continued, with purchases of Wilton Armetale, the Amco, Chicago Metallic, and Swing-A-Way brands, as well as the Copco brand.

As it stands now, Lifetime Brands is building itself into a major player in the housewares space. While leagues smaller than Newell Brands (NYSE:NWL) (which formed when Newell Rubbermaid and Jarden Corporation merged), Lifetime has the potential to grow into a major household products company, leaving the microcap world for the increased Wall Street exposure of the small cap/mid-cap world.

Along with its operating business, Lifetime Brands owns 30% of Grupo Vasconia, a Mexican houseware company. At today's exchange rate, the stake is worth ~$32m.

Recent Performance

(Source: 10-K filing 2016)

For 2016, gross margins went up slightly (10 basis points). While distribution expenses went from 9.3% of revenue in 2015 to 9.6% of revenue in 2016, SG&A went down 100 basis points to 22%.

Sales were flat for the year, only up 0.8%. Declines in international sales caused by currency fluctuations were offset by growth in Built NY, as well as additional revenue from the new acquisitions.

Sales were up slightly in the most recent quarter (quarter ended 3/31/17), up 2.2% from $110.9m to $113.35m. This was primarily due to the acquisitions in 2016. Gross margins were up 220 basis points (from 36.6% to 38.8%) while distribution and SG&A expenses were down 10 basis points each (from 12% and 28.7% in 2016 to 11.9% and 28.6% in 2017).

The first and second quarters are typically slower business, as most sales occur during the Holiday Season. As a result, the company typically posts net losses during this quarter. In 2016, Lifetime Brands posted a net loss of $4.288m and an adjusted EBITDA of $268,000. For Q1 2017, adjusted EBITDA was $2.25m. Note that adjusted EBITDA excludes stock compensation expenses.

(Source: 10-Q filing 3/31/17)

Valuation

Lifetime's TTM Adjusted EBITDA was $49.2m (an increase from $47.2m in calendar year 2016, thanks to the Q1 2017 performance). Given this calculation excludes stock compensation expense (which for the trailing 12 months was $2.94m), I believe a more accurate adjusted EBITDA would be $46.3m.

(Source: 10-Q filing 3/31/17)

Subtracting the $14.1m in depreciation and amortization from the previous 12 months gives us an EBIT of $32.2m.

Comparing these ratios (along with EV/Revenue) with peers gives us a clearer picture of Lifetime Brands' valuation:

(Table by the author; data from Seeking Alpha)

Lifetime Brands is selling at a substantial discount to peers. While Lifetime Brands is no Newell Brands, it is certainly in a better position than Libbey (NYSEMKT:LBY), which is facing sales declines and is attempting to restructure its moribund business. While Lifetime's EV/EBITDA is in line with Libbey, valuing the company at Libbey's EV/Revenue valuation could give the company a share price of ~$30 per share. Valuing Lifetime at Libbey's EV/EBIT multiple would give us a share price of ~$35 a share. Valuing Lifetime at the median EV/EBITDA multiple of peers would give us ~$36 a share; the median EV/EBIT, ~$33 a share.

Taking the median of these estimates gives us a valuation of around $34 a share - and this is not including the 30% interest in Grupo Vasconia, which is worth ~$32m (about $2.20/share). This gives us a valuation of $36.20 for the company.

Catalysts

Another Buyout Offer

After rebuffing Mill Road Capital's $20 a share bid to take Lifetime Brands private, the stock has stayed around the level of the takeover bid. I believe that Mill Road Capital would not bid $20 a share if it did not see substantial upside. With operating margins below those of peers (Spectrum Brands has 18% EBITDA margins and Newell has 12% margins compared with Lifetime's 7.8% EBITDA margins), there is room to restructure the company.

Lifetime Brands is the kind of company financial buyers (private equity firms) like to acquire: consumer products company, lower-than-average margins, plenty of fat to cut for a quick flip (either via IPO or sale to a strategic buyer).

The hurdle with a financial buyer will be the price: the Siegel and Phillips families have a lifelong involvement with Lifetime Brands; they will not want to sell their company to a buyout firm that just wants a quick flip. A management buyout perhaps with a private equity firm as a partner would be a more likely scenario. I do not believe such a deal would be close to the maximum value of the company, but would be in the $25-30 range.

Strategic buyers could come into the mix, enticing Lifetime's board with a higher bid for the company. Newell Brands could be a buyer, as it has succeeded in gobbling up a plethora of consumer goods companies.

Spectrum Brands would make another strong buyer for Lifetime Brands. Spectrum is a diversified consumer products company majority owned by HRG Group (NYSE:HRG) (which in turn is controlled by the Harbinger Group hedge fund). Spectrum owns several brands (Rayovac, Remington, Russell Hobbs, George Foreman grills), but licenses brands as well (Black and Decker). Spectrum also owns the right to market appliances under the Farberware brand, the same brand for which Lifetime Brands controls the kitchenware/cutlery rights.

A strategic buyer would be more likely to pay a price at or north of $30/share, as they would be in a better position to reduce costs and maximize Lifetime's operating margins.

Continued Activism by Mill Road Capital

While the initial takeover offer was rejected, Mill Road Capital could take on a more aggressive activist role and launch a proxy fight for the company. According to the proxy statement, the board is not staggered: all 10 directors are elected annually. Mill Road could put up a slate of directors to remove management. The Siegel family owns less than 20% of shares; however, certain "change of control" provisions entitle management to receive a large severance package if certain events occur (see more in "Risks" below).

As seen in its takeover of Skullcandy, Mill Road is not afraid of a bidding war, although given the heavy premium offered in the initial bid and the fact the company is worth at most $30-35 a share, a $25-$30 bid will be the most Mill Road will be willing to pay.

Mill Road may stand to benefit most from pushing for a sale to a strategic buyer as such a buyer would be willing to pay north of $30 a share. Mill Road's cost basis in Lifetime Brands is just $13.50 a share, and it is already sitting on a massive unrealized gain. Cashing in at $30 a share would be a win for Mill Road, its limited partners, as well as Lifetime Brands shareholders, including anyone entering the stock at the current trading price.

Continued Cost Reduction Through Consolidation/Additional Acquisitions

Lifetime Brands has a "lifetime" of experience acquiring and integrating houseware companies into its portfolio. It has acquired a mix of old school brands (Farberware, Pfaltzgraff) with dependable sales, as well as some new brands (Built NY) that are still in the growth phase. As Lifetime continues to bulk up its operations, it will be better able to scale costs and bring up operating margins, improving valuation. Adding in a few growth companies along the way will help the company achieve growth in a mature industry.

In the most recent conference call, CFO Laurence Winoker discussed with Sidoti analyst Frank Camma future improvements to earnings as a result of consolidating its West Coast distribution facilities. Beginning in 2018, annual cost savings of $1.5m are expected from this consolidation. If the company can sustain the 220 basis point improvement in gross margins in the first quarter, operating income could improve by as much as $10-13m a year.

Risks

Customer Concentration

16% of sales are from Wal-Mart (NYSE:WMT) and 10% are from Costco (NASDAQ:COST), making a quarter of Lifetime's sales derived from just two mega-retailers. Lifetime Brand's top 10 customers made up 56% of sales in 2016.

Brand Licensing

The KitchenAid brand is licensed from Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR). As mentioned earlier, Farberware is technically licensed but the license is de-facto owned. Products using licensed brands were 40% of sales in 2016. The most recent KitchenAid license expires in December 2018. As Lifetime has been able to renew the license since first entering a deal with Whirlpool in 2000, the risk of the licensing agreement not being renewed remains.

Family Control

CEO Jeffrey Siegel, his son Daniel Siegel (who serves as president), and his cousin Craig Phillips (former VP and current director) together own 17.01% of the company, according the most recent proxy statement. While they do not maintain voting control, they have been involved with the company their entire working lives, as the Siegel and Phillips families co-founded the company.

As a result of the family control, executive compensation is high, considering the size of the company. Jeffrey Siegel received $2.7m in compensation in 2016. Daniel Siegel earned $1.27m in 2016.

In addition, Jeffrey Siegel's other son, Clifford, is an EVP at the company and earned $623,000 in compensation. Siegel's son-in-law, James Wells, is also an EVP at Lifetime and earned $688,000 in 2016.

Two non-family executives (Vice Chairman/COO Ronald Shiftan and CFO Laurence Winoker) earned $1.74m and $853,650, respectively, in 2016.

Management is further entrenched in regards to severance: Siegel, his son, as well as the two other C-suite executives (Vice Chairman/COO Ronald Shiftan and CFO Laurence Winoker) are entitled to a total of $16.61m in severance if a "change of control" event occurs (this is triggered if an acquisition/merger of the company occurs, if an outside investor acquires 20% of outstanding shares, or if a majority of the incumbent board is replaced in a proxy fight). Although this can be seen as a de-facto poison pill, current shareholders could be willing to pay the price ($1.14 on a per-share basis) for the ability to fully realize the value of the company.

Difficulties in Reducing Fixed Costs

Lifetime Brands has many fixed costs, including warehouse space and direct sales force. While the company seems to be taking the initiative at reducing costs, there is only so much fat that can be extracted. Lifetime can mitigate this issue by continuing to make bolt-on acquisitions, which will enable it to further improve margins.

Mill Road Cashes Out, Takeover Rumors Evaporate

Although the stock has remained stable in light of management's rejection of the takeover bid, if Mill Creek decides to lock in its nearly 50% gain and begin unloading its 11% stake, the takeover chatter will dissipate. While management has the opportunity to take the company private at a discount to intrinsic value, it appears content to continue operating as a public company.

Investors who bought in on takeover speculation may head to the exits en masse once it is certain a takeover is not in the cards in the foreseeable future. This could push shares back down to the mid-teens range.

Bottom Line

While a large share of the upside is already priced in, management's rejection of Mill Creek's takeover bid implies there is additional upside in the company. While its bid was rejected, Mill Road's 11% stake, along with a non-staggered board and a lack of poison pill, gives it an opportunity to take a more aggressive stance via a proxy fight (although management would be entitled to receive its generous severance package). Other strategic buyers may be interested in Lifetime and more willing to pay a price substantially higher than Mill Road's bid.

If Mill Road bails on Lifetime and cashes in its chips, the likelihood of an acquisition will be diminished, as management seems content with being a public company (despite previously taking the company private at one point).

The dependence on licensed brands, along with the limits on cost cutting, may limit its potential as an independent company, but its success at integrating bolt-on acquisitions will enable it to continue to improve operating margins and give investors a better reason to give the company a valuation in line with peers.

At the ~$20 price level, Lifetime Brands is still undervalued. Either someone will acquire the company or the investing community will begin to take notice of Lifetime and see the value in the shares.

