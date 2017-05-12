OPEC Revises Its 2017 U.S. Oil Production Estimate Sharply Higher

OPEC cited higher U.S. shale oil drilling activity, its increasing cash flow, and massive pickup in capital expenditures. Higher oil prices may fuel even higher growth in shale oil activity.

U.S. tight oil (“shale”) production is expected to contribute approximately 75% of the 2017 growth or higher by 0.614 million barrels per day.

Total 2017 oil production now expected to average 14.45 million barrels per day, up 0.82 million barrels per day higher than 2016.

OPEC revised its 2017 U.S. oil production estimate up by roughly 106 million barrels for the year or 0.29 million barrels per day.

America's 2017 shale oil production expectations were revised significantly higher by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) in their May 11, 2017 Monthly Oil Market Report.

The increase in U.S. shale oil production drove to the 2017 total America oil supply estimate forecast to 14.45 million barrels per day, ramping to 14.96 million barrels in 4Q17.

Shale oil and natural gas liquids ((NGL's)) continue to be the primary sources of America's energy supply growth.

The recovery of oil prices in 2016 and into 2017 attracted capital back into the energy industry and shale in particular. Shale projects usually involve many small investments in numerous wells that can be scaled up quickly. In a volatile oil pricing market this is advantageous. In contrast, offshore projects involve long lead times and significant investments to bring a project on-line.

Many oil market participants have been surprised at the speed at which America shale oil and scaled back up. Rig count and production growth have caused many market prognosticators in a constant game of catch up.

Total U.S. rig counts have grown a staggering 111% versus the prior year. In the Permian Basin and Eagle Ford Structure in the state of Texas, rig counts have grown 151% and 144% year-over-year, respectively.

All of these additional rigs being put back to work at higher per well yields (a result of improvements in well drilling and completion techniques and designs), have pushed a gusher of supply to an already flooded oil market.

OPEC responded in November 2016 with production cuts aimed at supporting a reduction in bloated global oil storage inventory levels. The OPEC cuts supported a price increase and has led to inventory draw-downs. However, the growth in America's shale plays recently undermined confidence in OPEC cuts efficacy.

Helping stave off an even higher ramp in America shale production has been the growth in drilled but uncompleted (DUC) wells. Shale E&P companies sometimes drill wells to fulfill the terms of lease contracts but do not pump the oil. This could be due to infrastructure or economies of scale considerations. The backlog DUC wells awaiting completion and production has been growing.

In conclusion, OPEC's sharp increase to its America oil supply forecast is significant as another confirming data point. America shale is booming again. The growth in oil shale oil's production will need to be watched closely. If it overwhelms oil demand, it could set up a situation of sharp and sustained price declines . . . with highly leveraged shale oil E&P companies potentially becoming a victim of its own success again.

What we believe is an absolute certainty and good for global oil consumers, oil prices are likely to stay lower than most expect for longer than they expect.

