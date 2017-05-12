1347 Property Insurance Holdings' (PIH) CEO Douglas Raucy on Q1 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

1347 Property Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIH)

Q1 2017 Earnings Conference Call

May 12, 2017 10:00 AM ET

Executives

Jeremy Hellman - Senior Associate, The Equity Group Inc.

Douglas Raucy - President and Chief Executive Officer

John Hill - Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Analysts

Jon Old - Longmeadow Investors LLC

Tucker Golden - Solace Capital LLC

Samir Khare - Capital Returns Management

Operator

I'd now like to turn the conference over to your host, Mr. Jeremy Hellman of the Equity Group.

Jeremy Hellman

Thank you very much and good morning, everyone. Yesterday, the company issued the announcement of 1347 Property Insurance Holdings’ 2017 first quarter results. On this call, management may make forward-looking statements regarding the company, its subsidiaries and businesses. Such statements are based on the current expectations of the management of each entity. The words anticipate, expect, believe, may, should, estimate, project, outlook, forecast, or similar words are used to identify such forward-looking information.

The forward-looking events and circumstances discussed on this call may not occur and could differ materially as a result of known and unknown risk factors and uncertainties affecting the company, including risks regarding the insurance industry, economic factors, and the equity markets generally, and the risk factors discussed in the Risk Factors section of its Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2016. Except as required by applicable securities laws, forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made and the company and its subsidiaries undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

When discussing our business operations, we may use certain non-GAAP financial measures, which are not defined under U.S. GAAP. In the event of any unintentional difference between the presentation materials and our GAAP results, investors should rely on the financial information in our public filings. For reconciliation see the press release posted on our website.

With that, I’d like to turn the call over to Doug Raucy, President and CEO of 1347 Property Insurance Holdings. Please go ahead, Doug.

Douglas Raucy

Thank you, and welcome everyone. I’m pleased to be joined on today’s call by our Chief Financial Officer, John Hill. Our first quarter was a success on many fronts. We reported profitable financial results with earnings per share of $.04, while we grew book value to $7.83.

As previously announced, we also received approval for and obtaining the license enabling us to write business in Florida. While the Florida market is currently experiencing a number of challenges, we believe this optionality is valuable and plan to take a very thoughtful and measured approach to expansion at the right time.

In the meantime, we continue to pursue growth opportunities within Louisiana and Texas. We also plan to further valuate other markets based on the strategic focus we refined at the end of last year. John will get into the financial details in a bit. But before I turn things over to him, I want to spend a few minutes to provide more perspective on the three states in which we are now approved the right policies, and how they fit into our strategy.

As a specialty company, the expectation is that, underwriting results and return on deployed capital should be above the average. Based on a focused strategy that leverage certain defined market dynamics, we believe that exposure to catastrophic events will create opportunities for outsized underwriting or service profit in select markets at various points in time. Innovation and expertise will be deployed to write specifically targeted property insurance business in underserved areas, aimed to be attractive, where our capabilities will enable us to capture this profit.

Our business was initially launched in Louisiana. When we started the company, we targeted the state for several very specific reasons. Louisiana have the right combination of above average rates and relatively low competition, along with a state insurance pool depopulation program, which enabled us to take on a meaningful number of policies that matter underwriting criteria in a short period of time.

Following Hurricane Katrina, larger national insurers had reduced their exposure in the state, leaving the Louisiana insurance fund called Citizens with a lot of quality risks, which also carried attractive premium rates. For us, this was a great opportunity. In addition to participating in Annual Depopulation Programs, which allowed us to add several thousand policies at a time, we made sure to add individuals to our team with deep local roots, allowing us to build a highly respected brand name among independent agents and homeowners in the state.

As a result of our efforts, we are now the 12th largest insurer in Louisiana, and we expect to continue growing our business in the state. We took that experience gained in Louisiana and used it as the basis for our expansion into Texas. We targeted Texas for many of the same reasons as Louisiana, it has extensive coastal areas, where niche policies, such as wind and hail carry attractive risk in premium profiles.

At the same time, major insurers are not aggressively competing in those niches. Texas is also a really big market. That allows us to leverage our beachhead on the coast by writing complementary homeowner policies inland, which also serves to reduce our risk and mitigate reinsurance costs. That happens, because weather-related risks in a city like Galveston are much different than in San Antonio. In general, scale helps improve operating efficiency.

This brings us to Florida. We think our timing is looking very good when it comes to our options to enter the states when conditions are right. As many of you that follow the insurance industry know, the market there has experienced some pains, particularly due to the AOB issues. Insurers have reacted by pursuing higher rates, resulting in a hardening market.

From our perspective, asymmetric opportunities in insurance often result from contrarian behavior. We view Florida as a market, where pricing activity is working in our favor. We will be able to pick our spots and we will not be burdened by legacy claim issues.

Right now, we’re working through the normal process of evaluating market conditions, designing products, deciding which markets and locations to target, and developing independent agent relationships. We expect this foundational work to occupy much of the balance of the year and will enter the market when we believe timing is right.

Florida expansion may have some similarity to what has worked effectively in Texas, with a potential combination of organic growth and carefully selected depop opportunities. Our management team has extensive experience in Florida, which we expect to give a – give us a competitive edge.

I would now like to turn over to John Hill, our CFO to go through the financial results in greater detail, and then I’ll return to elaborate on our future plans and take your questions. Go ahead, John?

John Hill

Thank you, Doug. Now, I will briefly go through our financial highlights for the quarter. I encourage everyone to review our press release and Form 10-Q, which were filed yesterday for additional information.

We have been pleased with both the increase and quality of our policy growth. Our direct policies in force grew approximately 4% during the past three months from approximately 33,800 policies as of December 31, 2016 to 35,200 policies as of March 31, 2017. That annualizes to approximately 16%. This year-over-year increase was due primarily to organic growth from our continued expansion into the State of Texas.

As of March 31, 2017, approximately 75% of our 35,200 policies in force were obtained from our independent agent networks, with the remainder obtained from the Louisiana Citizens. We’re seeing a higher percentage of our policies in force coming from our organic network, which is continuing trend over time. In the prior year quarter, this number was 70%, and we’re very pleased with this progression.

For the first quarter 2017, gross written premiums were $12.8 million, up 19% from the same period last year. Net premiums earned were $8.2 million, which was level with the prior year period, as we ceded more premium than last year due to increased limits we purchased on our reinsurance coverage for the current treaty year.

Our net loss ratio for the first quarter was 44.4% versus 80.7% for the same quarter last year. This was predominantly due to a reduction in catastrophe weather events in the first quarter of 2017. We experienced two CAT events in the first quarter 2016, PCS event 1616 and 1617, which resulted in just under $4 million in net incurred loss that accounted for over half of our net loss ratio for the first quarter 2016.

For the first quarter of 2017 we experienced one cat event, PCS event 1714, this consisted of a hail and tornados that impacted our Louisiana policyholders in early February. We anticipate our net loss from this storm to be approximately $1.7 million.

Our deferred policy acquisition costs amortization as a percentage of gross premiums earned was 18.7% for the first quarter 2017 compared to 17.2% for the first quarter 2016. This year-over-year increase was due to the increase in the effective rate of premium taxes we’re paying a result as of a change to the Louisiana statutes, limiting the credits allowed for premium tax returns filed in the state.

Our general and administrative expenses as a percentage of gross premiums earned increased to 15.5% for the first quarter of 2017 compared to 14.8% for the previous fourth quarter 2016. The increase over the prior year quarter was primarily due to the increased employee cost as a result of incremental staffing and anticipation of continued growth, as well as an increase in professional fees related to more granular underwriting and risk selection activities initiated in connection with our strategic plan.

On a dollar basis, our first quarter 2017 general and administrative expense was $2.1 million compared to $1.6 million in the quarter a year ago. Our overall net expense ratio rose from 44.5% to 57.6% for the first quarter of 2017 compared to the first quarter of 2016. For the first quarter of 2017 the company reported a combined ratio of 102% compared to 125.2% for the first quarter of 2016.

As Doug noted at the outset, the first quarter was profitable with a net income of $0.2 million or $0.04 per share. This compares with a net loss of $1.1 million or $0.18 a share in the first quarter of last year. In a year that included above average weather activity that had a material impact on the overall industry, we’re very proud of this result.

Moving to our balance sheet and capital allocation. As of March 31, 2017, the company held cash, cash equivalents and investments with a carrying value of $72.3 million. As of March 31, 2017 the company’s investment in fixed maturities issued by the U.S. government, government agencies, high-quality corporate issuers, including short-term investments comprised nearly 95% of the investment portfolio.

As we continue to grow the number of policies written, we also continue to expand the size of our investment portfolio. At March 31, 2017 our investment portfolio was up to $35.2 million from approximately $28.4 million as of December 31, 2016. As noted, investment activities are now considered a more important part of our strategic focus with an objective of optimizing risk adjusted returns within appropriate guidelines.

Finally, I’ll close on our book value per share. At March 31, 2017 PIHS book value was $7.83 per share, this is an increase of $0.05 per share from December 31, 2017.

With that, I’ll turn things back over to Doug for some closing comments.

Douglas Raucy

Thanks, John. Overall, I’m very happy with where we are today. As I mentioned, we are now the top largest P&C insurer in Louisiana and we feel we still have room to grow. 2016 was a tough year in terms of severe weather, which besides the obvious impact on people’s life, also caused a lot of disruption for the insurance market in Louisiana. Things are starting to return to normal there and we expect to continue writing new business.

Our decision to expand into Texas provided the expected diversification and incremental scale we hope to achieve, especially given the recent challenges in the Louisiana.

Business in Texas continues to accelerate and we are adding roughly 180 new policies every week there. As I already noted, we are also very excited about our ability to expand into Florida at the right time. The market we know well and our approach will be opportunistic and very thoughtful.

Although much better than last year, the first quarter of 2017 still had numerous weather events, yet we were once again able to grow our book value by $0.05, proving again that our model is built for success in periods of both good and bad weather.

While we are certainly focused in our rollout in Florida, we also continue to evaluate additional states for expansion and we’ll pursue any such opportunity when it makes sense from both an operational and financial perspective.

With that, John and I are available for questions. I’ll turn it over to the operator.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

Thank you [Operator Instructions]. Our first question comes from Jon Old from Longmeadow Investors. Please go ahead.

Jon Old

Hi, thanks. I was wondering if you could just sort of frame the Florida opportunities for us, and size relative to Texas and Louisiana, and like, how much premium you would expect to be writing there in, say, three to five years?

Douglas Raucy

Yes, thanks that’s a good question. So, long-term, we’ve got some pretty aggressive goals, premium goals in Louisiana, Texas and Florida. We always felt like Louisiana we probably would be able to generate somewhere around $100 million in premium, today we are about half way there, so we do have some anticipated growth there. With that said, we think that Florida and Texas can get to $200 million in premium each, I’m not sure about the three to five year timeframe, but the goal is to definitely get in that range for both of those states.

And you never know about Florida, so we thought about framing the opportunity in Florida. Today we do feel like we’re seeing some hardening of the market because of the AOB issue and the slight landfall or not, really landfall but, the brush by Hurricane Matthew, as well as some changes made by the rating agencies in Florida and some that we know are coming are going to continue to create turmoil in Florida. And we think we’re in a great position to capitalize on that.

We know that a lot of companies are in for rate increases because of the AOB issue. We feel like we can move into the state, capitalize on those AOB adjusted rates without having the AOB legacy issues. And if we are really smart about it, we know where to go, where the write, where we can write profitably and write a diversified book. So, we also look at Florida and say, hey, we’re not going to be in Florida until early 2018, probably at the earliest. If they do get a hurricane during 2017, in addition to all the things I pointed out earlier, it could really create some disruption in the Florida marketplace.

So, we feel like Florida is really a little bit of wildcard. We like Texas, we feel like it’s going to be a consistent growth state for us. We’re not completely rolled out yet, I always tell people we’re about 70% rollout in the Texas. We’re going to do more, we’re are going to do better as we get further expanded into the state, but we’ve done pretty well so far. So, we like Florida, we like Texas, we like all three of our states. But we think there’s – long-term we have great potential to be a – to grow and to be a profitable large company.

Operator

[Operator Instructions] Our next question comes from Brad Nelson, a private investor. Please go ahead..

Unidentified Analyst

Hey guys, is there any way you can tell us anything about the weather related events that may have affected you so far in the second quarter?

Douglas Raucy

Yes, let me just handle that real quick. I mean, obviously we’re kind of in the process of handling weather events, but we’ve had some weather events luckily for us. We are into what we call our aggregate on the reinsurance piece and our reinsurance renewed on June 1st, so we’ve got to June 1st where we are into that aggregate.

I can tell you that nothing major has come through right now, but it seems like there is weather every single day and there is weather going through the Louisiana, Baton Rouge and New Orleans area today that we are monitoring. So, we’re getting a steady stream of what we call many kind of events, but nothing major and I’m not too concerned about, because we are into our aggregate, but again our reinsurance treaty does renew on June 1st, so we’ll be into a whole new retention and a whole new treaty at that point.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay, great and good luck with your expansion into the other states.

Douglas Raucy

Thank you, I appreciate that.

Operator

Our next question comes from Tucker Golden from Solace Capital. Please go ahead.

Tucker Golden

Good morning, I was hoping you could give us an update and an overview on your investment program. I know you mentioned in early March that you would be exploring alternatives and adjusting the fee locations within your investment program. Can you talk to us about any targets you’ve developed? How long you expect to take to get there? And what your process is for making these determinations in terms of committees, individuals who are responsible for these decisions and how you expect to get there?

Douglas Raucy

Good morning. Good question. We are continuing to evolve in that, we’ve got a committee within the Board of PIH that’s helping to guide us for some of those investment strategies. We’ve taken a little more aggressive stance into some equity market positions and some minor things and continuing to kind of look at the overall yield on the bond portfolio, stretching out some of the maturities right now a little bit to get more yield. We’re very sensitive about the interest rate returns – interest rate changes, excuse me; interest rate changes that are taking place and could take place and how it would impact the bond portfolio, as well we’ve been kind of cautiously growing that out over time, but we continue to build that bond portfolio as we go forward.

Tucker Golden

Okay. So it sounds like your decision process resides within the company, but more at the Board level than at the management level? Is that correct?

Douglas Raucy

We are getting Board level involvement but it’s at the company basis, but we’re getting more involvement with the Board and their expertise in looking at some investment strategies, yes. So…

Tucker Golden

You have an external advice as well or just internal?

Douglas Raucy

Yes, we’re using an outside advisor. We’ve always had from the very beginning, it’s now – that is well known and well established and you know they’ve met our guidelines and continue to give us advice on changing our guidelines, but yet staying within the statutes of both Louisiana and Texas and Florida.

Tucker Golden

Okay. Which firm is this?

Douglas Raucy

It’s AAM out of Chicago, asset allocation management group.

Tucker Golden

All right. Thank you.

Douglas Raucy

Thank you.

Operator

[Operator Instructions] Our next question comes from Samir Khare from Capital Returns Management. Please go ahead.

Samir Khare

Good morning. I just had a question and I apologize if you covered this. The progress on your reinsurance renewal, are you guys planning any lot of changes to the program and same question, in particular, to the aggregate?

Douglas Raucy

That’s a good question. We don’t anticipate any major changes. I will say that, the next two weeks, though, are really busy for us. I mean, I’ve spent the last six weeks on the road meeting with reinsurers in London, in Bermuda, and New York. And now it’s time to really focus in on that pricing. So we’re about to hit the market with our firm order terms, we do that on Monday, and then we’ll negotiate our reinsurance piece over the next two weeks, and should have it in place by June 1.

But in answer to question, no major changes at all. I mean, the structure is almost identical. We are looking at some creative alternatives to a couple of layers. But we’re not sure whether those are going to price out to the point, where they would be appropriate or not. But in overall, structure will be very similar to what we had last year.

And that aggregate that you inquired about. Today, we’re thinking, we’ll probably keep the same amount of aggregate, as we move forward into next year. We’re very comfortable with that. We’ve – as you guys know, I mean, it’s public. We’ve been into our aggregate the last couple of years, but haven’t gotten into it very far, haven’t gotten anywhere close to any kind of limits on that aggregate. So we feel pretty good about the space, that’s a $25 million aggregate, and we feel pretty good about that that capacity.

But having said that, we’re finding that the aggregate market is tightening up a little bit, because it seems to be getting hit not by us, but by – not only by us, but by other people out there. So but I don’t anticipate any major changes via the same amount of aggregate and the structure will be similar.

Samir Khare

Okay. And then the aggregate that you guys have in place now if there’s any additional cats, what are the, I guess, per events deductibles for that?

Douglas Raucy

We have $125,000 franchise deductible for that. So over the course, it’s 144 hours. Every time, we go over the 125, we end up getting into the aggregate.

Samir Khare

Okay. And I know you guys participated in some fashion that TWIA takeout last year. Can you just talk about the developments from legislature this year, and if you guys thinking about participating?

Douglas Raucy

Sure, be happy to. So they did approve another takeout in 2017 from TWIA. And people that have heard me talk now that, I have not been a big fan of the first TWIA takeout, which we participated in. There were a couple of what I consider to be major issues with that. Number one, none of the captive carriers participated in that takeout, which in Louisiana, if you remember, we only depopulated from captive carriers.

So we only took policies from Allstate, State Farm and Farm Bureau. We do that, because we’re comfortable with their underwriting and the policies that they share the risk of those on are not residual market policies. So they’re very good risk. Not the same in Texas. They did not get one captive carrier to participate in the TWIA depopulation.

So from our perspective having a voluntary wins in health program out there that we can access independent agents, it doesn’t make a lot of sense for us to through TWIA pay their 24% commission that they’re charging. When we can go direct to those same agents and have them write those policies on our paper on renewal and we get a chance to underwrite them. So we – one of the reasons our expenses are out there is, because we inspect every single one of those policies that we bring on today, not only the wind and hail, but also the homeowner from interior in Texas.

So in answer to your question, we’re not planning on participating in a TWIA depopulation in 2017. Unless we see that some of the captives like in Allstate or a State Farm, decide to participate. And for us it’s a wonderful way to access their agents, and it’s the only way we can access their agents today is through the depopulation. And until those carriers sign on to TWIA depopulation, we probably will not participate.

Samir Khare

Great. And in your prepared remarks or maybe in answer to one of the questions, you spoke about the Florida market, and how you think that there’s, I guess, some additional changes coming from the rating agency perspective that might the right opportunity, can you maybe talk about those more?

Douglas Raucy

Yes, I think there’s – there might be some more enforcement of policy. Demotech had came out and it was very strong that, we’re going to require X amount of minimum capital. And if you don’t meet that number, we’re going to down rate you. And I think it really got a lot of carriers attention. So what we saw at the end of the year and during the first quarter with a lot of people were out raising money, trying to get to that minimum surplus level.

So it wouldn’t get down rated via Demotech. And what’s going to happen here during the first quarter, I think, a lot of the smaller carriers may end up losing money again they’re are going to have to recapitalize and continue to recapitalize. And so, until some point in time, they’re going to have to do something different, right. You get downgraded, or they sell.

We saw two sales actually go public in the first quarter of companies that are – that were kind of on the edge. A lot of the Florida companies are – not a lot, but a few of the Florida companies really do live on the edge of that minimum surplus number. And so, every time they have a down quarter, they go below the minimum and now certainly have to go out and raise capital and just to keep their financial ratings and the heck of a way to live. I know it puts a lot of pressure on those guys.

But I think that what’s happening in Florida is Demotech is kind of enforcing that more so than they ever have in the past. And so it’s created some disruption amongst the smaller carriers and we’re starting to see some consolidation of carriers. And again, people are out raising capital all the time, and so they’re distracted just trying to stay alive. So it’s one of the issues that we’re seeing and it’s creating a – what we consider to be kind of a hardening market in Florida.

Samir Khare

Great. Thanks.

Douglas Raucy

Yep.

Operator

Thank you. This does conclude the question-and-answer session. I’d like to turn the floor back over to management for any closing comments.

Douglas Raucy

Well, thanks, everybody. I appreciate all of those great questions, gives us a chance to really talk a little bit more about the company. We look forward to speaking with each of you again on our 2017 second quarter conference call. And again, thanks for taking the time to participate. Appreciate it. See you later.

Operator

This concludes today’s teleconference. Thank you for your participation. You may disconnect your lines at this time.

