Make My Trip: Still A Buy At 52-Week High

Make My Trip (MMYT) has had a spectacular run this year with year-to-date returns of 67.8%. In contrast its competitor – Yatra Online (YTRA) has yielded returns of 0.5% in the same period. And despite the phenomenal returns so far, I believe that the stock has more to offer. In this piece I will be delving more into the reasons why the stock has a compelling buy case even at the current prices.

The Indian government’s pro-tourism measures

The Indian government recently flagged off a regional connectivity scheme called the UDAN. Under the terms of the scheme, five airlines will operate on routes which will connect 31 previously unserved and 12 underserved airports. In order to make flying more affordable, the Indian government has capped the fares for 50% of the seats at roughly ½ - 1/6 of the flexi rates charged on the remaining seats. Most of these newly connected cities are tourist circuits and are connected by exorbitant flights which make air travel to the destinations prohibitive. For example, a tourist could fly the recently inaugurated one hour Delhi – Shimla route at INR 2000 (~$31) instead of paying rates as high as INR 17,000 ($265) when the scheme was not in existence. Given that the next best option is a 12 hour bus ride at roughly INR 900 (~$14), the time saved makes flying a no brainer. This could potentially lead to an explosion of both domestic and international tourist arrivals at such circuits.

Recent Additions

On the supply side, Make My Trip has added over 12,500 homestays in addition to the 34,000 domestic hotel properties available for selection on its platforms. These are particularly relevant to tourist destinations in the Tier 2 cities where homestays offer better value to customers than hotel properties. The company expects the number of homestay listings to increase to 100,000 by the end of this year. These homestays offer options that can accommodate people with varying budget constraints, all the more relevant in India.

Better Brand Recall and change in the competitive landscape

With the goibibo acquisition, MMYT has consolidated the online hotel space in India under its belt and is the undisputed market leader in the segment. Given the recent consolidation spree in the technology industry, the only option for competitors – Yatra and Cleartrip is to 1) absorb other players such as OYO and try to resist the onslaught from MMYT, 2) get absorbed by MMYT, or 3) perish. Make My Trip also benefits from a better brand recall in comparison to its competitors such as Yatra, and Cleartrip and is more familiar in the Indian psyche. Therefore, a reversal in their market positions does seem like a difficult climb for Yatra and Cleartrip, if not an impossible one.

Opportunity to diversify

For investors looking to diversify their portfolios, MMYT offers a better path for doing so. An investment in MMYT would mean taking long exposure in the Indian Online Travel Agency Space. Investors should note however, that the overall Sharpe ratio would depend on the rest of the assets in the portfolio and their correlation with the risk factors of MMYT. Therefore, the exact math for diversification benefit would differ from individual to individual.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.