Has The End Of The Oil Slump Really Been Witnessed?

Oil (NYSEARCA:USO) continues to whipsaw wildly as investors and traders react to any piece of news that is either good or bad for oil's outlook. Despite the claims of industry insiders and analysts that oil would rally strongly over the course of 2017, it has plunged sharply, giving up most of the gains made since the historic deal made by OPEC and key non-OPEC oil producing nations in November last year. The blame is being placed on the usual suspects for this recent turn of events, including inventory drawdowns, refinery consumption, and rig counts.

However, what they continue to ignore is the geopolitical and economic factors that drive the behavior of key oil producing nations, most notably Saudi Arabia. Way back in November last year when the majority of analysts were claiming that the OPEC deal would not eventuate -- or, if it did, would not be enforced -- I predicted Saudi Arabia would bow to the inevitable and take the required action to bolster oil prices. Recently, there have been a series of events that indicate lower crude prices could be here for the foreseeable future.

What was the rationale for the OPEC deal?

The rational for the groundbreaking deal between OPEC and key non-OPEC oil producing nations was the financial impact that the prolonged slump in crude was having their economies. This ranges from the economic collapse being witnessed in Venezuela to the diminishing economic growth in Nigeria and growing social unrest in Saudi Arabia.

Diminished Saudi government revenues were also impacting Riyadh's ability to compete with Iran for regional domination and its ability to persecute the war by proxy that it has had with Tehran since the Iranian revolution in 1979. There were also fears within Riyadh that as the economies of several OPEC members unraveled and dissent within the organization grew because of sharply weaker prices, it would lose considerable political and economic influence.

There was also the Kingdom's fear that not only was it losing its notional leadership of OPEC and influence in the Middle East, but that any internal conflict within OPEC would accelerate the erosion of that institutions global political influence, which has been in decline since the 1980s. This was exacerbated by Trump's ascension to the Whitehouse and his plan to make the U.S. energy independent.

Now, the U.S. is dependent on oil imports from OPEC, which make up just over a third of all U.S. oil imports and most that volume comes from Saudi Arabia. Such a move would eliminate U.S. dependence on OPEC oil imports subsequently removing the leverage that Riyadh has with Washington. This would reduce the long-standing relationship between Saudi Arabia and the U.S. to one where the Kingdom would become a mere client state, giving Washington far greater freedom with its Middle East policy.

The Obama administration's decision to lift sanctions for Iran ceasing its nuclear program caused considerable disappointment for Riyadh, and left it wondering what a U.S. unhindered by dependence on OPEC oil imports would do in the Middle East. Effectively, the Saudi's had no choice but to work with other OPEC members, including Iran, to boost prices and salvage what they could from the mess that their policy of keeping prices low had created. The urgency of breaking the prolonged slump in crude was underscored by assessments that the U.S. could achieve energy independence in as little as four to five years.

Will OPEC extend the deal?

The 64-million-dollar question being asked by investors, analysts and industry insiders lips is: "Will OPEC and the non-OPEC oil producers choose to extend the deal?" There have been a range of recent announcements that the Saudi's and Russians are committed to extending the production cuts. Saudi Arabia's oil minister Khalid Al-Falih has stated that he is confident the production cuts will be extended into the second half of 2017 and possibly even beyond.

Russia has also indicated that it will agree to the extension and, like the Saudi's, might even push to keep the cuts in place into 2018. This is particularly important because Russia is the single largest non-OPEC oil producing nation that is a signatory to the deal, plus it is involved in the conflict in Syria where it is supporting Riyadh's opponent Asad and is a major geopolitical player in a region it has traditionally regarded as a buffer to its southern frontier. This would help to reduce stockpiles and according to the IEA lead to demand exceeding supply during the second half of 2017, which would be a boon for oil prices.

There are also claims that other OPEC members have discussed deeper cuts to bolster prices as quickly as possible. While they their names have not been revealed, it could be speculated that those countries would include the members that are in the direst of straights because of the prolonged slump in crude, Venezuela, Nigeria, Ecuador and Iraq. Nevertheless, despite this news oil remains weak and WTI is trading well below the psychologically important $50 per barrel market, while Brent is only marginally above. There are a variety of reasons for this, the key being doubts about whether the strategy of cutting production will succeed.

A healthier-than-expected Saudi economy

The greatest fear that many investors, industry insiders and analysts are ignoring is that the incentive for Riyadh to extend the cuts is deteriorating rapidly. There are a range of reasons for this but one of the most prominent is a stronger than expected Saudi economy, highlighted by the following:

the budget deficit narrowed more than expected;

it avoided an economic crisis and a recession; and

government non-oil revenue exceeded expectations for the first quarter 2017.

Riyadh is also in a unique position to continue funding investment in non-oil sectors of the economy to reduce dependence on revenue from crude. You see, the government is going to IPO 5% of the state oil company Aramco (Private:ARMCO) in either 2018 or 2019. This it is predicted will raise $100 billion, of which up to 70% is slated to be spent in the Kingdom, a large proportion of which will be invested in non-oil wealth creating activities. Such large impending injection of capital certainly removes many of the fiscal pressures that a lack of revenue caused by lower oil prices is creating.

The government has also proven that it can easily tap global debt markets if it needs to raise capital in the short term, predominantly because of its low debt-to-GDP ratio. Last year, Riyadh raised $17.5 billion from an over-subscribed bond sale, which saw the Kingdom's debt-to-GDP ratio rise to a very conservative 14%. This ratio is forecast to rise to 30% by 2020, which after allowing for further expansion of the economy and Riyadh's planned expansion of non-oil sectors will see the Kingdom capable raising tremendous amounts of capital from debt markets.

Higher oil prices aid Iran

The manipulation of oil prices while typically claimed to be a strategy aimed reducing the threat posed by the U.S. shale oil industry to OPEC's oil dominance has also become a powerful tool for the Saudi's in its proxy war against Iran. Tehran was eager to terminate its nuclear program so as to lift the sanctions restricting its oil exports because of the urgent need to rebuild Iran's shattered economy. Iran has taken full advantage of the ability to grow exports and earn much needed export income by boosting its oil production, which has seen oil exports reach 3 million barrels daily, a level not seen since the 1979 Islamic revolution.

Higher prices coupled with growing production have significantly boosted government revenues which can be used to fund its proxy war against Iran, regional allies and invested in rebuilding its shattered economy. This will mean that over time Iran will be stronger and better equipped to exert its economic muscle to challenge Saudi Arabia and further its regional influence.

Rising U.S. oil production remains a threat

Firmer oil prices mean one thing higher non-OPEC oil production, particularly form the U.S. The slump in crude was a godsend for the shale oil industry. It forced industry participants to rationalize their businesses, significantly reduce costs and make their operations more efficient.

This, in conjunction with significant improvements in drilling and well technology, has seen the breakeven costs for many shale oil plays fall sharply, meaning that many are now economical to operate even with WTI below $50 per barrel.

Source: Bloomberg

Because of higher oil prices and significantly lower breakeven costs there has been a significant uptick in activity in the North American energy patch. U.S. oil production has grown by 6% over the last year to now be at the same level as it was in August 2015 and this is keeping inventories high, which is applying pressure to the price of crude. This is unlikely to change any time soon because the rise in oil prices triggered by the landmark OPEC deal saw upstream companies expand their capex and boost drilling activity. The U.S. rig count is now more than double where it was a year ago and back to levels not seen since August 2017.

Canadian oil production and rig count is also growing because of higher prices. There is a direct correlation between rising prices, falling cash costs, more rigs and greater production as the chart illustrates.

Source: U.S. EIA and Baker Hughes

This means that should OPEC extend the production cuts and/or deepen them sparking a recovery in WTI to above $50 per barrel the level of activity in the North American energy will grow. Any further increase in North American and, more specifically, U.S. oil production will keep a lid on prices and oil inventories, preventing OPEC from achieving its aim of bolstering prices to the levels desired. It makes a mockery of Saudi Arabia's decision to keep prices low and the damage that is has suffered as a result to damage the U.S. oil industry, prevent U.S. energy independence and maintain OPEC's influence.

Final thoughts

This finds the Saudi's caught in a bind, any move to boost oil prices while highly desirable to boost revenue among OPEC members will aid Iran and spark higher non-OPEC production, keeping inventories high and a lid on prices. Ironically, it will also more than likely lead to the one thing the Saudi's have been trying to avoid -- decreased U.S. dependence on oil exports and eventual energy independence. It is difficult to see which path the Saudi's will choose.

By extending and possibly even expanding the production cuts, it can generate a short-term benefit for itself and other OPEC members. But, over the long term, this will undermine OPEC's relevance and the Kingdom's regional and geopolitical influence. If Riyadh chooses to not continue with the production cuts then the fiscal pressure could be too much for Riyadh to bear, and it would likely lead to the Saudi's losing their influence in OPEC and that organization's potential collapse.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.