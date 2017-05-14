Tingyi: Top Instant Noodles Brand In China Remains Popular But Is Facing Intense Competition

Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Holdings Corp. (OTCPK:TCYMY) (OTC:TCYQY) (OTCPK:TCYMF) is the leading producer and distributor of instant noodles, beverages, and instant food products in the People's Republic of China. The company was founded by a Taiwanese with the primary listing on the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong and operations in Mainland China. The significance of the company is epitomized by its inclusion in the Morgan Stanley Capital International China Index and the Hang Seng Index, Hong Kong's version of Dow Jones Index. The company established itself making and selling instant noodles under the brand name "Master Kong". It embarked on the instant noodles business in the country 25 years ago and has become the market leader.

The popularity of the Master Kong brand as a beloved household name can be seen from the mini-mayhem that ensued following a misunderstanding that the company would stop the production and sales of its instant noodles. What actually happened was that the company decided to wind down the subsidiary in Taiwan, which was implicated in a gutter oil food scandal that erupted in 2014. That year, Ting Hsin International Group, the parent company of Tingyi, as well as several suppliers to Ting Hsin were revealed to be selling cooking oil tainted with animal feed. That scandal was isolated in Taiwan initially, but it was brought to the limelight in the mainland after an online video showing a Taiwanese tour guide telling tourists from the mainland to boycott all products from Tingyi due to the company's involvement in the scandal in Taiwan went viral in the country. Tingyi promptly issued a statement that its noodles were produced and sold on the mainland using ingredients that were not supplied from Taiwan. It added that all of the company's products complied with the national safety and hygiene standards of China. Nevertheless, the damage was done.

The PR disaster escalated and the sales of Tingyi's products in China suffered, exacerbating a downtrend which was blamed on a triple whammy. Firstly, due to the market leadership, the company saw no need to innovate while competitors came up with new flavors to entice consumers to switch. Secondly, the Chinese increasingly became more health conscious as their income rose steadily. Thirdly, the advent of food delivery mobile apps made ordering of food so convenient that consumers rely less on stocking up instant noodles. In the past, households would stock up bowls of instant noodles for times when one did not have the time to head outside for a meal, or at late hours when food outlets had closed. Right now, food delivery service providers bring you hot, nutritious, and delicious meals or snacks any time of the day (and night). Due to the competitiveness of the food delivery market, there are plenty of promotions that bring down the cost of an order. At the same time, the price of instant noodles has risen due to the passing of raw material costs as well as general inflation in other costs like logistics. The consumer demand for natural ingredients (substituting artificial flavorings for authentic thick compounded broth) and better nutrition (more vegetable and meat content) inevitably add to the cost of a bowl of instant noodles. Given the similar price point, it is not hard to understand why one might prefer to order a proper meal that would be delivered promptly.

Besides self-branded beverages, Tingyi holds an exclusive license to manufacture, bottle, package, distribute, and sell PepsiCo (NYSE:PEP) drinks in China following the signing of a strategic alliance with PepsiCo in March 2012. According to a December 2015 Canadian study, Pepsi carbonated drinks held a near 30 percent market share in China and was the second behind Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO).

Raw Material Prices Abating

Tingyi is sensitive to the price of crude palm oil as that is used to cook the noodles, lots of them. The price was on an uptrend in 2016 and stretched into the early part of this year. However, the price has since reversed course and is heading down (see the chart below). Production of fresh palm fruit bunches where the palm oil is derived from are higher than expectations and inventories are climbing. In the April-to-June quarter, production might be curtailed due to the impact from the last El Nino weather condition, which would result in a drawdown in the inventories and helped prices somewhat. However, the palm oil price is expected to trend downwards in the second half of the year as production recovers and demand falters. The current credit restraint instituted by the government to rein in the debt levels has limited consumption across industries and the palm oil demand is not spared. The initiation by the US of anti-dumping and countervailing duty investigations into biodiesel imports from Argentina and Indonesia have the potential to negatively affect export volumes from the two countries. The passing of a resolution by the European Parliament for the EU to phase out by 2020 the use of vegetable oils (such as palm oil) in biodiesel could further reduce palm oil demand and pressure the price. The European Parliament had alleged that the production of vegetable oils are unsustainable and could lead to deforestation.

US Sugar Futures Contract Price data by YCharts

The noodles are made from flour, and fortunately for Tingyi, the price has been on a downtrend since early 2015. The flour price is not expected to see a deviation from the current level given a balanced supply and demand outlook.

The price of sugar, which is used in both the instant noodles making process and in the beverages production, was on an uptrend from the fourth quarter of 2015 due to a shortage in supply. The price has come off the peak in February and is forecasted to remain weak in the short to mid term. Lackluster growth in Asian demand and consumers tending towards healthier options (i.e. less or no sugar) have dampened consumption. As a surplus, albeit a small one, is expected to happen in 2017/2018, the price of sugar would tend to be soft. For Tingyi, the company would benefit from a lower sugar price as well as a reduction in the quantity of sugar used given the changing behavior of consumers.

Finally, the price of polyethylene terephthalate (PET) resins has been hovering near the low levels continuing from the second half of 2016. The capital control measures in China have negatively affected the volume of stock converters could buy and hold, resulting in resin suppliers having to reduce their offering prices to support demand. This is to the benefit of Tingyi which uses PET resins to make the bottles for its beverages. The credit situation is not expected to improve substantially in the coming months as the Chinese government seems intent to rein in the risks brought about by the high level of debt in the country. Another factor negatively impacting demand for resins is the destocking down the chain due to the intensified environmental inspections organized by the Chinese government recently. Due to a number of key meetings to be held in China through the year and beyond, such as the one to be held in Beijing next week regarding the Silk Road project (a.k.a. One-Belt/One-Road Initiative), the Chinese government is very conscious of keeping the skies clear to make a good impression on the foreign attendees. Plastic converters are cautious of being caught flouting the pollution limits and have curtailed their operating rates. With reduced production, the inventory requirements are lowered accordingly. As a result, the industry is facing an oversupply which has led to depressed prices. Supported by the rising expectations of the Chinese population for cleaner air, the government is unlikely to tone down the environmental checks. Hence, Tingyi does not appear to have to worry about the price of PET resins climbing any time soon.

Market Share Analysis

Instant Noodles

In conjunction with its half-yearly results presentation, Tingyi provides market share data on its key product segments conducted by Nielsen Holdings (NYSE:NLSN), a US-based global information, data, and measurement company. For instant noodles, the company apparently began losing its market share from the first quarter of 2014, after peaking at 47.7 percent (by volume) in the prior quarter. It still retains the title of being the top player by far (at 43.3 percent market share) despite the continued loss of market share. The runner-up with 19.5 percent market share is understood to be Uni-President (OTC:UNPSF) (OTCPK:UPCHY). In terms of market share by value, Tingyi has all along been doing a better job. At its peak, the company captured 57.2 percent of the instant noodles industry revenue with just 47.7 percent of the market by volume. In the fourth quarter of 2016, while the market share by volume has declined to 43.3 percent, Tingyi's sales still accounted for more than half (50.5 percent) of the industry revenue.

(Source: Tingyi's Q4 2017 results presentation)

Market pundits have generally blamed Tingyi's loss of market share to Uni-President on complacency, given its obvious market leadership in the instant noodles business. As the smaller player, Uni-President has been aggressive in its marketing and relied heavily on innovation, creating new flavors and format, to attract consumers.

Another key factor that exacerbated the market share loss is the contagion effect from the gutter oil scandal that afflicted its Taiwan subsidiary. While the operational staff on the mainland are separate from those in Taiwan, given the parentage connection, consumers were naturally concerned that the deplorable act might have been practiced in the factories on the mainland as well. Nevertheless, Tingyi's market share has apparently stopped declining since the second quarter of 2016. While some of the gains in the market share for the fourth quarter of 2016 can be attributed to the "panic buying" on unwarranted rumors that the company would stop producing and selling its instant noodles, the uptrend seems firm even without that incident. Tingyi experienced an increase, albeit a small one, in its instant noodles market share months before the "panic buying" incident happened in December 2016. Unfortunately, the regaining of grounds in market share was likely as a result of price cutting, given that the rise in Tingyi's share by revenue of the instant noodles sales in the country lagged behind the gains in market share by volume. The management of Tingy's primary rival in the instant noodles space - Uni-President - recently commented that its China operations are "improving". It remains to be seen if that is at the expense of Tingyi.

We have exerted a lot of effort into digesting inventory at our Chinese subsidiary, as we have seen some of our peers struggle to remain competitive because of inappropriate stock control. - Uni-President Enterprises Corp Chairman Alex Lo

Ready-To-Drink Tea

Besides its leadership in the instant noodles market in China, Tingyi is also very strong in the ready-to-drink (RTD) tea market, whether in the category with milk or without. Beverages as a whole constituted 58 percent of Tingyi's FY2016 revenue, and tea stood for the lion's share of the beverage segment at 43 percent. As such, it deserves greater attention. The market share of Tingyi branded tea (without milk) has fluctuated in the range 51-56 percent in the past three years. The ebb and flow in the market share are almost in full contrast and lock-step with its closest competitor - Uni-President.

The alternating grabbing of market share between the two top players is as a result of the variations in marketing efforts in response to the market share movements. Spending in the advertising and promotions (A&P) tended to fluctuate in response to the changes in market share. It also depends on the prevailing marketing events initiated by the respective companies. For instance, Tingyi's marketing tie-up with a popular television drama show has resulted in a spike in sales during the period of screening. There seems to be no let-up in the fight for consumers and Tingyi is showing a weakness in terms of capturing the revenue. The market share by value has fallen to 41.5 percent, a four-year low.

(Source: Tingyi's Q4 2017 results presentation)

In the RTD tea (without milk) category, Tingyi is the market leader by far with 56.9 percent market share by volume as of the last quarter of 2016, falling from a peak at 62.4 percent. The company is facing a steady erosion of market share in this category due to more entrants. Tingyi's broad range of offerings is the reason why it has a large share of the market. However, existing players increasing their product range and new entrants with innovative products are giving Tingyi a hard time to retain consumers. The fallout from the gutter oil scandal mentioned earlier also has some negative impact on the brand image of Tingyi's beverages which go by "Master Kong" (same as the instant noodles) for many of the products. The original strategy of using brand extension to break into the beverage market from its leadership in instant noodles has unfortunately backfired.

(Source: Tingyi's Q4 2017 results presentation)

The landscape for Tingyi in the bottled water and juice drinks categories is even worse. It lost its market leadership in both in 2013 and never got back its footing since. This time round, the intense competition is not just due to Uni-President, which is the third largest player in the juice drinks category. Tingyi still intends to fight intently to regain its market share with a renewed focus on the low-end and mid-end bottled water categories. For the juice drinks category, Tingyi primarily faced with competition not from existing players but from new entrants. The company intends to re-capture market share by launching new products, tweaking packaging, and increasing marketing efforts.

(Source: Tingyi's Q4 2017 results presentation)

Valuation and Price Target

At the last closing price of HKD9.71, Tingyi trades at a hefty P/E of 39.53. Despite its share price falling by more than half since 2014, it still commands a substantial HKD54.42 billion (USD6.98 billion) valuation. While still far below the trading level before 2015, the price has recovered 45 percent from the nadir on July 29, 2016, when the share closed at HKD6.71. The historical P/E of Tingyi is generally above 30, depending on the time frame considered. Hence, the current P/E at 39.53 is probably not excessive, considering the market expectation that the worse is over and abating raw material prices as elaborated earlier.

YTD, Tingyi's share is little changed at 3 percent from the beginning of the year while the benchmark Hang Seng Index has gained 13.67 percent. Its key competitor, Uni-President, is similarly flat.

(Source: Google Finance)

Tingyi's revenue has been on the decline since 2013 while its net profit began its downtrend a year earlier. The company is not just facing challenges from the shift in consumer perception towards instant noodles but also the loss of market share, a double whammy. Nevertheless, the reputational damage from the gutter oil scandal incident has waned and the company looks set to benefit from lower raw material costs in the subsequent quarters. In the beverages segment, the company's products remain popular, judging by the market leadership in various categories. The market share losses are predominantly due to new entrants who tend to be more aggressive and attract consumers with introductory pricing. Unfortunately, the intense competition does not seem to be an ephemeral phenomenon. On the bright side, the Free Cash Flow has improved dramatically and is now even better than the past. As a result, the net debt has also been reduced substantially. Looking at the balanced situation between the positive and the negative factors, I am of the opinion that the share price will remain rangebound in the next two quarters, trading between HKD9 and HKD11. In the longer term, investors would need to look at the raw material price trend and the market share evolution of the various product categories.

(Source: Data from Company; chart by ALT Perspective)

(Source: Data from Company; chart by ALT Perspective)

Why trade the Hong Kong-listed share instead?

For investors keen on the company, I suggest you consider the shares trading on the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong (ticker code 0322) instead as it is many times more liquid than the ADR counterpart. Most brokerages should allow you to have direct access to the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong. There are negligible currency risks as the Hong Kong Dollar has been pegged to the US Dollar in a narrow trading band at US$1:HK$7.75-7.85 since May 2005. There were speculations in January last year that the link to the greenback could be abandoned amid concerns that the economic slowdown in China would worsen outflows from the city. However, the Hong Kong Monetary Authority "reiterated its commitment to keeping the linked exchange-rate system intact."

