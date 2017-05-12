Astea International's (ATEA) CEO Zack Bergreen On Q1 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Astea International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEA)

Zack Bergreen

Thank you. Good afternoon and thank you for joining us today to discuss our first quarter 2017 results. Following my review, I'll turn the call over to Rick Etskovitz, our Chief Financial Officer, who will cover the details of financial results with you. We'll then open the call for Q&A.

Today, I would like to share with you a slightly different message: How we see the market, where we believe we fit into it and what are we doing to utilize our unique capabilities to capitalize upon it. I'm showing this message now because it follows onto our message I shared with you during previous Investors Call. As I shared, I believe that we must shift from a product-driven company to a sales and marketing-driven company.

Last year, we began that shift. We saw good results. And perhaps, more importantly, we saw the right activities taking place as a result of the changes we were making.

In the first quarter of this year, we have decided to accelerate these changes. The field service industry right now is nearing into large complex service-driven companies who seek technology to help them to stay ahead of ever-increasing complexity, as you heard me talk about before. These companies seek technology to help them transform their service operations and differentiate them from competitors.

At the same time, there is a group of smaller service companies who want much simpler technology, which is focused on increasing their operational efficiency. However, it is important to recognize that most successful of these smaller companies will soon face the increasing complexity and competition that larger service-driven companies are already facing. This means that as these successful service-driven companies grow, they will require a technology that can grow with them, need to create both an opportunity and a challenge. What we learned last year is that Astea is already uniquely positioned within the market to meet this need as long as we made some internal changes. Those changes encompass several areas of our business. However, those changes did not encompass our technology. Our technology was already properly oriented toward those two different markets.

The first here we changed was to improve our ability to engage with larger complex service-driven companies during the sales cycle. Alliance, our flagship product, is a natural choice for any complex service-driven company.

Once these types of companies are --

Hello?

Rick Etskovitz

I think we're still on.

Zack Bergreen

Still on? Okay. Sorry, we had some interruption here.

Once these types of companies understand its value, we are very receptive as winning these opportunities. We found that we are significantly more effective during a sales process when we inject our most experienced service personnel directly into the sales process. These consultants not only did a better job communicating the value of Alliance, but also demonstrated the depth of our personnel expertise. This complicated sales process requires a more senior sales leadership who has the responsibility to ensure that our product is properly positioned and valued.

During the first quarter of this year, we made a decision to expand this model to all of our regions and all of our companies throughout the world, and these changes are now in progress.

The second major change that we made to more effectively engage with market is our product offering. Astea Alliance is well known as the most capable and comprehensive field service platform in the market. And while this market is a perfect fit for a large service-driven company, it can be more than needed for smaller SMB companies. Therefore, in June this year, at the Astea users conference taking place in Miami, Florida, we will introduce to the market our newly refreshed Astea's FieldCentrix product.

The Astea FieldCentrix product was the first mobile solutions introduced into the market over a decade ago. This reintroduction makes it a SaaS [indiscernible] capable solution ideally suited for the SMB market.

And with our FieldCentrix products, the smaller but also the rapidly growing service companies will have a natural migration path from our FieldCentrix product into Alliance product as they grow. This natural migration path will have the need for them to make the additional capital expenditures that technology changes require and allow the customers to maintain the stability and the service operation required during this upgrade.

We look forward to introduce to the market the new FieldCentrix products. We have a great lineup of customers and partners presentation on the user conference agenda. Registration to the event had already surpassed our initial target.

The changes discussed have already created a steady increase in our activities around the globe. And as they are not the last changes we will be making to keep Astea recognized as a leader in the field service technology industry, we acknowledge that these changes have and will continue to require significant amount of effort by our personnel. But we have found that these changes are energizing our global workforce as we move towards painting a clear picture of who Astea is and the unique value proposition we bring to the market.

We are fortunate to have a large group of existing clients, many of whom successfully went live this quarter. With the expansion of their existing deployments, most of them will continue to expand their use of us, the Alliance, across the globe. Our marketing efforts have increased, and we continue to execute integrated programs in each of our operating regions to increase the market awareness of Astea and to generate new opportunities to add to our sales pipeline.

Marketing is an area where we continue to see the results of changes that we are making. We recently showcased our latest product release at three major field service conferences in North America, Europe and Australia. The obvious reaction was extremely positive and has a direct impact on increasing our sales pipeline. We remain committed to additional product development on both Astea Alliance and the FieldCentrix product and will continue to enhance the connection between these two products. We remain committed to our long-term reputation of delivering advanced capabilities and empower a sales-driven organization to achieve a new level of service excellence.

Given the significant shift and the rising focus on service management technologies, we remain relentless in ensuring that our product strategy versus innovation will enable transformative benefits to our customers.

Our ongoing commitment to innovation was also reaffirmed by successfully achieving the Microsoft Gold Independent Software Vendor Competency for the 12th consecutive year. This achievement demonstrates our best-in-class ability and commitment to meet our customers' evolving needs in today's dynamic business environment and distinguishing ourselves within the top 1% of Microsoft Partner ecosystem.

With that, I will turn the call over to Rick Etskovitz to cover our financial review. We will have some additional closing comments after he finishes the review. Go ahead, Rick.

Rick Etskovitz

Thank you, Zack. For the quarter ended March 31, 2017, Astea reported revenues of $6 million compared to revenues of $5.3 million for the same period in 2016.

Net loss for the quarter was $0.7 million or $0.22 per share compared to the similar loss for the same period in 2016.

Software license revenues were $0.2 million compared to $0.8 million for the same period in 2016.

Subscription revenues were $0.8 million compared to $0.5 million for the same period in 2016.

Service and maintenance revenues were $5 million compared to revenues of $4 million for the same period in 2016.

Adjusted EBITDA was negative $0.4 million for both the quarter ended March 31, 2017, and the same period in 2016. This measure eliminates the variation in our operating results that occur from accounting rules related to the deferral of hosting and implementation fees on hosted customers as well as the rules related to the capitalization and amortization of development costs.

This concludes my remarks, and I will turn the call back over to Zack.

Zack Bergreen

Thank you, Rick. We continue to maintain a strong focus on targeting strong organic growth driven by higher sales, reduced cost and improving margins. We have long known that our competitive solution, in conjunction with our service management expertise and a global presence, continues to set us apart from other providers in this space.

And during 2017, we intend to make this clear to the market. As a result, we are fully expected to achieve the revenue and profitability goals we have set for this year.

Thank you for taking the time to attend today's call, and I would like to open the call now for questions. Operator?

We will take our first question from Sam Rebotsky with SER Asset Management. Please go ahead.

Sam Rebotsky

I guess I didn't really understand completely that this one customer that left you in the fourth quarter, the significance -- now you talk in the 10-Q of reducing expenses that doesn't create revenue. How many people do you expect to reduce? What do you expect to reduce? And what -- do you see profitability at all? How do you replace this large customer that you lost?

Zack Bergreen

Sam, well, we made some adjustment in our workforce. The customer that we had was a customer that actually was acquired by another company. It was not a project that was not properly executed or there were some issues or the product itself or the implementation, anything of that nature. It was simply a matter of a customer that was acquired by an international player. And that international player had already an existing solution in place, which they simply wanted to now implement -- to implement, but really expand into that new acquired company. So we had, essentially, basically been paid for all the services and, in fact, for all the financial commitments that, that customer made to us. That was -- and in fact, that relationship is still very strong. It is one of those events that's clearly beyond our control. It was, in fact, almost a surprise to the different members of the acquired companies also, but these things do happen.

With that in mind, we had some changes -- organizational changes that we felt we need to make. Nothing of dramatic nature, but we essentially had to shift our activities from one part of the region, which primarily most of the activity will take place in Europe, and we shift more of that into the U.S. And as a result, we have had -- there were some organizational/cost changes in that process.

Sam Rebotsky

So will you expect in the comp -- how many employees did we reduce? And how -- what impact does this have going forward? Is this -- how much expenses does it reduce? And the key right now is to get -- to sell your system and hopefully, that the companies you sell in doesn't get acquired. Or how do you -- to go forward, we need to make some profits. What --

Rick Etskovitz

Sorry, the first part of your question, about the size of the reduction, we reduced our headcount by approximately 10%, which had an equivalent impact in overall cost reduction. But we did not eliminate revenue-generating people from the equation. So we felt that despite the loss of those people, it has -- will have no impact on our ability to generate revenue and maintain that revenue at the growth rate that we expect.

Zack Bergreen

Also, Sam, there were no changes in sales staff. There were no changes in, essentially, marketing-related activities. And there are certainly no changes in any revenue-generating activities. So I think all in all, I think these changes are just realigning our organization better to the work that we have on hand at the moment.

In terms of backlog, and I think it's one of the things that you asked for, we have an enormous, enormous backlog across the globe. In fact, we are challenged at the moment by meeting the demands of that backlog within the time that -- within the time frame that these companies are asking for. So we really have a significant backlog for the foreseeable future, certainly, for the rest of 2017 in terms of various activities -- sales activities and the like. So from an operational point of view, we are extremely busy these days.

Sam Rebotsky

Will this backlog produce software license fees and subscriptions? Because in this current quarter, the software license fees was $243,000 versus $844,000. And subscriptions were up a little bit, $766,000 versus $502,000. But the software license fee cost was $717,000 versus $583,000 and the cost of subscriptions were pretty much flat, $208,000 versus $227,000. Does this backlog look to produce significant revenue in those top 2 areas?

Rick Etskovitz

Sam, the answer to that question is clearly yes. As we mentioned in the past, customers are buying differently now than they did years ago. Instead of buying all the licenses that they want for a project at the beginning, they tend to start off slowly.

Now the implementation work is the same. It's significant. And as Zack mentioned, we have a significant number of projects going and a very long, indeed, backlog of professional services to do that. Now once these projects are completed, the customers have strong expectations and plans to then buy significantly a greater number of users, which is revenue. And we see the back end of this year as -- the completion of the projects and the sale of those licenses. So we expect our license revenue to be significantly stronger as the year goes on. I mean, this quarter was particularly low. The number of deals that we had all but completed did not get completed. They split into the next -- this quarter.

And it's unfortunate that the revenue on -- relations revenue number was so low. But as you also saw, the service and maintenance revenue number was 20%, 25% higher this year than it was the same time last year. So this is a reflection of that workload, and it's going to continue throughout the year. And we're very confident that that's going to result in additional sales to existing customers as well as a strong sales pipeline with sales to new customers. So we're very bullish on the rest of this year and the expected results that we'll have, particularly in the second half of the year.

Sam Rebotsky

Well, that sounds exciting. Did any of these contracts that slip, did they close in the -- right now, it's May. Has any of them closed in April or May at this point?

Rick Etskovitz

We've had some small closures. But the nature of our business, which is -- I wish I get better control over, is that deals have a tendency to close in the last two to three weeks of a quarter, and that's how it's been for as long as we've seen it.

Sam Rebotsky

And what about -- we have spoken of getting revenue from the cloud. What is -- I mean, versus software license fees. Has it -- is the subscriptions -- presumably, is the cloud revenue that you talk about getting, is that what we're -- is that what that is?

Rick Etskovitz

So the revenue we're talking about getting is from both sources. We have a number of cloud opportunities, some of them very significant, but they won't have an immediate revenue impact because we have to wait until those customers are live before we can start recognizing any revenue. They clearly have a positive cash impact because the customers buy -- pay their subscriptions, and they pay for the implementation services. They'll eventually turn into revenue. And we also have a significant number of on-premise perpetual license buyers, both -- some that have occurred in the past that we expect significant add-ons, and others that are new customers that we are close to finalizing the opportunity. And they'll also have an immediate and significant impact on our revenue line. So we have a good mix of both.

Sam Rebotsky

Okay. Now the fourth quarter last year produced profit, which permitted you to almost breakeven. Is there any possibility of breaking even in this current year? Or is there -- can you get expenses down? Or is there any visibility on -- in your backlog that you will close deals that could permit you to break even? Because at this point, Zack, you have offered $1 million as a loan because the company evidently, you expect, will need it and there's only another $120,000 on your silicon loan, et cetera.

Rick Etskovitz

Right. So the expectation is that we're constantly keeping our eyes on what our expenses are. We have, I guess, a number of opportunities for new sales, and many that we have a much higher degree of confidence in, particularly because they're add-ons to current customers. So it's not as though we have to get through the sales process. We just have work to do. And once we're finished, we're going to have those sales. So we're pretty confident that in the last part of the year, we're going to be profitable. We do have to execute.

But between the strong pipeline and the projects that we have in place, we expect that in the second half of the year, we will be profitable. And there's a good opportunity that if the things that we expect to happen, in fact, do, that we'll end up this year with a -- on a net positive side within our gross profit.

Sam Rebotsky

And one further question. With the acquisition of this significant customer, do you think it's appropriate for you to look at some potential company to acquire you at the appropriate price that you could be part of a larger organization and have more opportunities available to you?

Rick Etskovitz

So we're not in the market of shopping the company. So I can't -- we can't talk about hypotheticals. We believe that we, ultimately, are bringing more and greater value to the -- our shareholders by executing properly on our opportunities and closing more deals. And that, in itself, ensures we will create value for everybody.

Sam Rebotsky

All right. Good luck to everybody. Hopefully you will succeed.

Rick Etskovitz

Thank you.

We'll take our next question from Alan Ginsberg, a Private Investor. Please go ahead.

Alan Ginsberg

I just have one question. If some of the things you just said come to pass, where you're profitable in the second half and it seems like you're building your business toward that end, do you -- are you going to be more active with the promotion of your stock, which is, even at this time, clearly undervalued, at least to me? And if you start to get profitable, will you be concerned about that at all? Because long-term stockholders like myself would like to get the benefit of that. Not just kudos to you that you're building your business and it's going to become profitable, but we like to see it on the bottom line, and I'm sure you would, too. So can you speak to that at all?

Zack Bergreen

Look, Alan, we certainly appreciate the thoughts that you have. Remember, all of us are shareholders as well, and -- as you stated correctly. I think it would -- the timing to reexpand the investor relationship opportunity, if I may say so, is really when we achieve what I would call a consistent and growing positive results. Meaning, when our -- essentially our hosted revenue and the combination with the maintenance revenue, which -- both of which are very consistent and very recurring, if you call it that way, exceed our expenses. And once we get that breakpoint -- or better than the breakpoint, we will be spending more time and doing the -- and spending more time and communicating our message at many more conferences and things of that nature. We want to get to that point. We, hopefully, believe we can get to that point later on this year, and that will be a good time for us to start really communicating value.

And I agree with you wholeheartedly that the market cap -- that today's market cap for the company does not reflect the enhanced value of the company.

Alan Ginsberg

Right. And part of the reason also is that it's so illiquid and so few buyers can buy through normal brokerage channels because they don't allow their customers to buy through anything but NASDAQ stocks. I don't know if you're aware of that. I've --

Zack Bergreen

Absolutely. I think many of the funds that you're alluding to have a minimum of $5 or whatever the particular lower amount. And so, therefore, as long as you're below that particular number, typically, it's $5, a lot of these funds are prohibited from basically getting to what's called the micro caps. And so --

Alan Ginsberg

It's not only fund. It's individual investors.

Zack Bergreen

Sure. Individual investors potentially can make their own decisions. But typically, funds have certain restrictions and covenants and so on. But I think that, clearly, we understand that. And clearly, the possibility for us to include as we -- as our performance improves, for sure.

Alan Ginsberg

So if your performance does improve and gets to the level that you're alluding that it hopefully will get to, is there a possibility that you might do a stock offering just to not only increase how much cash you would have, but also increase the liquidity of the stock and possibly allow you to get back on NASDAQ? Is that something that you've thought about?

Zack Bergreen

Well, we -- yes. I think -- look, it's certainly doing some of it as what you typically do when the price of the stock is on a certain value. We basically don't do a split essentially or something of that nature or a secondary offering when the price of the share is $2 a share. Because typically, in these events, buyers -- new buyers expect to get some discount on the market and so on. So we do want to raise a significant and modest amount capital for the company -- operating capital for the company. We will want to see the price of the share higher in order to achieve that.

Alan Ginsberg

And then you would hope that it would get higher with your operation's improvement.

Zack Bergreen

Exactly, correct.

Alan Ginsberg

On a consistent bet. All right. Well, good luck.

Rick Etskovitz

Thanks, Alan.

Zack Bergreen

Thank you.

We can take our next question from Gary Goetz, a Private Investor. Please go ahead.

Gary Goetz

Building upon the last commenter, personally, I think be patient. I'm an investor. I'm patient. I would not advice any additional offerings now. These investment banks are known for vulture-type deals, which result in a lot of dilution. And I think from your comments, Zack, you're sensitive to that. So as an investor, I'm patient. Liquidity, I could still buy and I have been buying via my broker, which allows me to trade. Yes, it's not as liquid as I would like, but I could acquire over several days or several weeks. So I'm confident in the your company and the leadership of the company. And it sounds like we're on the verge of good things, and I want to thank you for that.

Zack Bergreen

Thank you, Gary. I appreciate the kind words.

Rick Etskovitz

Appreciate it. Thank you.

Zack Bergreen

Thank you. I want to thank you all for joining us today. Hopefully, we'll hear from all of you at our next conference, which is likely to be in the August time frame. Goodbye and thank you all.

