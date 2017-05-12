AdvanSix - Starting 2017 Strong, Add On Dips

AdvanSix (ASIX) started 2017 on a very strong note. I have already looked at the prospects for the spin-off from Honeywell (HON) on multiple occasions in the recent past. In general, I like AdvanSix as an operator as valuation multiples are modest, especially given the relative soft point in the cycle at which the business operated in recent quarters.

These low multiples make shares look very appealing, offset by the fact that cash flow conversion was very poor, with capital spending outpacing depreciation charges by a substantial amount, despite a lack of growth. Instead, AdvanSix had to invest heavily to meet (environmental) requirements, among others.

Shares have quickly risen from levels around $15 at the time of the spin-off in the fall of 2016, to trade in a $25-30 range in recent months. I had hoped that poor Q4 results (driven by large maintenance charges) would have provided a buying opportunity, but fortunately this has not materialized.

A "Commodity-Like" Business

AdvanSix produces products like ammonium sulfates, nylon and chemical intermediates which are in essence commodity-like businesses, although input and selling prices are very closely correlated. Nylon is the key product, responsible for half of sales, as the remainder of sales is split up across the other two product groups.

Notably, the non-nylon markets are quite cyclical with regards to pricing, with cumene (which derives its price from crude) being a key input. Given the plunge in crude prices, which has hurt both input and selling prices, sales have come under a great deal of pressure over the past two years, as this has hurt margins as well. Of course the situation has stabilized at this point in time, as crude is now hovering around the $50 mark.

If you are operating in a commodity-like business, a key proponent of the performance is not in your control. Therefore, management focuses on what it can control, which is operating a tightly integrated business and delivering on operational excellence, as the company benefits from access to relative cheap US natural gas as well.

Off To A Strong Start

After declining crude prices resulted in sales falling from $1.8 billion in 2013 to $1.2 billion in 2016, AdvanSix is off to a strong start this year. First-quarter revenues rose by more than 25% to $376.7 million, mostly driven by higher prices. Pass-through pricing rose by 19%, market-based pricing was up 3% and volumes rose by 4%. The company was pleased with the generally tighter market conditions, supporting this growth. Notably nylon was very strong, as the company benefits from a recovery in North American construction. Nylon is most commonly used to fabricate carpets.

The company posted an EBITDA number of $57.1 million, being equal to 15.2% of sales. This was up just modestly compared to the previous year as last year's number was inflated by a one-time benefit. Adjusted for that benefit, EBITDA rose by 51% as margins improved by 260 basis points. The company posted a net profit number of $27.3 million, equivalent to $0.88 per share.

The company continues to project relatively reasonable conditions for the rest of the year, although Nylon pricing might become more challenged in H2. If we assume that this quarter might be representative for the rest of the year, the full year EBITDA number might come in around $225 million.

Holding $12 million in cash, operating with $265 million in debt, leverage ratios stand at 1.1 times EBITDA. This number increases to 1.3 times if pension-related liabilities are included in the leverage calculation as well. Note that EBITDA of >$200 million is approaching the 2013 levels, as EBITDA numbers have fluctuated in a $100-200 million range in the period 2014-2016.

If the $27 million earnings number can be annualized as well, earnings of $110 million might be within reach. This translates into a healthy earnings number of $3.50 per share for a mere 8 times earnings multiple. The reason why current earnings multiples are so low is the fact that cash flow conversion is very poor. Depreciation charges now run at roughly $45 million a year, as the company guides that capital spending is seen around $90 million this year. That suggests that the company generates free cash flow of $65 million this year, which means that fee cash flow comes in at little over $2 per share for a 14 times multiple.

The good news is that capital spending already came in at $33 million in Q1, as capital spending is seen at $57 million in the remaining three quarters of the year, although it remains a headache for investors. Another near-term headwind are pension contributions which are seen at $20 million this year, versus a normalized expense of $7-10 million.

A Quick Note On Capex And Replacement Values

On the conference call, management made an interesting observation. PP&E is valued at little less than $600 million on the balance sheet while the current replacement value comes in at $3 billion. The company guides for 2% capital spending in relation to this replacement value in a normalized environment, translating into annual capital spending of $55-65 million which means that cash flow conversion will continue to improve going forwards.

If that replacement valuation is realistic, shareholder equity per share comes closer to $80 per share! While these legacy assets might be very much undervalued on the company's books, it comes at a cost as well. The company does face outages which require frequent maintenance and upgrades. Notably, unexpected outages can be costly in terms of reliability, service to customers and the costs of emergency fixes.

With depreciation charges gradually rising to $50 million in 2018, free cash flow generation on the back of the current environment really comes in close to $3 as a very modest leverage ratio and 10% cash flow yield make shares look very appealing, even if conditions are not even red-hot yet at this point in time.

Adding On Dips

AdvanSix started the year on a stronger foot than I had been expecting, as I anticipated earnings of close to $2.50 per share for 2017 when the company released its results for 2016. After a $0.88 per share number in Q1, it seems relatively safe to say that this target will be achieved, unless major unplanned outages take place in the rest of the year or pricing will be very soft.

I note that capital spending still runs at 200% of depreciation charges this year, as free cash flow of $65 million equals just 60% of projected earnings of $110 million. The good news is that much of the capital spending has already taken place in Q1, as the conversion will improve towards 70% in the rest of the year.

With leverage coming down rapidly, the gap between depreciation & capital spending is narrowing in a rather rapid fashion. While volumes are solid and multiples continue to be quite compelling, I continue to be attracted to the stock. Having not hit the buy button when shares hit a low of $25 in April, I am now (again) left out at $29. Amidst the continued improving operations, I remain a buyer if shares retreat to $25-26 per share.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.