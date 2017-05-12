CyberArk Software Acquires Conjur For DevOps Security

Quick Take

Information security company CyberArk Software Ltd. (CYBR) announced that it has acquired DevOps security technology startup Conjur for $42 million in an all cash transaction.

Conjur has developed security identification and auditing software for organizations utilizing a DevOps approach to deploying software updates.

The deal should be a net positive for CyberArk as it expands its offering to take advantage of growing opportunities in the DevOps market.

Target Company

Newton, Massachusetts,-based Conjur was founded in 2013 to help enterprises automate the process of identifying, authorizing and auditing service and user identities at various levels within their IT infrastructure.

Management is headed by CEO and co-founder Elizabeth Lawler and CTO Kevin Gilpin. Lawler was previously co-founder off eClinicalDiary and Chief Data Officer at MetaDiagnostic.

Below is a brief overview video about Conjur’s service:

(Source: Conjur)

Investors funded $2.6 million in disclosed financing and included Amplify Partners, Avalon Ventures, Brain Robotics Capital and individual investors.

Acquisition Terms

CyberArk said it paid $42 million in cash for the deal, but didn’t state whether it was all up front or if any part of the consideration was contingent upon future milestones.

As of December 31, 2016, CyberArk had $260 million in cash and short-term bank deposits and total liabilities of $56.8 million, excluding deferred revenues.

Conjur was founded relatively recently, in 2013, so likely did not have significant revenues on which to base a valuation.

CyberArk probably acquired the company on a ‘team and technology’ basis, rather than a multiple of revenues.

Rationale and Commentary

With the acquisition of Conjur, CyberArk aims to expand its offerings into the DevOps lifecycle, allowing enterprise developers to more quickly deploy software while retaining greater security.

As Udi Mokady, Chairman and CEO of CyberArk stated,

While empowering organizations with more efficiency and speed, the DevOps process is also dramatically expanding the attack surface across the entire enterprise. CyberArk’s acquisition of Conjur further strengthens our market leadership position – providing the industry’s only enterprise-class solution for privileged account security and secrets management on-premises, in the cloud and across the DevOps pipeline. Now with Conjur, CyberArk customers can truly embrace DevOps without compromising on security.

As more enterprises are using DevOps to push out continuous updates to hybrid cloud environments, their security solutions haven’t kept up.

According to a 2015 Gartner report, DevOps will "evolve from a niche strategy employed by large cloud providers to a mainstream strategy employed by 25 percent of Global 2000 organizations."

A 2017 report by InteropITX states that "eight out of 10 (organizations in the survey) are planning DevOps investments, and those diving in have realized significant operational and financial benefits."

So, the deal for Conjur promises to provide a critical piece of security and compliance reporting for these enterprises adopting a DevOps approach for updating their IT systems.

Assuming prompt integration, the acquisition should be a value-add for CyberArk as it positions itself to take advantage of the opportunities in the growing DevOps market.

I write about M&A deals and IPOs. Click the Follow button next to my name at the top or bottom of this article if you want to receive future articles automatically.