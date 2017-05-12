MannKind - Afrezza Script Sales Stable But Low

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) investors have certainly had an interesting week. Investors playing the swings are happy this week because there were certainly some wild swings in the stock. MannKind stock went from a low of $0.66 to a high of $1.88 before retreating to its current trading in the $1.20's. Script sales for the week ending May 5th remain less than impressive. Sales are very stagnant at less than 300 scripts per week.

Chart Source - Spencer Osborne

There are two distinct narratives that investors need to consider with the script data. The first is that script sales since MannKind took control of Afrezza are very flat, but the revenue per script is beginning to rise thanks to more cartridges being sold in each script. This essentially means that the flatness of sales is not indicative of the revenue story per-se. That is the good news. The bad news is that even with increased revenue per script, the numbers are very underwhelming.

The second point is that refills remain a major problem. The numbers we are seeing simply indicate that a large number of people that try Afrezza do not continue use. Patient retainage is critical. If the number of patients dropping off the drug is too high, it means that more and more new patients are needed to feed growth. Getting new patients has been very challenging, and a big marketing campaign costs a lot of money.

On a quarter over quarter basis the numbers are trending slightly above Q1. Sales in Q2 are currently 9.87% better than Q1. This level of growth is lower than what is needed for a company with only 4 to 6 months of cash left. Certainly there will be growth, but the summer will come fast and that tends to bring with it lulls in people visiting doctors. That can impact new scripts, which are needed to feed the process.

Chart Source - Spencer Osborne

The year over year numbers took a bit of a backward step with the sales level delivered this past week. Sales in Q2 of 2017 are now 17.14% lower than Q2 of 2016. This number had gotten as low as 11% and only a month or so ago was as high as 48%. Once Q2 of this year is complete, MannKind will be comparing itself to its own efforts rather than those of a previous partner. The positive news is that the trend line for 2017 is moving upward. The negative news is that it is not moving upward quickly.

Chart Source - Spencer Osborne

The cash situation at MannKind is slightly better than what I have been estimating. The company seems to have gotten some costs under better control. They have shifted from a cash burn rate of $10 million per month to $7.4 million in Q1. I have adjusted my model to reflect this change, but am using a burn rate slightly higher than in Q1. I am using a burn rate of $7.9 million per month to give room for marketing efforts, additional new hires, and the sponsorship of a television show set to air in July.

The bottom line is that I estimate that the company had about $37 million in cash as of May 5th. In addition to that cash, MannKind has a credit line of $30.1 million that can be drawn upon. With the cost cutting efforts in Q1, MannKind has extended its cash runway by about 1 month. In essence, if we assume that the company uses cash to pay off its $10 million Deerfield obligation in July, The company has 16 weeks of cash remaining from May 5th. The credit line can buy the company an additional 16 weeks.

Cash alone gets the company to August 25, 2017. The danger is that MannKind would begin to tap into the credit line at that stage, and would not be able to finish Q3 with the $25 million in cash or credit that a covenant with Deerfield requires. This essentially translates to a near term need to address cash. Prior to the conference call I felt that such an even would need to happen in Q2. I still feel that way, but it is possible that the company waits until Q3 to address the issue.

Chart Source - Spencer Osborne

In terms of projections, I am maintaining that sales will begin to approach 400 as the current quarter closes. Actual sales are trending below my projection, so investors should be careful. Investors should also bear in mind that what I am projecting does not mean MannKind is being successful at that sales level. It is simply what I feel is what will realistically happen. MannKind needs substantially higher sales to have a positive impact on the equity.

Chart Source - Spencer Osborne

I have long maintained that MannKind is a speculative stock, and dominated by active traders more than long term holders. For this reason, I am adding a bit of a technical segment to this coverage. I use technicals as a tool to assess. Understanding the fundamental situation is critical when looking at technicals. The fundamental story of MannKind is currently not very pretty.

I like to look at volume, support and resistance, and exponential moving averages. Volume tells you the sentiment of current action. I compare volume to the previous session to assess what type of strength a move has, and compare it to the 20 day average volume to get a bit of a longer outlook.

Chart Source - Spencer Osborne

This week saw some massive volume in MannKind trading. Volume has backed off a bit. This tells you that the strength of the sentiment that sent the equity as high as $1.88 is lessening. Volume does remain high, and the stock is entering a battle zone in the $1.20's

This brings me to support and resistance. I show strong support at $1.14 and moderate resistance at $1.55. In my opinion this will shift today, and a new resistance point will emerge in the low $1.30's. Essentially, absent fundamental news, the trading range will be between $1.14 and $1.40. Fundamental news could be approval in another country, but I will discuss that in the closing of this article.

Chart Source - Spencer Osborne

The last technical information I will discuss is exponential moving averages. The concept here is comparing the current stock price to various averages. In this case I use 5 day, 13 day, 20 day, and 50 day averages. What you want to see if you are looking to be long is the current price and being higher than the 5 day and a domino effect down the line. With the close on May 11th, the current price is above the 5 day average, and the 5 day is above the 13 day. That creates an indication that the near term is bullish. The mid term is bearish, and the long term is very bearish.

Chart Source - Spencer Osborne

I typically bring my weekly report to a close with a discussion of some things happening surrounding MannKind, or summarizing my opinion based on the data. This week I will discuss an element in the quarterly call relating to MannKind stating that they had Afrezza "on file" in a middle east country and that they expect "near term approval". This could be big news, but also could be news that exacerbates some of the current issues MannKind has. I give readers reality, so please do not expect me to blow smoke.

Let's assume that the country in question is the UAE. This makes sense for a logical reason aside from recent speculation. The UAE has been a good starting point for drug companies to enter the middle east market for quite some time.

The Ministry of Health is the agency that controls what drugs can be imported. Any drug or medical device imported into UAE must be registered with the Ministry. It is possible for an unregistered drug to be imported, but there are sticking points there that require coordination with hospitals and a justification letter that the Ministry deems acceptable. Logic dictates that there is not a critical emergency for the importation of Afrezza, so the better assumption is that the drug is being filed for approval.

Whether the drug or device is registered or unregistered, the importing company must be registered. This brings into play a question. Is MannKind registered with the Ministry, and if not, how can importation be accomplished? Essentially MannKind would need to be an entity established in the UAE...OR...MannKind must find a person or company that is already a legal entity in the UAE. In simple terms the options are:

Incorporate a company in which they are a shareholder, and undertake the registration process with the Ministry

Engage a distributor or agent which is already registered with the Ministry.

Out of the options above, I am inclined to think that MannKind would use the second. This is faster and easier and avoids MannKind having delay in permits, paperwork, etc. MannKind needs fast action, not time consuming action. Finding a "distributor" with an approved medical warehouse permit would be far faster than MannKind trying to create these things from scratch.

What does this mean? Essentially I view a "distributor" as a "front man" for MannKind that would expedite the process and get paid to do so. While some may be tempted to use the term "partner" here, I would hesitate to apply such a term. In my opinion, if this route is used, and if UAE is the country in question, MannKind is essentially paying this distributor to act on its behalf.

Why is this important? The importance of this distinction is that MannKind is not getting some other pharma to pay for the rights of Afrezza, pay or share marketing costs, operations costs, etc. Instead MannKind would be absorbing the brunt end of a launch itself. Is it possible that a more traditional partner could emerge? Yes. Is it probable? That remains up in the air. What we do know is that MannKind has made no partnership announcement. Thus, on one hand, gaining approval in another country would be a positive event, but on the other the realities of conducting an expensive launch when cash is an issue could be problematic. As with most things relating to MannKind, looking at just one side of the coin could cost investors a ton of money. That is precisely why this is such a speculative play.

MannKind has demonstrated that it is capable of hitting but singles, and sometimes even a bloop hit to the outfield, but the company has yet to deliver a decisive hit or home run that puts good numbers on the board. Could this be the occasion where the company actually scores runs that will drive the equity? It could be, but at the moment my gut tells me MannKind will essentially be going it alone in this middle eastern country. Stay Tuned!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.