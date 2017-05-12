Kohl's Bombs After Earnings

Cash flows are high enough to support the business as well as the dividend.

Kohl's (NYSE:KSS) has reported earnings results that beat analyst expectations on Thursday, but the company's shares sold off nevertheless, at least partially due to weakness in the whole sector [Macy's (NYSE:M) earnings miss was the cause of that].

I believe the sell-off could be overdone, and Kohl's has some merit at the current price.

Kohl's' shares were down eight percent on Thursday, sending shares to $37, which is the lowest shares have traded for in almost a year. In December shares were trading 60% higher than the current price.

Kohl's grossed revenues of $3.8 billion in the first quarter, down 3.3% year on year, which was a small miss versus estimates, but earnings per share came in at $0.39, which was ahead of estimates by more than 30%.

Kohl's revenue decline was based on a comp sales decline of 2.7% as well as on a lower store count due to store closures. The store closures hurt sales, but are not really a problem for the company's earnings, as Kohl's only closes those stores that are not operating profitably. The comp sales decline hurts more, as lower revenues per store mean that fixed costs are distributed over a lower sales number, which, in theory, hurts margins, but the comp sales decline was not as high as last year (3.9%) and not nearly as high as the comp sales decline at Macy's (4.5%). If comp sales declines continue to get smaller, Kohl's might be able to report stable sales per store soon, which would be a big plus for the company's margins, earnings, and which would give more confidence to investors.

Kohl's showed a lot of discipline in turning operations around, the company's gross margin expanded by more than 80 base points year on year, and at the same time Kohl's has cut SG&A expenses by a couple of percentage points.

Through these measures Kohl's was able to generate profits of $66 million, about four times as much as in Q1 2016, despite sales coming in lower than in the comparable period.

When we look at the company's cash flows, we see that Kohl's has produced operating cash flows of $46 million in the first quarter -- that doesn't sound like much, but the company's business is distributed unevenly over the year:

The first quarter has been rather bad cash flow wise historically, thus the $46 million number for the most recent quarter isn't much of a problem -- as long as the company's cash flows are higher in the next three quarters, Kohl's cash flow situation is still pretty good.

With $2.1 billion in cash from operations over the last twelve months Kohl's is trading at just three times trailing cash flows, thus the dividend and the company's share repurchases look well covered in terms of the cash the company is generating.

Over the last years the company's share price has gone down considerably, whilst at the same time the company raised its dividend continuously. This lead to a dividend yield that has been growing fast, hitting 6.0%, which is impressive versus the broad market's yield of 1.9% and also attractive versus what investors can get from treasuries right now.

Kohl's dividend looks save versus (annual) cash flows as well as versus earnings, with the trailing payout ratio standing at 63% -- much lower than the payout ratios of many dividend stocks such as Coca Cola (NYSE:KO) or AT&T (NYSE:T), which paid 97% and 94% of their earnings as dividends over the last year, respectively.

Kohl's long term debt of $2.8 billion is not very high versus equity of $5.0 billion, and the company's debt is also rather small versus the company's huge cash flows of roughly $2 billion a year. Kohl's thus doesn't look overleveraged right now, as long as the company keeps generating sufficient cash flows.

Kohl's is expected to generate $3.63 of earnings per share in 2018, which means the company trades at almost exactly ten times forward earnings right now -- a rather low valuation versus the broad markets, which are trading near all time highs. $3.63 in EPS in 2018 would mean an increase of the company's earnings (the company grew its EPS in Q1 2017 as well), which would mean the company's business would not deteriorate further. If this holds true, then Kohl's would be attractive at the current price, with its rather low valuation and its high, secure (for the foreseeable future) dividend yield. There are some risks though, if comp sales would decline further, the company's profitability might be hurt going forward, which could mean further pressure for the share price and which could also lead to a dividend cut.

Takeaway

Kohl's was more profitable than analysts had expected, and also more profitable than in the previous year's quarter, thanks to SG&A expense cuts and higher gross margins.

Results looked a lot better than what Macy's has reported on Thursday, and with high cash flows, an attractive dividend yield and a low valuation Kohl's is not unattractive, although only for those not shying away from the risks that come with buying mall stocks in the current environment.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in KSS over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.