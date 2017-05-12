Snap: Great Asset - Can't Make Money

Thesis

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) may be a great asset like Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) is, but performs poorly as an investment and public company. Management may not want to invest the next 5-10 years of its life working to please Wall Street investors. Taking control of the board speaks volumes about whether it is inclined to appease outside interests. Analysis of valuation and risks for shareholders.

Financial Media Analysis: Now that Snap is a public company, it's going to hunker down to please Wall Street investors. It's going to grow the company, monetize it, and work really hard to make the stock go higher. Unfortunately, I disagree.

Control: Co-Founders Evan Spiegel and Robert Murphy each own about 18% of Snap, but have voting shares that give them control over the board.

Board Control: They have board control, so I don't believe that they are focused on pleasing Wall Street. I don't think they are going to run the company by worrying about outside interests from investors and this decision confirms that. This is a much more telling decision than people realize.

The case of Twitter is very important to consider: Jack Dorsey doesn't even work at Twitter full-time and he's the CEO. The situation at SNAP could easily mirror the shareholder disappointment we have seen in Twitter.

Motivation

The average S&P 500 CEO made $13.1 million in total compensation last year. By contrast, Evan Spiegel is worth $4B, probably as much as the last 100 CEOs who have appeared on CNBC combined.

Jack Dorsey: After Twitter went public, Jack Dorsey lost interest in the company and left to run Square (NYSE:SQ). In my opinion, he has shown minimal interest in pleasing Wall Street or shareholders. Snap's management made sure to gain control of the board before going public. So, the board and shareholders have minimal power as to the way SNAP is run.

Unique asset: My guess is that Snap will be run much like Twitter. A great asset that the owners run as they see fit: with minimal interest in earnings, Wall Street, or shareholders. For shareholders at Twitter, there is not much they can do to change this situation. It is what it is.

Shareholder Frustrations at Twitter

Every frustrated Twitter shareholder can tell you how they could make Twitter better. They could monetize it, charge advertisers and/ or heavy users, and focus on making money. This would hurt the company, but make shareholders and Wall Street happy. And nothing has happened to change the situation. The investment has been incredibly frustrating to shareholders.

Why hasn't this happened? Because Jack Dorsey and management aren't really focused on these issues. And there is very little urgency from Twitter. Since the IPO, Twitter employees are incredibly wealthy, as is Jack Dorsey. In my opinion, there isn't an urgency to make shareholders money.

Great Asset: I think Twitter is a great asset and the shares could be worth $80 with management that was focused on monetizing the asset. But that is not reality. I accept this situation. I like Twitter as an asset, but I accept the fact that shareholders in Twitter most likely cannot make money. Unfortunately, I believe this will also be the case with Snapchat.

Cashing Out

Incredible level of compensation paid to SNAP founders and management.

The company spent $2 billion on stock-based compensation expenses after its initial public offering, widening net losses for the quarter to $2.2 billion. CEO Evan Spiegel got a $750 million bonus for taking Snap public.

Earnings: Nothing in the earnings can justify the current valuation.

Revenue: $150 million reported vs. $158 million expected by a Thomson Reuters consensus estimate.

Global DAUs: 166 million reported vs. 167.3 million expected by StreetAccount.

ARPU: 90 cents reported vs. 90 cents per share expected by StreetAccount.

Loss of $2.31 a share including compensation expenses.

Valuations

At the IPO: Snap had a price to sales ratio almost double Facebook, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:FB) current multiple, a lofty level for a company that has yet to make a profit. (Bloomberg)

Valuations:

Even after this week's large losses, Snap's market cap is still more expensive than all of these companies combined:

Twitter,

Fitbit (NYSE:FIT),

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO),

ETSY (NASDAQ:ETSY), and

and Yelp (NYSE:YELP).

Snapchat will only be profitable to the extent that management is focused on profits and the stock price.

Strategic Issues

Facebook has been willing to do anything possible to monetize its platform (and upset users) with ads as well as selling private customer data. Wall Street likes it. Customers dislike it. And shareholders have done incredibly well.

With Twitter, we see very much the opposite. It has been reticent to monetize the site, charge advertisers, or implement any changes that would increase earnings and please Wall Street. I believe that Snap will follow the lead from Twitter.

SNAP: I think management will focus on making the app better, but not necessarily more profitable. This may wind up frustrating today's shareholders.

Conclusion

I think the valuation for SNAP is extreme. However, the issue for investors to consider is what management's motivation is as a public company to increase earnings and please investors. I think we will see the same frustrations from SNAP shareholders that we have seen from Twitter shareholders. Snap and Twitter may be great assets, that don't make money for shareholders.

