Acadia Pharmaceuticals: Patience Will Be Rewarded

This is a short-sighted reaction given the potential of this drug and more than solid early commercialization efforts. I added some shares this week on this dip.

Acadia Pharmaceuticals dipped some 10% in trading early this week as Nuplazid only met expectations and did not beat the 'whisper' number.

It has been a topsy-turvy week for the biotech sector. The main biotech indices were down more than two percent to open the week on Monday. Tuesday, we recovered more than half of those losses. Wednesday and Thursday have been up and down sessions as well.

Part of the weakness in small & mid-cap names has been the fact that M&A activity has been dead for three months after a promising start to 2017. I believe the other reason this part of the market has been weak this earnings season is unrealistic expectations from investors.

A perfect case in point is the action in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (Acadia) (NASDAQ:ACAD), which was down more than 10% on Wednesday. Its crime? It only 'met' quarterly expectations despite substantial sequential revenue growth. Let us take a look at the quarter.

Earnings Highlights:

Acadia posted a loss of 72 cents a share (right in line with the consensus) on $15.3 million in revenue from Nuplazid (also in line with consensus). Nuplazid sales were 'only' up 27.5% from those of the fourth quarter. Deferred revenue from Nuplazid shipped but not sold increased to $4.1 million from $2.6 million in the fourth quarter. This number should move to the sales side of the ledger in the second quarter. The drug continues to rapidly be approved within Medicare formularies. Nuplazid has also now achieved ~90% coverage for its potential approved indication population in the United States in the commercial or insured space.

Other highlights:

The company plans to advance Alzheimer's disease psychosis (AD Psychosis) program into Phase III in second half of 2017. The drug already seems to be seeing some 'off label' use for similar conditions, but FDA approval in this area would greatly expand Nuplazid's potential peak sales potential.

The company added 25 long-term care sales specialists during the quarter. These representatives should now be fully trained and will add to sales from this segment going forward.

Acadia burned through just under $60 million in cash during the quarter, but ended the first quarter with approximately $480 million in cash.

Outlook:

I took advantage of the knee-jerk reaction in the market by adding 25% to my core holding in Acadia Wednesday. The company is executing well against its plan to roll out Nuplazid which has a ~$1 billion peak sale potential just for its currently approved indication. This does not count 'off label' use or approval for other indications. The company's current market capitalization is approximately $3.5 billion.

I believe a four-star ranked (TipRanks) analyst at H.C. Wainwright captured the potential of this company quite well as he reissued his Buy rating and $60 price target on ACAD Thursday. He noted within his commentary "Nuplazid is more than the sum of its parts. […] We continue to believe that PDP is only a prized fraction of the Nuplazid narrative. As the Nuplazid pipeline begins to roll to maturation with multiple ongoing trials, we believe this timing and quick acceleration of early programs might serve a more near-term goal, in addition to its potential for longer-term value creation; namely, elevating the value of the company from an acquirer's perspective. Notably, Alzheimer's disease psychosis {ADP} trial is expected to enter Phase 3 development in 2H17, and Phase 2 studies in schizophrenia with inadequate response to current antipsychotic therapy, in negative symptoms of schizophrenia, and in major depressive disorders have already begun. At current levels, we see limited reflection of this longer-term value."

This is a good synopsis why I also feel Acadia is significantly undervalued after this pullback as the firm is doing a good job in early commercialization efforts around Nuplazid. The company also still makes sense as a strategic buyout target if & when the 'animal spirits' return to the M&A space. The current median analyst price target on ACAD is $52.00 a share. I would expect at least one more analyst firm to reiterate their Buy rating on this mid-cap stock by next week based on results that may not have beaten the 'whisper' number, but were solid nonetheless.

