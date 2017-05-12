Kohl's: Earnings Review

Now, with a yield near 6%, what assurances do income investors have that the dividend is safe?

Kohl's (NYSE:KSS) shares slid by nearly 8% on Thursday as investors digested the retailer's first quarter earnings report. At 39 cents per share, Kohl's earnings exceeded expectations by 10 cents. It was Kohl's revenue that sent the stock to within 10% of a 52-week low. With the drop in share price, Kohl's dividend yield is now approaching 6%. Despite the share price, yesterday's earnings report may have offered a unique opportunity for income investors.

Kohl's revenue growth continues to struggle, with six consecutive quarters of revenue declines. This is the lead concern amongst investors in the retail sector as bricks and mortar stores struggle to compete with online retailers. Despite these revenue challenges, trailing twelve month earnings increased by 2% from the last quarter.

Despite the pressures on the business, Kohl's is still capable to pay dividends through the generation of earnings. The company's payout ratio (percentage of earnings paid as dividends) on a trailing twelve-month basis is 54%. While the payout ratio is slightly higher than the previous four quarters, it reflects a higher dividend with flat earnings growth.

With the revenue challenges ongoing, analysts are certainly concerned about Kohl's future earnings. Earnings estimates over the next four quarters are down 1% from estimates taken in the prior quarter. Additionally, analysts are expecting flat earnings growth in 2019. Despite these headwinds, Kohl's payout ratio is expected to remain around 61% for the next two years. With earnings growth expected to return in 2020, the payout ratio should fall below 50%, giving income investors comfort that future earnings can fund the current dividend.

Finally, despite two consecutive quarters of declines, Kohl's free cash flow is still capable of covering its dividend. Over the previous twelve months, Kohl's has generated $1.25 billion in free cash flow, which is plenty capable of covering an estimated $385 million in dividend payouts over the next twelve months.

Income investors should be assured that the company can cover its dividend. While Kohl's share price may face future volatility related to the challenges in retail, investors will have a difficult time finding a stock whose near 6% yield has the same payout and free cash flow coverage of the dividend.

Disclosure: I am/we are long KSS.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.