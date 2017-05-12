Valeritas Holdings' (VLRX) CEO John Timberlake on Q1 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Valeritas Holdings, Inc. (OTCQB:VLRX) Q1 2017 Earnings Conference Call May 12, 2017 8:30 AM ET

Thank you, operator and thank you everyone for participating in today's call. Joining me from Valeritas are John Timberlake, President and Chief Executive Officer; and Erick Lucera, Chief Financial Officer. I’d like to remind you that this call is also being broadcast live over the Internet at www.valeritas.com. A replay of the call will be available on the company's website for 90 days.

Before we begin, I would like to caution listeners that comments made by management during this conference call may include forward-looking statements within the meaning of Federal Securities Laws. These forward-looking statements involve material risks and uncertainties. Such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results and outcomes could differ materially from our current.

For a discussion of risk factors, I encourage you to review to Valeritas Form 10-K filed on February 21, 2017 and other reports that company has filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Furthermore, the content of this conference call contains time sensitive information that is accurate only as if the date of the live broadcast May 12, 2017. Valeritas undertakes no obligation to revise or update any statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this call.

Thank you, Robert, and welcome everyone to our first quarter 2017 financial results conference call. I would like to begin the call by describing what drives all of us here at Valeritas. Improving health and simplifying the life of people with diabetes.

During the first quarter of the year, we held our Annual Sales Meeting in Atlanta, the highlight of the meeting was a presentation by one of our patients on how V-Go has improved his life. James, who is a pastor in South Carolina, is constantly on the go meeting with members of his community and often unable to adhere to his multiple daily injections.

In Atlanta, he passionately shared his experience as how V-Go, which he refers to as his low friend has made his life easier and has led to more than 3.5 point improvement in his A1C blood sugar measurement after switching for multiple daily injections, a success story by pastor James that energizes and drives all of us here at Valeritas.

Almost one year ago, we began the transition to our more capital efficient, high-touch, sales and marketing strategy. By the end of the first quarter of 2017 we have executed on the final pieces of our plan to better position the company for long-term growth. In March, we successfully raised net proceeds of $48.8 million in our public offering providing us the financial wherewithal necessary to successfully execute on our commercial initiatives.

Concurrent with the closing of that offering, our common stock was uplisted to the NASDAQ Capital Market. The NASDAQ listing should raise visibility of Valeritas and allow for increased sponsorship from institutional investors and increased liquidity in the trading volume of our stock.

Also by the end of the first quarter, we greatly expanded our patient marketing efforts by initiating our integrated and targeted patient activation programs including a campaign to both create awareness of V-Go among patients with type 2 diabetes who are currently prescribed with multiple daily insulin injections, as well as to drive those patients to take action and to be proactive by going to their insulin prescribing doctor and inquiring about or even requesting the V-Go.

Also by the end of the first quarter, the company continued our sales model evolution and we move beyond just a higher touch model and into a higher service model with our field sales team and our specially based customer service teams.

It is worth noting that the second quarter of 2017 will be our first quarter in which our new optimized and fully integrated multi-channel commercial strategy with both prescribers and patients will be fully deployed.

And at this point about halfway through the quarter, I can say that we are very encouraged by early responses we see in the markets as we continue to seek growth in target accounts and our hearing reports of patients taking the V-Go demos, which they have received through our patient activation fulfillment process into their doctors' offices asking about or for the V-Go.

Finally, by the end of March, we completed a sales force expansion initiative and we began the second quarter with 48 sales representatives, who are calling on targeted physicians in dedicated territories. This compares to having the average of 31 sales representatives during the fourth quarter of 2016 and 34 during this first quarter of 2017.

I will now provide some additional detail on the first quarter's underlying trend and our continued revenue guidance of double-digit growth for 2017 year. As we remain comfortable with endless consensus sales estimates for the full year.

During the first quarter of 2017 we reported $4.6 million in revenue, down 8% from the first quarter of 2016 and down slightly from the fourth quarter of 2016. The decrease in the quarter was due to deploying about 15% fewer sales representative than the prior year’s same quarter. Noting that we had 64 sales representative in January of 2016 and our continued transition to our higher touch model where we no longer target many low volume prescribers previously being covered by our sales reps.

As we have transition to our higher touch model, there remain over 2,000 legal prescribers in the country that our sales forces no longer calls on as they are either in geographies we vacated during our restructuring in the first quarter of 2016. Or that we have stopped calling on starting in the second half of 2016 as we moved to that higher touch model focused on about half the number of targets.

Because these low volumes prescribers on average only generate approximately one prescription per month over the last six month, it is not cost efficient to focus resources on these prescribers and the decay or the drop in the prescription volume from these positions no longer called on contributed to our slight decrease in revenue in this first quarter.

Additionally, we believe a contributing factor to this decay in the first quarter was a weakness in the overall insulin market in January and February of 2017, which we saw a reduction in the total insulin prescriptions of 9% and 15% respectively.

I would like to now speak to the traction we have been seeing as a result of executing our new high touch sales and marketing strategy. As I previously mentioned, we moved to this new commercial model last summer. That decision was made after completing a detail analysis of our business in the sales practices in which we analyzed approximately 65 doctor offices or account that were dramatically outperforming all of the other active doctors with respect to prescribing V-Go.

In fact these doctors had approximately one-third of all their patients who are using a mealtime insulin on the V-Go to deliver their basal-bolus insulin. We identified a number of common characteristics among these high adopting accounts. Many of which were correlated to higher frequency of sales rep visits and a more service oriented approach when dealing with the office staff, both essential components to a high touch and eventually to a higher service sales approach.

If we put with our old high reach and low touch strategy, our sales represented did not have a necessary time to move a prescriber over the initial V-Go adoption curve as a dabbler to become a true adaptor. Starting patient on V-Go has been shown to be easier than starting patients on multiple daily injections with two different insulins. With the perception by non-adoptors was that V-Go is still pumped and therefore would need more hours and hours to train.

With our new strategy the sales force can spend the time necessary to enhance the understanding of those prescribers with less V-Go experience on how simple it can be to initiate a patient on V-Go for basal-bolus insulin therapy.

Those high adopting prescribers had received significantly more frequent business and the sales representatives provide a much higher service initially to help eliminate that physician concern and once the prescribers put patients on V-Go and they saw them starting with much easier and less time consuming then they proceed, most of them were able to start patients themselves with minimal systems from our sales representatives.

Therefore we formulated our new sales strategy and our new market approach, in which we incorporated many of these high touch and higher service oriented characteristics over that second half of 2015 I mentioned. We began incorporating our new plan last summer by reducing the average number of account that each representative calls on from roughly 60 down to about 30. Eliminating the low volume accounts and placing a greater emphasis on the higher volume more productive doctor offices.

Some of you have asked whether the company could begin to provide same-store sales like metrics. Due to the significant reduction in the force in January of 2016, followed by a material change in our sales and marketing strategy with some territory realignment, a pure same-store number would be difficult to measure.

That being said, we believe that there is a variant of same-store sales which we characterize as stable territories. Specifically approximately one-fourth or eight or our territories in the first quarter of 2017 had the same sales representatives within the same territory for all of 2016. Meaning there is stability in the territory coverage both before and after the first phase of our new strategy was implemented. In the stable territories we saw a 6% sequential revenue growth from the second half of 2016 as compared to the first half of 2016.

More importantly, in these stable territories the prescribers or the account that the sales representatives focused on in the second half of the year at approximately 30 target per representative I mentioned, there was a sequential revenue growth of over 10% from the first half of 2016 to the second half of 2016.

In the first quarter of 2017, these stable territories grew revenue by 7% year-over-year and grew their targeted accounts 18% year-over-year. We view the data as very encouraging and especially as it occurred prior to us initiating any of our patient activation programs in several of our multi-channel healthcare provider programs.

We also have an additional 17 semi-stable territories. Defined as territories where we had the sales representatives in the same aligned territory since July 2016. These semi-stable territories should move into a stable territory classification by the end of 2017. When we look at these semi-stable territories we saw a 15% revenue increase in March of 2017 versus March of 2016 in those targeted accounts.

In addition, in the second half of 2016, we conducted a pilot in one territory to evaluate if an even more focus detailing strategy could further optimize our sales results. In this case, the sales representatives while continuing to call on approximately 30 accounts weekly, focused even more on a small number of physicians within those 30 accounts. Who received a much higher service level in which we have turned super targets.

A representative worked with the physician's entire team of allied and mid-level healthcare professionals and other patient facing staff, regarding the successful implementation of V-Go into their practice and the simple training process to start patients on V-Go. With this approach, the sales representative was able to move the V-Go share of mealtime insulin from 6% to over 11.5% in the second half of 2016 in those super target offices.

Now we use V-Go share at mealtime insulin prescriptions as a circuit metric for V-Go penetration or V-Go adoption. Overall, this territory went from $400,000 annual revenue run rate in June of 2016 to a $600,000 annual revenue run rate in December of 2016.

In addition, this test territory grew their target accounts volume by 56% in the first quarter of 2017 versus first quarter of 2016. Because of the significant improvement in growth in V-Go share penetration demonstrated this pilot. We instituted the super target strategy across all territory starting in April of this year, which will allow our sales representatives to drive high adoptions and subset other targets with the expectation that once that office becomes a high adopter their representative can now move on and add other offices at super targets.

On average, when you combine our stable and our semi-stable territories, they had an average V-Go share of mealtime insulin of 3.7% at the end of the first quarter of 2017 and they had a 5.8% share in their targeted accounts.

As we have obtained over 30% market share of mealtime insulin with our top 65 adaptors and we have seen how we were able to move super targets to over 10% in the six month period during our pilot even before we implemented our patient activation program. We believe we can move all of our current targeted physicians to an average 15% share of mealtime insulin by the end of 2018.

By the end of the first quarter of 2017, we rolled out a wide range of cost efficient and targeted market campaigns including email, direct mail, digital outreach, our new V-Go.com site, in physician office material, starter kit and patient demo fulfillment kits. These marketing awareness and patient activation initiatives are now fully implemented.

Based on our deep understanding of the patient with type 2 diabetes, our market research with patients and the success of other type 2 diabetes patient marketing programs, we believe that our targeted program will be effective in bringing new patients to V-Go and will also help to drive physician adoptions.

As I mentioned previously, the second quarter of 2017 will be our first quarter in which all of our integrated prescriber and patient marketing strategies along with our enhanced detailing efforts with the fully staffed sales force will be in place. It puts us in a position to grow market share in our targeted accounts.

Despite the slight drop in sequential quarterly revenues, we exited the quarter feeling more confident that the right plan is in place. We have evidence that our high touch and our higher service sales model is working and where we are spending money and effort, we are seeing growth. So overall growth hasn’t partially offset due to the decaying accounts we no longer have representatives calling.

Our sales organization is motivated and focused on our long-term strategy. Our new plan is now fully in place and with our recent financing we have the capital to execute on that strategy. We are confident that we will achieve our revenue guidance of double-digit growth in 2017 and we are comfortable with analyst consensus estimates. We look forward to updating you on this progress during our next financial results call in August.

As you may know an important continued initiative at Valeritas is the building of our scientific database demonstrating the effectiveness of V-Go wearable insulin delivery devices and improving glycemic control with patients with type-2 diabetes. In the first quarter, a study published in a January issue of the Journal of Gerontological Nursing, demonstrated that nursing home residents with type-2 diabetes patients who use the V-Go insulin delivery device had improved glycemic control compared to resident who receive insulin via traditional injections, either with syringes or pen.

In addition, V-Go was shown to reduce nursing home staff time used to administer insulin, thereby reducing costs. Although, we do not currently promote V-Go in nursing homes, the study show that V-Go’s benefits can be translated into long-term care setting with the additional advantage of reducing labor costs.

In February we published an E-Poster at the 10th International Conference on Advanced Technologies and Treatment for Diabetes in Paris, that demonstrated a greater reduction in both A1C and insulin dose with patients with type-2 diabetes who use the V-Go, compared to those patients using instant pen devices. This is an important result as the majority of patients in Europe with type-2 diabetes who are prescribed insulins use insulin pens for delivery.

As a reminder, V-Go is already approved for use in EU and the company is beginning to explore opportunities to commercialize V-Go in the EU through a licensing or distribution partners, which would generate incremental revenue and brand awareness at a relatively low costs, while leveraging our current manufacturing capacity.

We alongside our clinical collaborators and as announced on May 2nd, will continue to present data demonstrating the benefits of V-Go at several medical conferences in the second quarter. At the American Association of Clinical Endocrinologists Annual Meeting last week, we’ve presented new data continue to validate what we have seen in prior studies.

That the use of V-Go results in significant and sustained A1C reductions and the achievement of established glycemic targets in patients with long standing uncontrolled type-2 diabetes. As we all know many patients with type-2 diabetes on insulin injections do not reach their glycemic targets.

At the International Society of Pharmacoeconomics and Outcomes Research or ISPOR on May 23rd findings from two studies will be shared in poster presentations. Highlighting the clinical impact and the pharmacy budget impact when switching patients from multiple daily injections to V-Go and patients with type-2 diabetes.

And at the American Diabetes Association Meeting, on June 9th to the 13th we will have the first ADA oral presentation for V-Go where V-Go therapy was compared to a standard care in a pragmatic post vector study, as well as two poster presentations also showing the economic and therapeutic benefit of switching to V-Go from daily insulin injection.

We hope to see some of you at these upcoming medical conferences; I’d also like to announce that at the ADA we will be hosting our first investor event for institutional investors and analysts.

Thank you, John, and hello everyone. As a reminder our quarterly financial results are provided in our news release and the 10-K which was filed today with the SEC.

In my commentary, I will focus on the key financial items that we think require additional color. John has already discussed revenues for the quarter, so I will not repeat that.

Gross profit for the first quarter of 2017 was $1.73 million, an increase of $1.71 million in the year prior quarter. The increased gross profit was driven by a 340 basis points improvement and gross margin to 37.6%. This improvement was due primarily to increased manufacturing and supply chain management efficiency.

We have a continued focus on cost efficiency across all company functions have implemented many cost saving efforts during the quarter, and revised our contract with a number of our vendors and service providers. We expect these changes to significantly improve our future margin profile and allow us to achieve our 50% gross margin target on quarterly sales of approximately $13 million rather than the $15 million previously projected.

Now regarding our outlook for future gross margins, in our past 2016 earnings calls, we had shared with you that we expected the gross margin in the second quarter of 2017 would be 5 to 10 percentage points lower than our current run rate due to the fact that the company has been producing product at a lower volume than our sales in a consorted effort to lower our inventory balances to a more capital efficient level. And due to the fact that our cost to produce products continues to improve.

Based on recent initiatives with respect to inventory and cost-of-goods sold, we now expect that this impact will be seen in the third quarter and that the impact will be at the lower end of that range. Additionally, we want to remind you that this temporary reduction in gross margin is the result of a non-cash charge to cost-of-goods.

In the longer term, we continue to see an opportunity to have substantial gross margin expansion as our revenues increase given how much of our cost-of-goods are tied to production volumes. And we continue to expect that our fourth quarter 2017 gross margins to be slightly higher than our 2016 fourth quarter margins.

I want to take a moment and explain how our new commercial model comes together from a financial standpoint. One of the goals as a new commercial model is to create a business model that can be self-sustaining. This model is based on 45 to 50 sales representatives each generating at least $1.2 million in their territories. They get to that level of sales overtime when they achieve an average prescription market share of 15% for targeted account as described by John, from a current average of approximately 5.8% in our stable and semi-stable territories.

This would generate between $54 million and $60 million in revenues, and based on that volume should result in a gross margin at or above 50% and bring us to the point where we can begin to generate free cash flows. We already have a acquired number of sales reps, and we have shown that we can grow our market shares in accounts where we focus our capital.

Turning to the balance sheet, we ended the quarter with $51.2 million total cash and cash equivalents compared to $9.9 million at December 31, 2016. As a reminder, the company completed an underwritten public offering of common stock in the first quarter of 2017 raising net proceeds of $48.8 million. Capital raised from this offering will be used primarily to continue executing our fully integrated commercial strategy through late 2018. As I have mentioned, these parts are now in place and executing.

Another significant event during the quarter was the restructuring of our debt. Together with our secured creditors we successfully converted $27.5 million of our $55 million in long-term debt to Series A preferred shares. The shares are convertible to common stock on a one-to-one ratio and can be redeemed by Valeritas equal to the conversion price. This agreement significantly reduced our debt-to-equity ratio and importantly reduced our debt service.

Finally, as John mentioned, upon the completion of our public offering in March, the company was uplisted to the NASDAQ capital market. Our trading volume has significantly increased following our uplisting making the shares available to more investors.

With that, I will hand the call back to John.

Yes. I have one question one follow-up. So, John, can you describe the high touch model, so when your reps goes into an office, do they train the trainers, do they train patients? And as time goes on, is there less training being done in that office? I mean are they handing it over to the office workers?

John Timberlake

Yes , good question Greg. Yes, in general you are right on. So with the higher service model and higher touch model, the first phase was actually getting more frequency and that’s kind of we focused on in 2017. Making sure that we reduce the number of doctors or accounts the sales representative had to call on, to enable them to provide to have more time and to see the offices more frequently.

And what they do is exactly what you mentioned it becomes a total office call. So it’s not only communicating the benefits of the V-Go to the prescriber it’s also working with all the allied health professionals in the office, making sure anybody who interacts and touches the patient anytime in any way is familiar with the V-Go, from either a training perspective, a reimbursement perspective, any questions.

And yes, as we progress last year, our sales representatives will -- we always make the case that it’s we have shown it’s actually easier, simpler to both the practice, so it’s easier for the practice and it’s also easier for the patient to learn and be trained on the V-Go as oppose to being trained on basal-bolus multiple daily injections with two different insulins. Because you don’t get into the two different insulins and making sure you don’t mix them up in everything.

So our goal is to train the trainers. So in every office there is someone who trains someone how to use a pen for example, that’s right the old person we want to make sure that they clearly understand the V-Go training process. But where we go with this extra touch and services, if that doctor has a perception the training is more intense than it really is, because they think about that.

If the staff is not quite comfortable yet, our sales reps will train patients in the presence of someone from that office, such as their trainer. So they can watch us train patients and they then see how that how difficult or how easy it is to do. So as mentioned and we did analysis of our 65 accounts who are just writing enormous amount of V-Go that’s where the sales representatives really took on that extra service early on. And once that doctor or the staff saw how easy it was most of those doctors start to patients on their own.

So our sales representatives is no longer training your patients they are providing ongoing communication, making sure they have a starter kit, but then that allows them to move on to another office and that’s kind of a super target concept we talked about. Really pickup and show them how easy to do setups in V-Go days and once the office sees it and really has enough patients to feel comfortable than they can move on to other offices.

Okay. John, when a --- when you first approach new doctor or a doctor has a written V-Go prescriptions why do they try it? Is it a compliance issue with their patients or is it trying to reduce to A1C. I know one affects the other, but what’s that initial -- I am going to try it because of play?

John Timberlake

Yes I think obviously the most important thing is they know they have a lot of patients who are prescribed the insulin injections and they are just not getting the glucose levels, the patient and the doctor wants. So obviously efficacy always is the initial reason you have to think about. Then they move into understanding and they see how this can provide improved compliance or adherence and allow them to actually get insulin that the doctors prescribing, which as you mentioned then drives better results.

So the beauty of it is insulin is a great product, if the patient takes it and the major issue especially with bolus our mealtime insulin is the vast majority patients type-2 patients will not take meal time insulin away from the home, and they miss the most of those injection prescription.

So that’s kind of a driver, it’s efficacy tied into the compliance and adherence drives better efficacy actually in return provides feedback to the patient who then gets more compliant. It’s a very similar anybody trying to lose weight when you stand on the scale every day and your weight is going down, it reencourages you, and encourages you and reinforces you to exercise and eat -- and continue to eat better.

When you see it’s not working, you give up on your diet, it’s the same concept with a lot of type-2 patients when they don’t see results they don’t stick to regimen they stop taking their shots.

John Timberlake

Over half or probably the vast majority are now coming from MDI, part of the thing we did in the second half of last year is really focus on patients type-2 patients who are already prescribed a mealtime insulin component. So, we talk about multiple daily injections. So that anybody who is on a basal-bolus therapy it can also be multiple daily injections of the premix because they are basically taking multiple daily injections that have a mealtime component.

So the doctor has already made that decision this patient need to prandial insulin. So we’re seeing probably in the most current data I’d say over three fourth the patients are coming from being on some kind of mealtime component. Once a doctor sees the results, so like our top writers they are using after anybody who is on insulin who is not at on Echo [ph], so basal only. We have data presented on people who were coming from likely from orals, but that's not where the doctor start, the doctors start with MDI or the multiple daily injection patient.

Hey, good morning, guys and thank you for taking our questions. Thanks for providing details on your stable and semi-stable territories. Would you be willing to provide how total prescriptions trended in the second half of 2016 and in Q1 of this year within these territories? I’m just trying to get a sense for how these territories performed excluding any benefits from higher net price realization?

John Timberlake

Yes, so Doug thank you. I’m trying to look whether I have that in my figure tips at that level from what you are talking about during 2016. So I’m trying to look at some of data that I have because as we’re looking at a lot of it is we are looking like I mentioned in the prepared remark the first half versus the second half.

So you can see in total like in the stable territory like I mentioned a growth of the 7% quarter-over-quarter. I don’t really have on -- apologize Doug, I don’t have that on the hand looking at a whole continued share. And generally stable market where we targeted, they had growth and where we did not target we had the decay we talk about.

Doug Schenkel

Okay. So you feel like if you adjust for price and if you adjust for strategy that on a normalized basis, those volume figures or those growth figures that you provided are indicative of successful volume growth in stable territories, is that fair?

John Timberlake

Yes, it’s a fair statement.

Doug Schenkel

Okay. And then I appreciate you providing some details on your expectations for the full year, I was hoping you’d be willing to provide some color on how you’re thinking about the second quarter? The second quarter as you know is the first full quarter your revamped commercial strategy will be fully in place. So with that in mind should we expect revenue to be up year-over-year?

John Timberlake

Yes, we do expect to have an increase year-over-year in revenue in the second quarter. I think as I mentioned, we do expect most higher growth in the second half of the year. Because I think it’s important to stay even though we now implemented all the patient, we call patient activation which is a combination of increasing awareness and driving patients. The type-2 patent does not go and see the doctor as quickly as for example a type-1 patient.

So we basically have to you know with adult learning, you have to be have multiple contacts and then you drive it into the office, but they may not see their doctor until June for example, they can get an add today from us, they can get a fulfillment and they might not see their doctor until June, July or whenever might be.

So that's why you are not going to see a huge jump from the patient activation in the second quarter. You’re going to see that sequentially in the second half of the year. I think in general I can make a statement that I think overall we’re comfortable in general with the consensus what’s out there right now for the second quarter.

Doug Schenkel

Okay. I guess another financial question on gross margin. You’ve made solid progress can you talk about how you are able to improve the cost structure to achieve 50% gross margins on a lower revenue number?

Erick Lucera

Yes, so one of the thing that we have been working on and up here in Shrewsbury is just trying to relocate everything that we have and we’ve had a continuous focus on finding more cost efficient ways of doing things. So a lot of that has happened in the last couple of months, and as a result of that we feel like we’ll get to the 50% gross margins sooner than we did at the end of last year.

John Timberlake

Simply stated, it’s kind of an overall supply chain management, vendor management, working with our partners across the line. We have extremely talented team where we can work with our partners for win-win situations. And those are cumulative and they're starting adding up is we're able to get to that margin with a little bit less quarterly revenue.

Doug Schenkel

Okay. So in that context, do you feel like you're tracking to plan in terms of where you want to be where you are now and where you want to be over the next few years?

John Timberlake

Yes I think we're very comfortable of getting to the 50% gross margin on that revenue range and then as we've mentioned or Erick mentioned, higher volumes post that will get us to those higher gross margins. And that's where volume comes into play more so than we've done a lot of the process improvements, the supply chain improvements. So most of the improvements post the 50% will come through volumes.

Doug Schenkel

Got it. Last one for me, any update on international distribution initiatives and specifically have any of you are discussions moved past an initial introductory stage?

John Timberlake

Yes, I think at this time, we're still -- I phrased this in the early phases.

Doug Schenkel

Okay, thanks guys.

John Timberlake

Thank you.

Good morning, guys. You had mentioned that the number of reps had fallen 15% year-over-year. I guess I was under the impression that the big cuts to the sales force were made completely by the end of 2015, but I guess that was not the case. Do you have the number of average reps that were in place in Q1 last year versus this quarter?

John Timberlake

Yes, so we went into in 2016 in January we still had 64 sales reps. We did our restructuring essentially the last couple of days of January in 2016. And so that's when we dropped to 28 for February and March in 2016. So I think that the average of first quarter I think was 41 for 2016 and 34 for 2017.

Brian Marckx

Okay. John it sounds like the high touch and the super high touch model are paying dividends in terms of scoring new accounts. And I assume that it may be the case as well that patient retention is potentially going up as well. I know you'd mentioned on prior calls that patient retention was relatively high relative to MDI. Are you seeing that that is the case with the high touch and the super high touch model that retention is even growing from what was already or relatively high level?

John Timberlake

I think those are good observations. We don't have the quantitative cohort analysis to be able to quantify that. But what we are seeing anecdotally from some of the qualitative things we do. We are seeing that it does effect because we does two things. When you target the right patient both from a patient perspective and the physician you have a higher retention rate as oppose to the patient trying to put it on the inappropriate patients who is maybe psychologically not even wanting to do it and you're forcing it.

So by having kind of the winning party on both sides you basically do get better retention inherence and persistency. We're also seeing that for example like in our stable territories, so geographies where you had the same rep but they're still prescribers writing prescriptions. We in general they're probably we don't believe they're really initiating a lot of new patients, but because the decay curve in those stable territory has essentially flattening that is basically meaning you're retaining those patients.

So I think it supports your hypothesis and we are working on more on a quantitative analysis, which again cohort analysis that will be a future project. I think your overall observations have some basis.

Brian Marckx

Okay. And then if I could just on the reimbursement side. Is there anything on the reimbursement either front positive or negative? And I guess as it relates to the Obamacare exchanges perhaps if that has any effect positive or negatively on your business in general?

John Timberlake

Yes, so in general there have been no major significant wins or losses in their reimbursement phase. Our teams are really focused on now some regional account efforts where we have sales territories or sales reps. As I mentioned earlier with a company our first goal is to go kind of for national accounts. And right now where we have sales representative we are now focused on more regional accounts. So they will have impacts to territory, but it's not like a national major win. We continue to have efforts in some of those.

Your second question whether the impact have either the ACA repill or the AHA it actually gets through the health incentive. In general that does not have a major impact on our business. When you look at the patient population and so even with the Affordable Care Act with the millions of more patients who do have access under that it didn't incrementally have a major impact on type of patients that are using our product.

Our product is healthy between commercial and Medicare part B. We have a very, very small Medicaid even in insulin general for type-2s is relatively small percentage in the Medicaid population. So in general whether the ACA's repealed or not will not have a significant impact on our business.

Brian Marckx

Okay, great. Thanks guys.

