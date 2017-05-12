Frontier Communications - Too Early To Buy Common Stock

I conclude it is too early to buy the common stock. If a turn-around comes, there will be time to get in.

From Q2-Q4 2017, about $400 million of cash flows may be used to retire debt.

Frontier Communications (NYSE:FTR) has received a lot of attention since the recently announced cut of their common dividend from $0.105 to $0.04 per share.

In this article, I provide a forecast of Frontier's potential cash flows. Using this forecast, I conclude they are on the right path to sustainability, but due to the large size of their debt load, there will be time to wait and see if they can stabilize their business before getting into the common stock.

First, the assumptions I used for the cash flow forecast:

Most of the revenue, cost of goods, and overheads are forecasted to continue the trend of about 3% quarter/quarter declines that has been experienced from Q2 2016 to Q1 2017.

Depreciation charge does not change

Capital expenditures average $300 million per quarter, slightly less than past averages.

I have excluded changes in short-term cash flows (accounts payable and receivables).

Below is a picture of the worksheet that shows actuals for Q1 16 to Q1 17, and forecasts for Q2 17 to Q4 18.

Source: Frontier SEC statements and author's forecast.

My forecast shows that from Q2 2017 to year-end 2018, SG&A will decline by $176 million and Cost of Revenue will decline by $155 million, for a total of $331 million, in line with management's forecast of $350 million in efficiencies for calendar year 2018. Therefore, if management can achieve their targeted efficiencies, there will be upside to my cash flow forecast.

Quarterly interest expense will decline from $388 million to $374 million. This is assuming that retired debt has an average coupon of 8%. Due to the large size of the debt load relative to the cash flow available for debt retirement, the reduction in interest payments will happen very slowly at first.

The Q3 2018 conversion of the preferred stock into common stock will contribute another $38 million in quarterly cash flow.

Current debt total is $17.4 billion. By year-end 2018, if they used all free cash flow net of dividends for debt retirement, Frontier's debt will be $16.6 billion, a reduction of 5% over the next 7 quarters.

There were no significantly optimistic or pessimistic assumptions used in my forecast, as I just used the continuation of the last 5 quarter's trends. Using this neutral forecast, it becomes clear that while the dividend cut has made more cash flow available for debt reduction, it will not make a substantial change to the cost of debt service or the outstanding debt balance through year-end 2018.

I see the dividend cut as a positive for bond holders, as my forecast shows adequate cash flow to service and retire debt through 2018. As a result, I have taken long positions in several Frontier bond issues with most having yield to maturity of 10 to 12%.

However, I believe it is too early to purchase the common stock. For the common stock to break out of its recent range ($1.20-$1.40), Frontier would need to have at least two quarters of reduced customer churn numbers and reduced top-line revenue losses. At a $0.16/share dividend, a 12% dividend yield (roughly in line with the YTM of Frontier's 11% 2025 bonds) would equate to $1.33 per share. So for now, the stock is fairly priced in its recent ranges, and I will await turnaround in customer churn and revenue losses before considering a long position on the common stock.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I have long positions in Frontier Communications bonds, various CUSIPs.