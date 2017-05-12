Guess Is Likely To Exceed U.S. Same-Store Sales Guidance

Guess? Improving versus (ugly) expectations. Source: Guess.com

Retail is looking like the aftermath of the apocalypse. Guess (NYSE:GES), caught in the huge drops affecting stocks like Macy's (NYSE:M) or Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN), is no different.

However, because of what I am going to say next, I believe Guess will actually surprise on the upside when it reports earnings on May 24th. It will surprise on the upside specifically regarding the US SSS (Same-Store Sales) metric. I will present a very simple thesis of why this is so.

The Simple Thesis

Why is Guess going to exceed expectations for US SSS then? It starts with how those were set. Back in March 15, as Guess reported on Q4 2016, it guided Q1 2017 extremely lower. Within this guidance, the truly ugly problem was related to US SSS performance, which was guided as follows:

Now, a mid- to high-teens SSS drop really is horrendous, though limited to the US. To understand why this guidance was so bad, it pays both to know the underlying problem (the promotional environment) and the timing of when Guess made its guidance (mid-March).

What's so special about the timing? Well, it came on the heels of a tremendously ugly month, February, where clothing retail in general was suffering and all other retailers were seeing huge SSS drops (we now learn from their earnings reports). Even the Census Bureau retail sales report showed the effect:

However, from that report, we can already see that the following month (March) also showed a significant recovery. It's likely that there was a large shift from February to March on account of delayed tax refunds, but that's besides the point. The point is that such a shift existed.

This is also confirmed by several other retailers reporting in the last few days. For instance, Kohl's (NYSE:KSS) had this to say:

Jill Timm - Kohl's Department Stores Thanks, Kevin. Comp sales decreased 2.7% for the quarter. There was relatively dramatic improvement in sales trend over the course of the quarter. February was the most challenging month. However, we were pleased with the significant sales trend improvement during the combined March and April time period, which was down only 1%. Average transaction value increased for the quarter. The increase was driven by a continued increase in average unit retail, which was partially offset by a decrease in units per transaction. Transactions were down, but improved significantly throughout the quarter, with March and April improving almost 600 basis points from February. … Kevin Mansell - Kohl's Corp. Thanks, Jill. I want to start with a few comments on the overall results of the quarter, and then move on to some more specifics on individual initiatives. Overall, while sales results for the quarter in total didn't meet our expectations, there was notable improvement in the March/April combined period compared to the February period in both sales and in traffic. Sales in February were down high single digits and improved to down 1% in the March/April combined period. April sales and traffic metrics were both positive mid-single digits, and traffic metrics actually led sales during that month. In addition, the launch of Under Armour exceeded our expectations, and the launch accelerated our rate of growth in the important active category.

This story more or less repeats across the entire retail wasteland. Now, just this observed improvement - from a month Guess based itself on to set guidance for the quarter - already seems to ensure that it will print better than guided. However, there are a further two observations to be made from looking at several retailers' quarters:

Women's apparel improved during the quarter.

And better overall gross margins seem to indicate a slightly less promotional environment.

What's the result of all of this then? When Guess reports, it will report an ugly SSS number for the US. But that number is very likely to be less ugly than guided for. Perhaps 10-12% down versus the mid- to high-double-digit declines Guess guided for. Moreover, while other retailers spoke of in-quarter improvement as the quarter went on, they missed expectations. Guess, though, will have probably beat US SSS expectations and will also be able to talk about improvement as the quarter went on. It beating and speaking of improvement sounds better than missing and speaking of improvement.

Conclusion

I find it highly likely that when Guess reports on Q1 2017, it will beat US SSS expectations.

As described, this is so because expectations were set at the worst possible time, and the two following months in the quarter showed widespread improvement in all or nearly all retailers which reported in the meantime. Guess is likely to be no different, but its US SSS expectations are much lower than those set for other retailers.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GES.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.