Enercare's (CSUWF) CEO John Macdonald on Q1 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Annemarie Brissenden

Thank you, Megan. Good morning everyone and thank you for joining us. Welcome to Enercare's first quarter earnings call. I'd like to remind everyone that today's call has forward-looking statements. Please review slide two for a summary of this information. We also may refer to non-IFRS measures, which are detailed in our MD&A for the quarter ended March 31st, 2017, as well as in this morning's release.

On our call today, we have John Macdonald, President and Chief Executive Officer; and Evelyn Sutherland, Chief Financial Officer. John and Evelyn will make a short presentation on our results and performance, and then we'll answer analysts' questions.

I'll now turn the call over to John, who will begin with Slide 4.

John Macdonald

Thank you, Annemarie and good morning everyone. Our strategic priorities for 2017 are designed to generate stable EBITDA growth. Enercare Home Services, growing net rental units and a protection plan portfolio and enhancing our mobile application. In sub-metering, growing contracted units, adding new products and services and improving customer service. And in Service Experts, achieving procurement synergies, rolling out a rental program and advancing our acquisition strategy.

We have delivered on these priorities in Q1. Enercare Home Services grew both its net rental units and its protection plan portfolio, and it marked the first anniversary of the launch of our mobile application.

Sub-metering grew its contracted units and is preparing to launch its 5th generation PowerHawk Meter. And Service Experts advanced its rollout, it progress on delivering procurement synergies and acquired a small residential HVAC and plumbing services company.

As a result, we achieved the highest number of net additions in our history. We believe they're on course to generate stable EBITDA growth this year.

Total revenue increased by 95% to approximately $278 million. However, EBITDA reported a slight decline of 3%, in part due to the seasonality of the Service Experts business and the impact of a few one-time items that Evelyn will outline.

Now, I'll take a more detailed look at the performance of each of our business units starting with Home Services on slide five. Net rental units increased by 1,000 in quarter one, our seventh consecutive quarter of net rental unit growth.

HVAC rentals continue to drive that growth, accounting for 67% of the HVAC transactions in the first quarter. Rental relationships are valuable, and we work hard to reduce them -- reduce attrition.

In particular, we support efforts to protect consumers from unsolicited door-to-door sales, a long-standing problem in our industry. The province of Ontario recently passed legislation that, if enacted as proposed, will ban door-to-door sales of water use, for instance, and air conditioners. The Province of Alberta enacted similar legislation in January.

We're also focused on providing excellent customer service, and we've implemented a range of service and financial offerings that target customer retention. Home Services has an A rating from the Better Business Bureau and a Google rating of 3 point -- 4.3 out of 5. And last year, the team achieved the highest Net Promoter Score ever.

Slide six illustrates how we're increasing our average rental rate charges and other growth driver for recurring revenue. In January, we increased our weighted average rental rate by 3%.

Enercare successfully implemented rental rate increases of approximately 3% on a majority of residential water heaters in its portfolio in each of the last three years. We're also incrementally changing our product mix to emphasize products that generate higher revenues like HVAC rentals, which has three times the portfolio revenue contribution than it did 10 years ago. This type of shift takes time to realize, but it creates long-term value.

Turning to slide seven, growing our protection plan is our second strategic priority for Home Services. We placed a high value on protection plans because approximately two-thirds of our HVAC rental customers came to Enercare through a protection plan.

We added 19,000 new protection plans in the quarter, a 36% increase over the same period in 2016. The increase in additions is in part due to the electrical protection plan that we launched in December. Covering the diagnosis, repair and replacement of electrical components, this program not only leverages our relationships with our existing customers, it also attracts new ones.

On slide eight, we look forward to what's next for Home Services. We'll continue to focus on initiatives that support our strategy to build recurring revenue, launching new products to build our core strengths in heating, cooling, and plumbing; leveraging our customer relationships to become a trusted adviser that delivers products for the whole home; and investing in innovation.

We're especially pleased to mark the first anniversary of our mobile application, which we believe is the first of its kind in our market. It enables customers to book maintenance appointments and service calls in real-time and be notified when a technician is en route. We've already began to enhance the user experience through several upgrades and plan to increase its functionality throughout 2017.

Turning now to our Sub-Metering business on slide nine. Our total number of contracts is now approximately 245,000 units, split evenly between retrofit buildings and new construction.

During the quarter, we guided approximately 10,000 new contracts, 70% of this growth came from new builds. And with an average of approximately two services per residents, Enercare's an attractive option for condominiums because we're able to build up to four services on the same bill.

Slide 10 shows our compound annual growth rates of 17%, 13% and 15% for our contracted, installed, and billable units, respectively. Because our contracted units eventually become billable units, this healthy backlog with add to our future growth.

The second strategic priority for Sub-Metering is to add new products and services. In our Triacta metering division, we're preparing to launch the 5th generation PowerHawk Meter, which measures water, gas, and electrical usage on a single platform and is compatible with a wide range of networks and application. This next-generation Sub-Metering technology opens up new commercial markets to us domestically and allow us to sell in Europe and Asia.

Turning to slide 12. Sub-Metering is strengthening its customer service and building on its increasing Net Promoter Scores, which the team improved by almost 17% in 2016. Sub-Metering has an A+ rating from the Better Business Bureau and is a thought leader on conservation.

Turning to slide 13, we're advancing our -- the integration of our Service Experts business. Acquiring Service Experts has been instrumental in realizing our vision of becoming the premier provider of essential home and commercial services in North America.

It enabled us to enter 41 of the top 100 markets in the United States and two Western Canadian provinces. The key teams have come together very well. We expect to realize cost synergies of between $0.05 to $0.08 per common share on an annualized basis by the end of this fiscal year.

Although sales increased compared to the first quarter of 2016, EBITDA was down for Service Experts this quarter compared to the second, third, and fourth quarters, partly due to the seasonal nature of the business coupled with a warm winter in most areas where Service Experts operates.

Although Home Services offers the same products and services as Service Experts, its results exhibit lower seasonality, largely because of the recurring revenue strategy. This is one reason why our second priority for Service Experts is to roll out our rental program, which we discussed on slide 14.

We completed the rollout in Canada in 2016, where the preliminary rental mix of total water heater and HVAC originations is trending in the range of 15% to 20% in Ontario and 7% to 10% in Manitoba and Alberta.

We've begun the roll out in the United States, where our preliminary rental mix of total HVAC originations was in the 3% to 5% range after our soft launch. The U.S. rental program is similar to our Canadian one, except for the rental terms have a defined term. We expect lower adoption of the rental program in the U.S. than in Canada.

Slide 15 shows the number of new transactions for Service Experts by type. Total new originations including rentals increased by 8%, and this included growth in sales of 4%. The number of total new rental transactions will start to increase as we roll out the rental program to other American locations.

We're also actively pursuing many M&A opportunities presented by the highly fragmented Home Services industry in the United States. Service Experts has integrated 12 acquisitions in recent years, including 10 tuck-ins, one in a new geographic region, and one with a national accounts focus.

In February, Service Experts acquired services in Austin, Texas, which provides residential HVAC and plumbing products. It's being combined with the existing Service Experts operation in Austin and bring Service Experts new customer relationships and additional service agreements.

Looking forward, our acquisition pipeline include similar companies that replace or repair HVAC and plumbing equipment. We look for companies that have an established and reputable brand, greater than $5 million in revenue and a large number of service agreements.

I'll now turn it over to Evelyn, who will discuss our financial performance during the quarter.

Evelyn Sutherland

Thank you, John and good morning everyone. We reported revenue of approximately $278 million in the first quarter. This record revenue was driven by a net rental unit growth in Home Services, a 3% increase in billable units in sub-metering and revenue from the acquisition of Service Experts.

EBITDA decreased by 3% or 10% on an acquisition adjusted basis. In Q1, EBITDA was affected by the seasonal nature of the Service Experts business coupled with an unusually warm winter as well as a few one-time items, which I will review shortly.

Turning to slide 20, when we look at the acquisition adjusted EBITDA for Service Experts over the four quarters, Q1 contributed minus 7% of the total number. Q2, which only had partial results in 2016, is traditionally the strongest quarter for the business and contributed approximately 36% of the overall EBITDA. This was just shy of the 39% contributed in Q3, typically the second strongest quarter. As I mentioned, a few one-time items also had an impact on our results.

Let's review those on slide 21, as in previous quarters, revenues and cost of goods sold for Service Experts was affected by purchase price accounting adjustments that neutralized the deferred revenue and cost of goods sold associated with the protection plans we acquired when the acquisition closed. The net impact of these adjustments lowered the margins by $700,000 in the quarter. We anticipate that the majority of these adjustments are complete.

Our share price increased by approximately $2.06 during Q1 and led to higher stock-based compensation of $2 million, impacting SG&A for the quarter. Interest included a one-time expense of $5 million, representing the make-whole payment for the early redemption of the 2012 notes.

In addition, we also incurred an extra month in interest expense amounting to $1.3 million. And lastly, net loss in disposal included a non-recurring $800,000 write-off for stranded technology.

EBITDA would've increased by 4%, excluding the relevant one-time items. It's also helpful to remember that our strategy of converting sales to rentals had a short-term impact on EBITDA.

Had all HVAC rental units added during the quarter actually been sales, the revenue for the quarter would have been $10.2 million more, representing approximately $4.9 million in additional EBITDA.

And of that $4.9 million, approximately $900,000 is from the rollout of the Service Experts rental program. But as John discussed, the rental relationship provides greater cross-selling opportunities and is therefore more valuable than a one-time sale.

Recently we capitalized on the favorable credit markets to expand the refinancing of our debt. In December 2016, we expanded our revolver from $100 million to $200 million and in February, we announced a $500 million refinancing.

In doing so, we staggered and extended our debt maturities, reduced our exposure to floating rate debt, optimized our mix of U.S. and Canadian dollar debt, and increased our capacity to fund growth.

Turning to slide 24, we have successfully raised five and seven-year Canadian bonds for $275 million and $225 million, respectively. With the success of our dividend reinvestment plan currently running at a participation rate of approximately 28% combined with $170 million undrawn in our revolver, we believe that we have adequate liquidity to grow our business and create value for our shareholders.

And now we'd be happy to answer your questions.

Our first question comes from Damir Gunja with TD Securities. Your line is open.

Damir Gunja

Hi, good morning.

John Macdonald

Good morning.

Damir Gunja

Just wanted to confirm the HVAC rollout in the U.S., are you going to be in all of Service Experts' geographies by the end of the year?

John Macdonald

No, we were intending to be in all of the geographies by the end of 2018.

Damir Gunja

Okay. So, gradual buildup until then.

John Macdonald

That's right.

Damir Gunja

And the economics with the 10-year term versus Canada, so it's a higher monthly rate?

John Macdonald

Yes, we made a number of tweaks to how we do it, but effectively, it would be somewhat higher comparable rate. Not a huge amount, but somewhat.

Damir Gunja

Okay. And Evelyn, on the SG&A, even accounting for some of the adjustments, it still came in a fair bit higher than the run rate that we were modeling. Is there any guidance you can give us of a run rate there going forward?

Evelyn Sutherland

I mean we highlighted the one-time items that we think that were relevant in the quarter. I mean, other than that, I would -- there were no major items that I would [Indiscernible] other the ones that we discussed in the MD&A.

Damir Gunja

So, adjusting for that, the run rate would be a good one?

Evelyn Sutherland

There might be some volatility a little bit, Sub-Metering on its own. We'll probably have some plans to probably reduce some of its SG&A going forward a little bit in the quarter. So, there was a little bit of timing difference associated with that segment. But otherwise, I would say that the other ones are probably good proxies.

Damir Gunja

Okay. And maybe just a final one, Q2 seasonality. At least in Ontario and the U.S. Northeast, the weather seems to have been colder than normal. Any early indications or view on that?

John Macdonald

April never really a strong month in the Northeast because you don't usually get the air-conditioning season kick-in. In the South, we're already in the cooling period, of course. So far, it's a little cooler than normal. But in most of our markets, that doesn't greatly impact sales.

And so it -- we're looking at a -- from what I can see, the forecasts are showing a hotter than normal summer, but cooler than last year, which was quite hot. So, hard to predict at this point, but I would -- I'm expecting something based on weather, looking like an average summer.

Damir Gunja

Okay. I'll leave it there. Thank you.

John Macdonald

Okay. Thank you.

Our next question is from Nelson Ng with RBC Capital Markets. Your line is open.

Nelson Ng

Great. Thanks. Just a quick question on Sub-Metering, I was a bit surprised that the EBITDA was lower, given the additional billing units. I'm just wondering, the higher SG&A cost, was some of that one-off? Or do you see those G&A -- SG&A costs kind of remaining high going forward?

Evelyn Sutherland

I think, Nelson, it's sort of similar to what I said to Damir. I think, there was some timing issues associated with some costs in the first quarter. The segment has actually made some effort to reduce those costs going forward. So, I think you are going to see some savings come through on the Sub-Metering side of the business.

Nelson Ng

Okay, got it. And then just my next question is on Bill 59. I guess, that essentially bans door-to-door for selling the products you have. So, have you seen -- are company's still going door-to-door? And are they just waiting until the Bill is enacted? Or have they already kind of stopped? Like what are you seeing in terms of attrition? And do you still lose customers to door-to-door salespeople?

John Macdonald

I think there's less activity, but it has not halted it and so I think there is opportunity for further improvement.

Nelson Ng

Okay. And then just one last question. In terms of the rental rollout in the U.S., I think it's in five states now. Could you just clarify whether it's a full rollout or whether it's a pilot stage in those five states?

John Macdonald

Sure. And just to clarify, our disclosure as of March 31st was we're in four states. We subsequently -- subsequent to quarter end, we added another state, so to bring the total to five. It's not a pilot so much as what we found when we rolled out the product in other geographies as it does take time for the sales reps to get comfortable with it, and we are still looking to tune the product itself, adapt to market conditions and so forth.

And there's -- in some cases, we've added additional products. So, we're looking to add water heaters. We're looking to add water treatment systems in some geographies where we have plumbing. And so my expectation is that it will adapt.

We're not -- the idea sometimes of a pilot is you try it and maybe withdraw it. That's certainly not our intention. We think it's been successful so far, and it's our intention to continue to expand the program and make it more successful.

Nelson Ng

Okay. So, within those five states, pretty much all of the operations are offering like the rental? Because when I was thinking about a pilot, I was thinking maybe you have one business within the state offering.

And then when -- if it's successful, you'll roll it out further within that state. But I think what I'm hearing is, it's available from all of the Service Experts businesses within those five states.

John Macdonald

Yes, so in the states, they typically have multiple centers, the states we've introduced them into. So, it's been introduced to all the centers. What typically happens, though, is that some of the salespeople are more comfortable with the product than others. And until you develop that comfort level, you don't really -- not as effective and as comfortable selling it. And so what may be available in the center, what we've seen in the past is there's much -- there is great variation and how much each individual sales rep might sell.

So, some that are already comfortable would be quite successful, others may not do it at all until they really have seen some success with their peers. So, it does take some time to -- and we typically go back sort of in the range of three times to introduce it and we look to retrain people, deal with sort of initial challenges and then do a third phase. That's what we've done in some of the other geographies. And so it takes a few times to -- few passes for people to get really comfortable with it.

One of the things we're looking to see, Nelson, is a higher closing rate. If people are offering and impacting our closing rate, then that's not good. One of the reasons we introduced this is to get a higher closing rate, but also get a higher average ticket. And so that's the other benefit of these types of programs as you can typically get a higher average ticket, which is obviously helpful for us.

Nelson Ng

Okay. Thanks John. I'll hop back in the queue.

John Macdonald

Well, thank you.

John Macdonald

Well, thanks for your questions. Slide 27 shows our track record of consistently returning significant capital to our shareholders. We increased our dividend 10% in March 2016 and recently announced a further 4% increase starting April 2017. This dividend increases reflect the confidence we have at our business.

During the first quarter, we increased total revenue and achieved our highest ever organic contract growth. All of our business units are delivering their best ever customer service. Home Services reported its seventh consecutive quarter of net rental growth.

Sub-Metering contract additions grew by 25% and Service Experts completed its rental roll out in three provinces and four states. We look forward to our second quarter earnings release in August, I'd like to thank our shareholders for their continued confidence and to our team for all their hard work. Thank you.

