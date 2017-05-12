Natural Gas Storage Forecast For Next Week

Welcome to the natural gas storage forecast edition of Natural Gas Daily!

The EIA reported a +45 Bcf change yesterday, which was 10 Bcf lower than our forecast of +55 Bcf. Be sure to read our summary of the storage figures here.

We anticipate +61 Bcf for the week ending 5/12.

On a fundamental supply and demand basis, demand was relatively flat from the previous week with declines seen in power burn and Mexico gas exports that brought down the aggregate demand, which was offset by higher residential/commercial, industrial and LNG export.

Supply was much higher for the week and Canadian gas net imports remained healthy with Vector maintenance ongoing until May 18.

Next week's EIA storage report shows a current forecast range of 55 Bcf to 62 Bcf, with our estimate currently toward the upper end. If EIA reports an injection of 61 Bcf, it would be compared to 71 Bcf last year and 87 Bcf for the five-year average.

HFI Research Daily Natural Gas Fundamental Report

