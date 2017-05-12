Amazon Fire Is Cooling Off, And It May Threaten Prime Growth

Amazon may be preparing a push into the higher-spec segment of the market, competing more directly with Apple and Samsung.

Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) remains a strong company competing and winning across a broad range of product categories. But signs of trouble are growing in an important division of the company. While I remain bullish on the stock, for now, how Amazon addresses this will be important over the course of the remainder of the year.

I am talking about Amazon's Fire tablet line, which I know many do not consider of pressing importance to the company that dominates the fields of e-commerce and cloud computing. I will first explain what the problem is, then why it matters, and finally what Amazon may be about to try to address it.

Amazon Tablets On Fire

Amazon had an amazing run of success with the fifth generation of its Fire tablets, released in fall 2015. Over the next twelve months, it regularly reported doubling sales despite the declines in the overall tablet market. Customers responded extremely well to Amazon's renewed focus on price and value over top-end specs.

The sixth generation of Fire tablets was expected to be released in Fall 2016. But only one of the three Fire models received a refresh at that time. Despite that, sales appeared at first to be continuing upward. Amazon, as usual, did not disclose actual sales figures for Black Friday Weekend, but it did say that Fire tablet sales were double what they were last year. Fire tablets sales were also helped by the fact that they were marked down for the holidays. Amazon offered $10 off the small tablet size, $20 off the medium, and $30 off the large.

Early Warning Signs

There was one sign that maybe tablet demand was waning. Amazon's Fire Stick wasn't marked down at all for Christmas. And yet its back orders were further out than Fire HD8.

Of course, DirecTV Now was having an impact on those numbers. With AT&T (NYSE:T) subsidizing Fire TVs but not Fire tablets, it is not surprising a discrepancy opened up between the two in terms of customer demand.

Discounts and the Black Friday report left many, including me, optimistic that Amazon would report more growth in its tablet sales for the holiday 2016 period. When it failed to do so, I flagged it as a potential setback for Amazon. But I also said I wasn't entirely sure I trusted the figures, given the company's own statements about sales and the rather unique retail power of Amazon to sell its hardware without the assistance of external channels.

The Latest News

I wanted to wait another quarter before altering my thesis. And now IDC's 1Q2017 report is out. And the trend has been confirmed. While Amazon remains one of the better performers in the tablet market, its growth has come to a screeching halt. Amazon sales held steady for the second straight quarter.

That beat Apple's (NASDAQ:AAPL) and Samsung's (OTC:SSNLF) (OTC:SSNNF) performances - beat everyone except Huawei in fact - but marked a substantial shortfall from its prior performance, and also from what its own prior comments had indicated. And with Amazon still commanding less than 10% of the tablet market, it was not really a reflection of hitting any industry ceiling. It simply failed to continue growth.

Why Fire Matters

I have taken some flak from readers who have pointed out how small a share of Amazon's revenue its Fire tablets are, less than 1% in fact. So let me just very briefly reiterate what I have explained before: Fire tablet sales are very important to Amazon, but not because of the revenue they generate. They are important because selling a Fire tablet is one of the best ways for Amazon to enmesh a customer firmly in the Amazon Prime ecosystem, either selling or retaining a subscription.

With evidence suggesting that Amazon Prime subscribers buy at least twice what non-Prime subscribers do, and maybe more, off the website, this makes Fire tablets one of Amazon's most important product categories despite the relatively low sales revenues. More Fire tablets equal more Prime subscribers. With Prime subscribers accounting for as much as 70% of North American sales last year, where most Fire tablets are sold, this is a very important issue for Amazon.

Is Amazon Preparing A Response?

Back in February, I noted that Amazon seemed to be hinting that a refresh was approaching for its Fire HD 10 device, one of the devices left untouched last winter and the closest thing it has to a true high-end iPad competitor. My evidence was admittedly circumstantial, based on an analysis of increasing out of stock reports for the current model, which hasn't been updated in almost two years.

Obviously, it hasn't happened yet, and it's been three months. But the evidence is also getting stronger. Fire HD 10 is now out of stock across the board, with only a few refurbished models still available on Amazon's website. Amazon has released two new Echo devices in the last two weeks, suggesting that it is in the midst of a gradual summer refresh of its hardware lineup.

Amazon has also run repeated sales on its two smaller models, the Fire and Fire HD 8. These began in the first quarter and continued this present quarter. But they were not enough to boost sales above year-ago levels. The first one this quarter saw $10 off the cheaper one and $20 off the larger model, ending April 15. I thought that meant that was finally the date for the new Fire 10. But April 15 came and went with no announcement.

Now, it is running another one, with $25 off the Fire HD 8 model and $10 of the 16 GB Fire. After three months I'm beginning to sound like a broken record, but I still think Amazon will release a new 10-inch tablet soon. And the Fire sales figures suggest that it has mined all the gold it can out of the lower-spec devices.

Which makes the HD 10 refresh an important test for Amazon's strategy. Assuming that mid-spec sales have peaked, Amazon needs to challenge top-tier vendors more directly for market share if it wants to continue to expand Fire sales, and Prime sales with them.

Conclusion

If you accept my contention that Fire sales have a substantial impact on Prime memberships, that makes the success of Amazon's (hopefully) upcoming HD 10 refresh an important test for the company. While I do not believe a tablet shortfall warrants closing out a long position, this is more important than some investors give it credit for. Those long on Amazon should continue to pay close attention to Fire sales going forward.

