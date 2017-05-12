Wayfair Has No Path To Profitability

Rarely do I seek out overvalued stocks as potential short candidates, but I've increasingly been drawn to this strategy as the market has seemingly gone up in a straight line. Markets are at an all-time high, valuations have been largely ignored and major red flags in geopolitics have done nothing to slow the market down. When you combine this with a complacent market, proven by the VIX at a 10 year low, I believe risk/reward potential is heavily skewed to the downside. There's no shortage of stocks with lofty valuation far exceeding their historic norm, but I believe Wayfair (NYSE:W) has risen to levels that make no sense regardless how you evaluate it.

Wayfair

W data by YCharts

There's no doubt Wayfair had a good 1Q17 earnings release. Revenue grew 21% to $960 million and EPS beat estimates by $0.10. The result was a 20% increase in share price largely driven by a short squeeze. The stock has a massive short interest of 58%. This was a painful event for those shorts, but the stock is now at a level that makes zero sense based on virtually every measurable metric. Sure the company has done a good job capturing market share in home décor, but investors thinking Wayfair is the Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) of furniture will be sadly mistaken.

Despite impressive revenue growth over the past several quarters, the company has done nothing to improve margins and it continues to operate with heavy losses. It doesn't matter if you look at profit margin, operating margin, EBITDA margin, or free cash flow margin. All are negative and the company has very few options to meaningfully improve margins to a point where the company can operate at a profit.

Gross Profit Margin

W Gross Profit Margin (NYSE:TTM) data by YCharts

Since going public in 2014, the company has done nothing to improve gross profit margin. Over the past 3 years, gross margin have been in a tight range between 23.5%-24.1%. Here's where the trouble starts for the company. For any company, in any industry, a sustained gross margin of 23%-24% will lead to failure. Even companies operating at extremely tight margins (i.e. Wal-Mart (NYSE:WMT), Target (NYSE:TGT), Amazon) have gross margins above 25%. When you add into this the money the company must spend in advertising to attract customers to sustain growth is even more troubling.

Operating Margin

W Operating Margin (TTM) data by YCharts

Recently, the CEO was on CNBC to promote his company and pointed to reduced advertising costs as a positive for the company in attracting customers. However, breaking down the numbers still points to a negative trend. In 1Q17, advertising cost represented 12.3% of revenue compared to 13.0% in 1Q16. While an improvement of 70 basis points is positive, the company still can't dismiss the fact that it has to spend huge sums of money to drive customers to their website. Without this advertising, customers wanting to shop online will simply go to Target, Wal-Mart, Overstock, etc. to buy their furniture and won't be drawn to the Wayfair website.

Profit Margin

W Profit Margin (TTM) data by YCharts

Perhaps the most troubling financial metric is the company's inability to turn a profit. Despite impressive revenue growth and nearly $1 billion in quarterly sales, the company is still hemorrhaging cash. Wayfair lost $56.5 million last quarter and actually saw a 30 basis point decline in profit margin to -5.8%. Again, this points to the previously stated facts that the company operates with razor thin gross profit margins and must spend huge sums of money to attract customers to their website.

Typically when companies are growing, investors can give the stock a pass on profits because they believe once they are able to capture market share they can simply turn off the spending and swing a big profit. Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) is a classic example of this. The company is investing huge sums in content and world-wide infrastructure in hopes that once it has captured world-wide market share it can drastically cut back its spending and its subscription model will lead to a steady and reliable source of income. Here again, Wayfair's business model struggles. Unlike Netflix or Amazon, Wayfair doesn't have the advantage of subscription revenue that comes in on a monthly/quarterly/yearly basis. Wayfair must always spend on advertising and marketing to continually drive customers to their website. Customers may return to Wayfair, but there's still only so many accent chairs a single customer will buy before the company must go out and spend money to find the next customer to replace that revenue.

Competition

There has also been news emerging that Amazon and Wal-Mart are looking to make a push into online furniture retail. Amazon has literally turn the retail industry on its head and every single retailer has seen downward pressure as a result. If Amazon is serious about making a run at the retail furniture industry, Wayfair is in trouble. Customers who prefer online retail shopping to making in-store purchases will naturally be drawn to Amazon for future furniture shopping. Wayfair's margins would again be squeezed and the company would be forced to increase their already large advertising budget.

This could be the final nail in the coffin for the share price. Without major competition from Amazon or Wal-Mart, Wayfair is not even close to turning a profit or even on a trajectory to break even. If Amazon moves into the industry, Wayfair's revenue growth would slow, spending would likely increase and profit margin would see a dramatic fall. I don't believe its current business model is sustainable, so new major competition would be damaging.

Conclusion

Current investors have seen a YTD increase of 75%. I believe current investors should ring the register and be happy with such a large profit from a company that can't produce a profit of its own. I can't see higher upside from current levels. With a market cap above $5 billion, it's too expensive for a buyout, and has no visible strategy to produce sustainable profits. Any company that fails to produce a profit is hard to value since all metrics are basically thrown out the window, but I see no reason how investors could value this stock above $35/share. Even using a dream scenario where the company can get on par with Wal-Mart's profit margin of 2.8%-3.9% (10 year historic range), the company is still wildly overvalued.

The current run-up in price is mainly attributable to a short squeeze. While bulls have won thus far, it's likely unsustainable. As new competitors emerge, Wayfair could see slowing revenue growth and will be forced to spend more money. I see no path to profitability and like all high fliers, this will eventually catch up to the stock price.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a short position in W over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.