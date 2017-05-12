OPEC Production Cut Discussion Has Now Shifted From Yes Or No To How Long And How Much

We find that the market is completely ignoring the fundamental developments and the set-up is similar to how the bears felt about the oil markets in April 2014.

The question is how long and how much OPEC will cut its production.

Welcome to the how long and how much edition of Oil Markets Daily!

With Brent barely hanging above $50/bbl, it's no surprise to anyone that OPEC's rhetoric as of late has shifted from whether to extend the deal or not to how much should OPEC cut this time and for how long.

Despite the stark shift in tone from the oil cartel, investors and traders just aren't buying the bullish tone. "OPEC lied to us. Look at their exports," was what one fund manager told us this week after he liquidated his entire energy book. "There's no turning back for OPEC, and US will make the market oversupplied again," which he told us was the reason for him selling his energy book to begin with.

That discussion we had with the fund manager can pretty much sum up the sentiment for both oil traders and investors alike. The lack of confidence in OPEC delivering on its promises is what's keeping everyone so gloom and doom about the future. In addition, rising rig counts and higher week-over-week US production is spooking investors even more.

We saw clearly what happens to storage this week when crude imports drop. According to Bloomberg, 5/5 week saw the biggest global inventory draw this year totaling over 17 million bbls from all the oil hubs. Yet despite such a massive draw, WTI is only up 3.48% for the week and still much lower than where it was two weeks ago.

We don't blame the traders and energy investors for being skeptical. Heck, it's probably the right attitude to be skeptical, but our data focused and long-term oriented view keeps us focused on what's important - global inventory continues to decline BECAUSE the oil market is in deficit.

Here's just a good illustration of crude storage in the US:

Putting into context, here's what speculators are being bearish on:

Source: Warren Pies

Money managers, traders, and investors are souring on oil at possibly the worst time over the last three years since this cycle started. Similar to how money managers, traders, and investors went bullish on oil and energy stocks three years ago (April 2014 to June 2014) at precisely the wrong time, this time, they are doing the exact opposite.

OPEC's production cut is a near certainty that it will take place now. As we have warned in the past, if Brent traded above $60, there might have been less insistence on pushing a production deal through as the members would argue for how effective the deal had been. But the situation flipped, and OPEC is dealing with a sentiment crisis now. We don't think OPEC needs to do anything drastic such as a longer extension or a bigger production cut. We would advise them to talk less and do more (via lower exports). The oil market isn't rocket science, when supply falls below demand, prices will inevitably rise. The sooner OPEC realizes that current prices is really just a reflection of distrust for the production cut deal, the more equipped they will be to push the oil market rebalance along.

We find the dynamics of what's taking place in the market today to be extremely fascinating, and we have been bullish oil for the last year. Our long-term thesis continues to playout with the likes of Venezuela on the brink of collapse and non-OPEC ex-US production falling. Demand is now ahead of supply and global crude storage is drawing faster than normal. Oil prices will rise, and it's only a matter of time.

