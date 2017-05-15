Carnage In Commodities- A Divergence With The Dollar

The dollar index recently dropped to the lowest level since November 2016. The index traded at the highest level since 2002 in early January when it reached 103.815, but since then the world's reserve currency has been making lower highs and lower lows falling to its most recent bottom at 98.355 on Monday, May 8.

There is a strong historical correlation between the dollar and raw material prices. Since the dollar is the benchmark pricing mechanism for most commodities, a weak dollar tends to support the prices of these staples and a strong U.S. currency often causes them to move lower. However, the dollar had been dropping steadily since April and commodities prices moved lower at the same time.

Many commodities reached multi-year lows in late 2015 and early 2016 but have since rallied. However, over recent weeks raw material prices have been heading lower. Iron ore has declined from almost $90 per ton to around the $60 level. Copper has fallen from over $2.80 per pound to test under $2.50. Even lumber traded down from its highest level since 2005 at almost $415 in April to under $370 over recent sessions. Some precious metals and crude oil declined to their lowest prices of 2017 last week as have many other commodities recently. With the dollar close to its lowest level of the year, the fall in the prices of staples constitutes a divergence from the historical trading pattern. When it comes to precious metals, silver led the sector to the downside.

Silver leads precious metals lower

Silver has been the pied piper in the precious metals arena over recent weeks. Source: CQG

On April 17, silver was trading at the highest level of the year at $18.725, and it looked like the volatile precious metal was heading for its next resistance at just above $19 per ounce. Silver had everything going for it on the highs - open interest had steadily climbed with the price since March. Increasing open interest as the price in a futures market moves higher tends to provide technical validation to the upward momentum of a market. However, as silver turned lower a mass exodus from the futures market occurred as open interest dropped from all-time highs if 234,787 on April 20, three days after silver traded at its highs, to under 190,000 on May 4. The swift decline in open interest occurred as the price dropped by $2.665 posting 16 out of 17 sessions of losses. Silver was ugly, falling 14.2% from high to low, traded at $16.06 on May 9 and gold eventually dropped under the weight of its precious cousin. Source: CQG

Gold declined from $1,297.50 on the same day silver made highs to $1,214.30 on Tuesday, May 9. The drop of 6.4% was not as severe as silver, but gold volatility tends to be lower than it is in silver. Source: CQG

Platinum moved from $993 on the day silver and gold made highs in April to lows of $894.50 on May 4, a decline of 9.9%. On Friday, May 12, gold and silver remain closer to recent lows than the April 17 highs at $1,227 and $16.40, respectively, and platinum has bounced back to around the $918 level. The downward spiral has stopped, at least for the time being, and precious metals stabilized after lows established early last week.

Precious metals had corrected lower during a period when the dollar was falling, but so did crude oil.

Crude oil tanks going into OPEC meeting

Precious metals and crude oil are likely the most closely watched commodities that trade on the futures exchanges. Source: CQG

As the weekly chart highlights, crude oil had traded from $47 to $54 throughout 2017. On May 4, the energy commodity fell below the bottom end of its 2017 trading range. U.S. shale production increased at above the $50 per barrel level. As of May 12, 2017, the total number of U.S. rigs in operation stood at 712, more than double the 318 operating one year earlier. More oil flowing from the U.S. put pressure on the price of the energy commodity. The weaker dollar did nothing to stimulate demand, so the price declined to lows of $43.76 on Friday, May 5.

One of the reasons that crude oil appreciated to the $50 per barrel level late last year after trading down to the lowest price since 2003 at $26.05 in February 2016 was the production cut from the international oil cartel. The cut announced on November 30 took effect on January 1 of this year, and it runs through the first six months. However, it is likely that OPEC will continue their quota levels, particularly after last week's price action. OPEC will meet on May 25 in Vienna, and now that crude oil has journeyed to the downside the pressure will be on for the cartel to continue their cut through at least the balance of 2017 and perhaps beyond.

Late last week, a reversal of fortune in metals and oil

Time will tell if the first week of May turns out to be a turning point for some of the most liquidly traded commodities on the futures markets. Gold, silver and crude oil are the three markets that attract the most speculative interest. On May 5, crude oil spiked down to its 2017 lows at $43.76 on its way to critical support at $42.20 the mid-November 2016 lows. NYMEX nearby June futures proceeded to turn around on that day and close up at above $46 per barrel, more than $2 higher than the lows of the session. By Friday, May 12, June NYMEX crude oil futures were back above the $47.50 per barrel level.

When it comes to silver, May 9 has been the low point so far but the market has held the $16.06 lows established that day. On Friday, May 12, silver was back at the $16.40 per ounce level. The low for 2017 is at $15.935 with critical support at $15.70, last December's lows.

Gold has moved lower to $1,214.30 on May 9 but the lows for this year are at $1,146.50. Currently, support for the yellow metal is around the $1,198 level. All three of these commodities are at different stages of their corrective moves. However, all have one thing in common - they all fell from highs as the dollar moved lower which is a divergence from the historical norm.

What happens if the dollar rallies?

A bull market in the dollar index began in May 2014. The greenback was down at 78.93 during that month, and within 10 short months, it traded to over 100, a rise of over 27%. A move of that magnitude is unheard for a reserve currency, but the dollar followed that period of massive volatility by consolidating from 92-100.60 on the nearby dollar index futures contract for the next 20 months. Following the explosive move in the U.S. currency, many commodities prices moved lower falling to multi-year lows in late 2015 and early 2016.

Following the surprise election of Donald Trump as the 45th President of the United States, the dollar and many industrial commodities prices took off to the upside, at the same time. However, as the dollar index moved to highs of 103.815 on the first day of 2017, gold and silver were close to their December lows after their correction lower during the final two months of 2016. Meanwhile, oil was in a trading range around $50 per barrel, and other industrial commodities shrugged off the move in the dollar and continued higher. The prospects for infrastructure building in the U.S. supported industrial commodities prices even though the dollar traded at the highest level since 2002. The political reality of turning a campaign promise into legislation has caused many of these prices to correct lower over recent weeks. Therefore, industrial raw material prices have moved lower with a dollar that has dropped from almost 104 at the beginning of the year to recent lows at under 99. The move of over 4.5% lower in the dollar in five months is a big move for a currency. While silver, oil, and maybe even gold are starting to look like they could find some support around recent lows, the worry at this point is what happens if the dollar starts to rally again. The greenback index is trading close to the bottom of its recent trading range but it has been making higher lows and higher highs since May 2014. Moreover, technical resistance for the dollar after the move at the beginning of 2017 is all the way up at 109.75 on the dollar index, the September 2002 highs.

Bulls on the highs and bears on the lows but the action in the dollar is a reason for concern

Commodities tend to take the stairs higher and the elevator lower. Each commodity has its individual supply and demand characteristics that often determine the path of least resistance for the price. However, macroeconomic factors often play a significant role when it comes to price direction. The dollar is one of those macro-factors. Given the recent price carnage in silver, gold and crude oil there is a possibility that these liquid commodities have or will find support close to recent lows. The weak dollar has done little to stop the elevator down in commodities, and a rebound in the greenback could lead some raw materials to an even deeper correction.

Commodities tend to become mainstream assets during bull markets and alternative assets during bear markets. With oil making a new low for 2017, silver down sharply from the price it was trading at less than one month ago and gold threatening to test the $1,200 level - the likelihood is that we will continue to hear lots of bearish sentiment over coming sessions. However, remember that on April 17 in precious metals and April 12 in oil, when they were on the highs, the opposite was the case. If you doubt this fact, just look at the open interest in silver the most speculative of all commodities. The metric reached its all-time high on April 20 before the longs scrambled for an exit.

It is so easy to get bullish on highs and bearish on lows, and I'm often guilty of this crime. However, little has changed over the past month aside from a correction in commodities prices and a dollar that continues to languish at the lows. We have not even addressed the possibility that the dollar moves lower which could turn at least the precious metals around on a dime.

Carnage in commodities over the past weeks could create some interesting buying opportunities. If you liked the fundamental case for precious metals on April 17, you have to love it at today's prices. This past week Bitcoin traded to a new high of over $1,830. Last year when I wrote that the crypto currency could trade higher than gold many comments questioned my sanity. The price action in Bitcoin is a sign that demand for alternative means of exchange like precious metals is likely to continue to be strong. When it comes to other commodities, the recent divergence with the dollar could set up some interesting pair's trades to take advantage of a return to traditional trading patterns and price relationships.

Each Wednesday I provide subscribers with a detailed report on the major commodity sectors covering over 30 individual commodity markets, most of which trade on U.S. futures markets. The report will give an up, down or neutral call on these markets for the coming week and will outline the technical and fundamental state of each market. At times, I will make recommendations for risk positions in the ETF and ETN markets as well as in commodity equities and related options. You can sign up for The Hecht Commodity Report on the Seeking Alpha Marketplace page.