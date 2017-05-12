Retail On The Precipice?

Introduction

Retail sales came in higher in April with an increase of 0.4 percent, but below consensus expectations of 0.6 percent. That is an improvement from March which was revised to an increase of 0.1 percent. Because of the slow sales in March, expectations were for a robust increase. It was good but not quite robust. We expect more of the same in the future as the retail environment goes through more than one evolutionary transition at the same time.

More and more retail sales are moving from brick and mortar stores to online. This is causing problems for many large retail chains, especially in the department store and clothing categories. It is also causing problems for mall operators. The younger generations are showing a significant preference to shopping online. Brick and mortar retailers are being left behind by this attitudinal shift and need to adjust to survive.

The baby boomer generation is either nearly retired or already retired with large numbers of that huge consumer group retiring every month. As people near retirement they tend to spend less as they try to save more, reduce debt and prepare for retirement. Then, as they do retire, incomes tend to be lower for the majority so consumption remains more tepid than during their peak earning years. This generational transition is also causing problems for retailers.

The millennial generation has a bit of an anchor dragging behind it with student loans piling up burdening them with debt that earlier generations did not have to deal with in such proportion. This is causing a delay in household formations and spending that would normally accompany this age group. This delay is also causing some problems for retail stores.

Macy's (NYSE:M) Report

This week we have been asked repeatedly whether investors should start investing in retail or not, as they have noticed that retailers like Macy's have been imploding lately and as a result have been bringing down the whole industry with them.

As you can see from the Seeking Alpha chart of Macy's above, the stock is now yielding 6.2%. But I say what good is such a dividend if the stock itself falls almost 50%, which already has? That would amount to gambling that the worst is over and that the company may have finally found a business model that will totally counter the effects of online retail growth. Then if we go to our Friedrich Datafile on Macy's we see this:

You will notice that Macy's has indeed broken below its bargain price, but we also get a warning from Friedrich as a major problem has shown up which is that Macy's Badwill to Price Ratio has almost doubled in the last two years and at 58% is considered a major problem by our algorithm.

Badwill can be defined as:

BADWILL = A way in which Friedrich catches potential manipulators. When companies do a lot of Mergers and Acquisitions they tend to book a lot of Goodwill. Goodwill is the excess amount paid that cannot be assigned to the assets of the purchased company based upon market valuations. BADWILL = (Goodwill + Intangible Assets)/ Diluted Shares Outstanding. When the Badwill to Price is 33% or greater than the stocks market price, then that is a bad thing and the company should be avoided, in our opinion.

Review of other Retail Companies

Since consumer spending is 70% of the economy, it is important to figure out if the problems at Macy's are company specific or if the entire retail industry is suffering. In our opinion Retail is a rabbit hole that is hidden under quicksand. The implosion of the industry started with Sears and Kmart (NASDAQ:SHLD) and then hit Macy's and JC Penney (NYSE:JCP).

If you want to make money from Retail we would concentrate on companies that Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) and Costco (NASDAQ:COST) cannot compete with which we will get to in a moment. To further explain, I went to Barnes and Noble (NYSE:BKS) last weekend and was looking for a few books to buy. I could not find exactly what I was looking for and those that I did find were priced at twice what Amazon charges. Retailers cannot compete against Amazon or Costco as each sells everything at cost or below cost and Amazon now even provides free shipping for any order over $25. So not only did I buy 5 books from Amazon, I got free shipping and they were from a very unique translator that I love. So, I got everything I wanted at half the price of what I would have paid at Barnes & Noble.

Amazon is being run to only generate revenue growth and not for profits. Jeff Bezos, its CEO, uses Wall Street money (in the form of debt) to build more and more distribution centers and then personally sells a million shares a year. Since 2005 the selling by insiders has been staggering compared to buying. These are, of course, primarily stock options transaction considered part of compensation, but does any CEO or group of company executives justify this level of compensation ($6 billion)? The vast majority of the selling (by number of shares and value) was done by Mr. Bezos. To verify the numbers you make check insider-monitor.com from which we lifted this quote regarding insider buys and sales at Amazon.

"The total value of stock buying since 2005 is $128,664. The total value of stock sales since 2005 is $6,401,196,864."

As long as revenue at Amazon keeps going up, Wall Street will be there to fund it and if not then Wall Street will run for the hills. But revenue will keep going up, as Amazon does not mind losing money in order to generate it. If Amazon is ever run as a for-profit business it would need to reduce spending on expansion to do so. That is the thesis of Wall Street: that Mr. Bezos can report growing profits anytime he so desires just by systematically reducing investment in new areas. We will not try to argue that to not be the case. But will he?

Amazon stock currently trades at three times our sell price and trades at over 100 times our two free cash flow ratios. Amazon is a special situation for Wall Street and Wall Street investors will keep buying the stock as long as the company keeps generating more and more revenue. Costco for its part does basically the same thing but because it charges a membership fee it is able to book profits. But aside from that if you look at our free cash flow ratios below you will notice that the company, from a free cash flow basis, has barely grown since 2010 on Main Street.

Where to Find Sustainable Growth in Retail

Going forward if one is going to invest in retail then the secret is to only invest in companies that don't compete with Amazon or Costco and we believe that TJX Companies, Home Depot (NYSE:HD) and Sherwin Williams (NYSE:SHW) are the way to go. Dividends are not the metric to use in retail investing as Macy's proved that shopping malls are doomed to reinvest themselves or die. The same problem will soon face strip malls.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) sells apparel and buys its stuff at 10 cents on the dollar, so Amazon cannot compete. My golden rule now (and for a while) for retail is go where Amazon cannot. Amazon can't sell lumber or paint so we go with Home Depot and Sherwin Williams. If a stock you own competes directly with Amazon or Costco then it will eventually be an endangered species or like the independent bookseller industry an extinct species.

As I am writing this retail sales came in lower than expected as did J.C. Penney's results so the retail nightmare continues:

But since we have Friedrich in our corner we are not fooled by these value traps and as you can see our Friedrich has had a Short on JC Penney stock since 2012 when it was $41 while today it is $4.74.

Our model portfolios continue to grow slowly and surely because we invest in elite companies with elite management at the helm but we also refuse to overpay for the privilege of owning Wall Street darlings that are trading on vapors alone. Consumer spending again is 70% of the economy and if retail is suffering then there is no way the extreme overvaluation in the global stock markets can be sustained. Warren Buffett recently announced that he is sitting on $90 billion in cash, so despite his rhetoric that everyone should always be fully invested in index funds, like the S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPY), he is not doing so with his own money, just as he had massive positions a few years back in derivatives, while at the same time calling them "weapons of mass destruction". So how an investor should deal with both Warren Buffett and Donald Trump is to listen to the rhetoric, but only act when you see the reality of what each actually does.

At some point the markets will implode but there is no one on earth that can tell you when the exact date will be. But just like those of you who live in Seattle understand that history repeats itself and you will probably have more rainy days than sunny days each year, the markets throughout history have had almost as many down days as they have had up days, so as investors are building towers of babel on the peak of Mount Everest, looking to take this market higher, consumer spending in the end will be the key. If consumers are already deep in debt, they have basically run out of money to spend. More and more baby boomers are retiring each year and end up with lower incomes after doing so. Spending will continue to slow for a growing number of consumers as a result. As the impact of this happens, albeit gradually, the markets will finally wake up to the reality at some point and implode just as you are seeing major retailers doing currently.

When you live in Seattle and see the sky turning dark grey, then there is a good chance it will rain. In the same way if consumers are tapped out and their funding has been exhausted, then even Amazon and Costco revenues may suffer even though they sell everything retail at cost. It does not take an Einstein to figure out what is happening, but the Markets are not looking to Einstein, but are looking to Houdini instead, in the form of President Trump, praying that he can keep the magic going. But in the end, we know that magic is simply an illusion performed for the benefit of the crowd. The crowd is fooled by the illusion just as Wall Street is creating the illusion of increased value where there is no real increase.

Is it a coincidence that GAAP (generally accepted accounting principles) EPS (earnings per share) for the S&P 500 in 2016 was still 8.9 percent below the levels of 2013? Yet the index has risen in price by 29.3 percent over the same period!

Fundamentals mean nothing for the moment as illusions (adjusted EPS) and emotions continue to drive the markets. Who knows when the end will come? But we do believe that the end to this madness will come eventually and do hope that our readers will be prepared; both for the pain and the opportunities that will come in the aftermath.

