Las Vegas Sands: A Must-Own Dividend Stock?

Times may have been hard in the last few years for the casino industry due to the Chinese government's crackdown on corruption and money laundering. But thankfully, we are beginning to see major improvements in Asia with tourists flocking back to Macau's casinos once again. Although its shares have rallied strongly since announcing a solid first-quarter result, we think that Las Vegas Sands could be a great option for income investors.

Despite what the name may lead you to believe, the majority of Las Vegas Sands' revenue is derived from its Macau and Singapore casinos. Approximately 59% and 24% of revenue was generated in those markets, respectively, in FY 2016. Whilst the dependence on these two markets is great when they are booming, when times are hard the company is subject to sudden drops in profits. Which is of course what has happened in the last few years following the Chinese government's crackdown on corruption and money laundering. As you can see below, the impact this move had on casino operators was incredibly negative.

But things certainly are improving. Las Vegas Sands delivered revenue growth of 15.3% in the region during its first-quarter thanks to the addition of The Parisian Macao and improved trading conditions. According to data from the Gaming Inspection and Coordination Bureau, Macau has now recorded nine straight months of positive growth. Impressively, gambling revenues rose 16.3% in April, bringing year-to-date gaming revenues growth to 13.8% in the region. Whilst it is early days, the timing of the Parisian Macao launch appears to have been spot on.

Another big positive, in our opinion, was that the company's EBITDA margins improved during the quarter as well. We are sure that readers would agree that the combination of increasing sales and margin expansion is a great thing to see.

The growth in revenues for casinos can be directly attributed to the growing number of tourists visiting the gambling mecca. During the first quarter of the year, tourism from Mainland China into Macau increased 7.6% to 5.3 million, whilst South Korean visitor numbers increased 32% to 229,600 visitors. Despite these gains, tourism numbers are still far lower than they were in 2014. We see this as a big positive, believing that there is still significant room for growth in the future. This is especially the case when you consider the rapid rise of China's middle class and the expected increase in the consumer class of India and Indonesia. Not to mention the improvements in the U.S and European economies which we expect to give rise to increased outbound tourism.

FY 2015A FY 2016A FY 2017E Revenue $11,688 $11,410 $12,400 Gross Profit % 39.12% 38.77% 39.00% Total Operating Expenses ($1,695) ($1,852) ($1,860) Operating Income $2,877 $2,572 $2,852 Operating Margin 24.61% 22.54% 23% Net Income $1,966 $1,670 $2,062 Diluted EPS $2.46 $2.10 $2.61 Dividends PS $2.60 $2.88 $2.90 Shares Outstanding (Diluted) 798.0 795.0 790.0

Source: Company data, author predictions.

As you can see above, we believe that the company is on course to deliver revenue of $12.4 billion in FY 2017, thanks to the Macau recovery and its new Parisian Macao casino. With operating margins expanding, we expect to see solid growth in operating income. Ultimately, we feel this will lead to a meaningful increase in earnings per share, slightly ahead of market expectations.

Management has committed to increasing its dividend, which is music to the ears of income investors! But as you can see above, a $2.90 per share dividend and earnings per share of $2.61 are not a great mix. Especially when you look back and see that the company has already been paying out all of its earnings and more as dividends in the last couple of years. Whilst alarm bells ring when we see this, we do feel confident that the company is in a position to do this, as shown above. Especially as we believe the Macau turnaround will lead to sufficient earnings growth in FY 2018 to more than cover a further dividend increase.

But is now the right time to invest? We think so. We feel that 23x earnings is a fair multiple for its shares to trade at considering its current growth profile and the recovery in Macau. Based on this multiple and our earnings per share forecast of $2.61, we have a price target of $60.03 on the casino operator's shares. While this is the equivalent of a reasonable 4.4% share price return, together with the dividend the potential return is a far more lucrative 9.4%.

The average dividend yield on the S&P 500 at present is a paltry 1.94%. While there are greater yields than the 5% dividend that Las Vegas Sands' shares provide, we think that its dividend policy and solid growth prospects make it a great option for investors today.

Disclosure: I am/we are long LVS.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.