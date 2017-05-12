Dividends & Income Digest: Are You Prepared For The Inevitable Market Correction?

Is there a topic you'd like to see covered in a future D&I Digest? Let us know by commenting below.

This week's Digest piggybacks off a recent article from Regarded Solutions. In the article, RS asks readers what they've done to prepare themselves (and their portfolios) for a bear market - which he says on average will last for 15 months and see stock prices decline by 32%.

RS is addressing primarily retirees, but his questions can be broadly applied. He writes:

At some point, the market will correct and even enter bear market territory. Of course, this issue brings up the big question of whether or not you can sustain your lifestyle during the correction. Will you "freak out" if your stocks drop 20%, 30%, 40%, or even 50% and dump everything? How will you handle it? … Can you avoid panic selling of your investments for the duration? Do you have enough cash to take advantage of deeply discounted share prices of quality companies?

In another recent article, Nicholas McCullum lays out three simple steps to position your portfolio for minimal losses during a recession, all under the umbrella mandate not to sell your stocks:

Step 1: Target Dividend Growth Stocks

Step 2: Buy Quality, Hold Quality

Step 3: Seek Out Low Volatility

Of course, none of us has a crystal ball. We don't know when a correction let alone recession is coming. But as RS advises, it can't hurt to be prepared:

Take a long hard look at how you feel about this real risk, and take a look at your cash reserves. I believe there is still time to truly evaluate yourselves as well as to build more cash if you need it. That being said, why not start right now, today, and give yourself a little breathing room.

With that in mind, we asked a few of our authors to respond to the following question:

Are you prepared for the inevitable market correction?

Here's what they had to say:

David Van Knapp

I agree that a market correction is inevitable - sometimes. None of us knows when that time will come, nor the size or length of the correction. But we know that one or more corrections will happen, because they always have. That said, I do nothing to "prepare" for a correction. I am always fully invested. My dividend growth orientation leads me to focus on optimizing the dividend and income stream from my investments, with relatively little attention to what they are worth if I were to sell them. So I don't sell investments to "raise cash" for later investment after a correction, or to avoid being invested (and thus losing money on paper) when there is a correction. And since I buy individual stocks, not the stock market, I also do not pay attention to whether "the market" is overvalued or undervalued. If I were investing in "the market," then I would be more interested in its valuation. But because I select individual stocks to own, I focus on their valuations, one stock at a time. Many stocks are often undervalued even when "the market" is overvalued. So I don't hold significant amounts of cash (or near-cash) waiting for the proper time to invest. Whenever I have money to invest, I have always been able to find individual quality stocks to invest in, meaning that they have had fair or better valuations. So I buy them; I don't wait. Bottom line, my way to be prepared for a correction is to stay focused on the main reason I am investing, which is to optimize my income stream over the long term. In a sense, you could say that I don't care very much what prices are, except when I am buying, when I look for good valuations always. As to stocks that I already own, I know that their prices will go up and down. I'm OK with that.

Dale Roberts

First off, a correction could be less severe or more severe that the "average." There is no such thing as an average correction. We may get a correction that lasts years and is more than 50%. There could be shallow corrections or even no corrections for many years. But we always build our ship for the hurricane. We never know when it's coming, and we don't fix a ship in a hurricane. And retirees of course prepare well in advance. Personally, in preparation for my pending semi-retirement, I moved our portfolios to a very defensive stance about 5 years ago, moving to about 65% bonds. Since then I have been adding risk. I reinvested all portfolio income to equities. The portfolios are now in the area of 35% bonds. A simple rebalancing may soon be in order to move the portfolios to 60/40 equities to bonds. To manage risk (price volatility), I use dividend growth stocks that might deliver a nice combination of growing income, nice price appreciation and lower volatility in a major correction. I see a correlation between longer dividend growth history and volatility. I also invest in US, Canadian and International equities to manage individual market and currency risks. I have built our portfolios for the next correction. Dividend growth Aristocrats and Achievers with some bond exposure will hopefully deliver portfolios that hold up well in the next hurricane. The arrangement will hopefully be suitable for the retirement funding stage as well.

Dennis Dugan

The "usual advice" to individual investors is to buy and hold, through rally and correction; maybe sell individual stocks if the dividend is cut or it becomes way overvalued; but, for heaven's sake, stay in the shallow end of the pool and leave the deep end for the adults, i.e. the pros. Individuals can't time the market. So don't even try. And you know, that's not bad advice - for the most part. It's what I've done for the last 20 years, and it has worked well, because I stayed fully invested and the market always came back and then went even higher. But like with individual stocks, occasionally the market presents a portfolio opportunity that shouldn't be ignored. No one, not even the pros, can really "time the market." Especially, when that "time the market" concept is, I think, generally thought to be picking the absolute top and absolute bottom. But what about getting the picking just "kind of right?" Say, within 10% of both top and bottom? For the last 6+ months, I've been thinking (and reporting on SA) along those lines, and along the lines of what investing strategy has a high probability of providing high, risk-adjusted returns over the next 2 or 3 years, given the high probability of a correction or bear occurring during that time frame, especially with forward returns expected to be low, possibly in the very low single digits. I believe there is no doubt that we are near a market top for this cycle. So why not sell now, at a top? It guarantees getting half the equation right. Sure, I might miss a 10% rally over the next some months. But then again, I might miss a 32% drop thereafter, which would leave me 22% ahead. I know, I know, I won't catch the bottom precisely. But I'm confident I'll be able to get it close. One thing I have read from many authors is that there is a high probability of miniscule returns going forward, possibly for years. So giving up a little upside to miss a possibly big downside sounds reasonable to me. This rally is long in the tooth, overvalued by most measures and looking in the face of more than normal numbers of potential black swans. A correction/bear may not begin for 6 to 18 months, or it may have begun today. Who knows. What I do know, and I'm speaking only for myself, is that the market is near a top and will correct. To succeed in that investing environment, I don't need to be perfect in "timing" - I only need to be close. To that end, On March 3, 2017, I sold "all" my stocks. I announced the sale in a SA article on March 9, 2017, here. To keep faith with my followers, I did keep very small positions in the stocks which make up my "Beat the S&P 500 in 2017" portfolio, as explained here. In a March 13, 2017, SA article, I laid out my reasons for selling: "My reasons for selling can be simply summed up as: I believe the market has gone up too high, too long and lately, too fast; is waiting for a catalyst to tip it into correction or bear territory; and I am in a financially happy place (right now) and just want to stay there." That reasoning still holds true. But in trying to keep it simple, I didn't elaborate on the most important reason for selling, which is that my mental calculation for some time has been that the best low risk strategy for earning high returns over the next two to three years is to sell high (now) and buy low after the correction/bear market has close to run its course. To me, selling now (high) is the opposite of what I've read the typical investor does in a situation like we have now. That typical investor believes he is a buy and hold investor. When the "inevitable market correction" comes, he holds on while stock prices tumble. He starts to get nervous as prices fall through the 15 to 25% levels, and at some point, he pulls the trigger and sells. Now he faces the dilemma of when to get back in. That typical, now poorer and very nervous investor waits and waits and waits to get back in. Then, near a new top, he thinks he's going to miss the rally, and he jumps back in. So he sold low and bought high.

The above illustration is my attempt to summarize the scores of articles I've read in the last few months about what the typical investor does in a correction/bear. Is it absolutely correct? Probably not. Is it a fair representation? I think yes. We, my wife and I, are in a great position to have sold when we did, as I explain in my December SA article "A Newly Revised Dugan Family Retirement Investing Plan," found here. Years ago, we had set aside 3 years of cash to enable us to ride out market ups and downs. We still have that cash set aside. But I've now changed our investing strategy and decided to try to capture some good returns, even in the face of a market downturn, by having sold "all" our stocks, and I'm now sitting in cash with the thought of slowly getting back in when the S&P 500 is near 2000 again. I understand that many SA readers may not have the ability to give up their dividend income. We'll have to wait and see if the new strategy is successful. So, specific to Regarded Solutions' points: I can avoid panic selling into a correction because I sold near what I believe to be the top. I will have enough cash to take advantage of deeply discounted share prices of quality companies (since this was the primary reason to have sold near a top). When the bear turns into a bull, the total value of my portfolio will (not have to) return to where it was when the bear market began (because it won't go below where it was when the bear market began) I fully agree there is no cookie cutter approach to what to do during a bull to bear to bull transition. Mine is good for me, for now. It may give others some food for thought.

What do you think? Is a correction looming? If so, what are you doing in anticipation?

