3 Reasons Why EOG Resources Will Outperform

The company’s earnings will likely grow, aided by higher energy prices as well as uptake in production and reduction in per unit costs.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) is well known in the energy industry for having one of the highest quality asset bases in the industry. The company has recently said that it has drilled some of the industry's best wells in the Permian Basin, which is the premier U.S. shale oil play. In fact, EOG Resources operates 14 of the top 20 Permian Basin horizontal oil wells, in terms of 30-day initial production rate. The company owns a total of 4,150 premium drilling locations in the Permian Basin's Delaware region. These are wells that can generate 30% after-tax rate of return at $40, 60% at $50 and more than 100% at $60 a barrel oil price environment. EOG Resources isn't just a Permian Basin-focused producer. It also owns more than 3,000 premium drilling locations outside of the Permian Basin, mainly in Eagle Ford.

But a high-quality asset base isn't the only reason why EOG Resources stock will likely outperform in the near future.

In the downturn, when crude oil was hovering around $30 to $40 a barrel, EOG Resources was mainly focusing on building an inventory of premium wells, while keeping production flat, so that it can profitably grow volumes when oil prices stabilize at higher levels. But now that prices seem to have stabilized at $45 to $55 a barrel, EOG Resources is targeting production growth by tapping into its premium wells.

EOG Resources has recently released its quarterly results in which it posted 3.8% increase in production, on a year-over-year basis to 570,700 barrels of oil equivalents per day, driven by 17.8% increase in oil production to 315,700 barrels of oil per day. For the full year, the company aims to grow its production by 5% to around 587,900 boe per day (guidance 567.1-608.7mboepd) on the back of 18% increase in oil production to approximately 333,400 barrels per day (guidance 324.3-342.5mbopd). That's in contrast to last year when its total production dropped by 2.1% and oil production fell by 1%.

In addition to this, EOG Resources sports one of the strongest oil production growth profiles among large-cap exploration and production growth. In fact, some of its peers, such as ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP), Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) and Anadarko Petroleum (NYSE:APC) are not targeting production growth, on an unadjusted basis. This has put EOG Resources in a great position to outperform.

That strong production growth, coupled with improvement in oil prices, is fueling earnings growth.

EOG Resources, like most of the other exploration and production companies, has been struggling with losses in the downturn. In the first three months of this year, EOG Resources swung to a net profit of $28.5 million, or $0.05 per share, from a loss of $471.8 million, or $0.86 per share a year earlier. After excluding the impact of one-off items, the company posted an adjusted profit of $89.4 million, or $0.15 per share, as opposed to a loss of $455.4 million, or $0.83 per share, a year earlier. This was the first net profit for the company after six quarterly losses in a row on an unadjusted basis, and five consecutive quarterly losses on an adjusted basis.

The return to profitability came on the back of double-digit growth in higher-margin oil production as well as 63% increase in average crude oil and condensate prices. In addition to this, EOG Resources has also reduced its cost structure, which has had a positive impact on the company's bottom line.

In the first three months of this year, EOG Resources reduced its completed well costs by 8%, 4% and 6% in Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, and the Bakken formation respectively from the first quarter of 2016. The company also reduced its transportation costs, DD&A expenses, and G&A expenses on a per unit basis. The company aims to reduce costs further in the future.

With nearly 18% growth in oil production and lower costs, EOG Resources' earnings could continue to grow, even if it doesn't get a lot of support from oil prices.

The last few weeks have been tough on oil prices, with the price of US benchmark WTI crude falling to $46.50 a barrel. But prices will likely recover in the short term as the summer driving season kicks in and OPEC members, with support from Russia, agree to extend production cuts when they meet later this month.

In addition to this, EOG Resources has also been trying to improve its cash flow profile, and its efforts have started to pay off. The company has been aiming to generate enough discretionary cash flows to fully fund its operations as well as dividends, and it hit that target (again) in Q1-2017.

In the first three months of this year, EOG Resources generated $1.07 billion of discretionary cash flows which funded capital expenditure of $946.6 million, leading to free cash flows of $126.2 million which covered dividends of $96.7 million. In unadjusted/GAAP terms, using cash flow from operations instead of discretionary cash flows, EOG Resources faced negative free cash flows of $48.5 million, but it was also considerably better than the negative free cash flow of $281.6 million seen in Q1-2016.

Clearly, EOG Resources' cash flows are also moving in the right direction. The company has said that it will live within its means in 2017 by balancing capital expenditure and dividends with discretionary cash flows. From what we've seen in Q1 2017, the company appears to be on track to achieve this target. Moreover, the strong oil production growth will also likely lift its cash flows, allowing it to generate free cash flows on a GAAP basis as well.

Bottom Line

EOG Resources stock has fallen by more than 6% in the last four weeks to $92 on the back of weakness in oil prices. The shares could drop further to key support level of around $90, but will likely recover in the long run as oil prices recover and the company grows production, earnings and improves cash flows. The weakness, I believe, could be a buying opportunity.

Note from author: Thank you for reading. If you like this article, then please follow me by clicking the "Follow" link at the top of this page.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I own shares of funds that may hold a log position in ConocoPhillips.