Discover Financial Services: Buy The Dip

The company weathered the financial crisis well and continues to implement strong underwriting practices.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) is a well-run, highly profitable, and undervalued company.

Business Overview

The company primarily offers credit cards - with a focus on cash back rewards cards - but also offers banking and payments services. In all of the products and services they offer, Discover focuses on "listening to consumers and developing products and programs that help them get the most for their money." The company was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Riverwoods, Illinois.

Profitability

DFS has experienced strong profitability and growth over the past decade:

Additionally, its ROE, ROA, ROIC are consistently above industry averages, indicating that ORLY enjoys a durable competitive advantage:

This competitive advantage is primarily sourced in Discover's lending business cost advantage and payment business network effects and brand strength. Its cost advantage comes from its superior underwriting program, resulting in a lower default rate, as well as its more efficient network design relative to peers. Discover's expanding acceptance network and trusted reputation as a payment service have increased appeal and loyalty towards the company among consumers.

Financials

The company is in decent financial shape, with a cash-to-debt ratio of 0.57 and interest coverage of 2.49.

Management

CEO David Nelms has been at the helm of DFS since 2004, leading the company through considerable growth while maintaining high profitability. He and his team have done an exceptional job maintaining top-tier underwriting standards, guiding the company through the financial crisis with minimal detriment to performance, maintaining and fortifying the company's competitive advantage, and returning cash to shareholders through a consistently growing dividend and a large buyback program.

Management's vision for future growth is to "Be the leading direct bank and payments partner" by strategically focusing on: (1) achieving profitable, disciplined growth and (2) investing for the future. Growth will come through customer service excellence, product differentiation, and leveraging the payments network while maintaining the company's high underwriting standards in order to manage risk prudently. The company plans to improve its future outlook by investing in marketing campaigns to build awareness and consideration for its products and services as well as by investing the required capital to enhance its capabilities and operating model.

In their 1Q17 report, management highlighted some ways in which they have executed this strategy:

Risks

Changing technology and regulations are ever-present risks to disrupt DFS's payment systems and fee structure. Additionally, the company may be adversely affected by changing market conditions: significant interest rate fluctuations and/or economic recession may cause the company to take significant losses on loans that go into default or lose profitability at existing interest rates. Finally, the company is dependent on other businesses that it partners with to perform to a high standard to avoid damage to its brand power.

Valuation

The current purchase price of ~$60 appears undervalued when weighed against several valuation metrics:

P/B P/E P/S P/CF DFS 2.1 10.3 2.6 5.6 DFS - 5 yr. Average 2.3 10.6 3.0 7.2 Industry Average 3.4 22.3 3.6 1.0 S&P 500 3.0 21.2 2.1 13.3

Jitta's model (fair value of $86.91) also considers it undervalued. Analysts consider DFS an undervalued "buy", giving an average $78.15 price target (low of $64 and a high of $87) and project an annual EPS growth rate of 8.42% over the next five years after the company averaged growth of 5.32% over the past five years.

I apply a 20% factor of safety in the growth rates for my DCF valuation, resulting in an annual EPS growth rate of 6.75% over the next 5 years and a terminal growth rate of 4% yields the follow results:

DCF Valuation 10% Discount 12.5% Discount 15% Discount 6.75% Growth $140.68 $107.02 $88.54

However, if DFS can meet analysts' expectations, its valuation looks even better:

DCF Valuation 10% Discount 12.5% Discount 15% Discount 8.42% Growth $168.18 $121.18 $97.25

Though the company certainly faces considerable risks, its large share repurchase program, combined with its current small market share make my growth assumptions very reasonable. Therefore I am confident that the company is considerably undervalued at current levels.

DFS offers a steady and growing dividend payment, currently yielding ~2%. With a payout ratio of just 20%, it has substantial room to grow in the coming years.

In addition to its rapid growth, the company has been trying to create shareholder value by returning cash to shareholders through share repurchases: reducing shares outstanding from 549 million to 398 million since the end of 2010 with additional repurchases likely.

Conclusion

DFS has a record of consistent revenue and earnings growth, profitability, and returning capital to shareholders. Its management is experienced and has proven its mettle during the financial crisis and beyond. It poses some competitive advantages, though they may be at risk as technology continues to disrupt industry and regulations are subject to change. However, given the company's record, emphasis on risk management, conservative growth, buyback program, and dividend payments, DFS does not need to achieve much future earnings growth in order to adequately compensate investors at today's share prices. Take advantage of the price dip and establish a long term position.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in DFS over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.