Crude Oil - Clues From Market Structure After A Rough Week

On May 5, the price of crude oil fell to the lowest level since November 2016 when the price of the June futures contract hit $43.76 per barrel. Nearby NYMEX crude oil futures had been trading in a range from $47-$55 per barrel since OPEC announced a production cut on November 30, 2016. Technical support for the energy commodity was at $47.01 per barrel, the March 2017 lows and on May 4 it fell below that level, and an acceleration of selling took the price below $44 per barrel. The next level of support stands at $42.20, the lows dating back to mid-November last year.

The first week of May was a very ugly for crude oil. Increasing inventories of the energy commodity in the United States had caused the price to fall from highs of $54.14 per barrel on the active month June NYMEX futures contract on April 12. However, when a technical support gave way, the trading action became sloppy, and oil was a falling knife last Thursday and Friday before it suddenly turned around.

Support gives way and trading gets sloppy

On May 5, the price of crude oil took the elevator shaft to the downside. Source: CQG

As the daily chart highlights, crude oil fell to $43.76 on heavy volume of almost 1.75 million contracts as some longs threw in the towel on their positions. However, the market quickly reversed and closed that session at $46.47, $2.71 above the lows of the day. The price of NYMEX crude oil has not traded below $45 since and while the selling was furious as oil became a falling knife, it held the critical level of support which stands at $42.20 on the continuous contract. Source: CQG

As the weekly chart illustrates, the $42.20 support dates back to the week of November 14, 2016, which was two weeks before OPEC announced their production cuts that lifted the price of the energy commodity above the $50 level.

The key technical level held

The key technical level in the NYMEX crude oil futures market held despite building inventories and the increasing number of rigs in operation in the shale regions of the United States. As of May 5, that fateful day when crude oil dropped like a stone, the number of rigs operating in the U.S. stood at 703. On May 12, Baker Hughes reported that the number of rigs rose by another 9 to 712. One year ago, only 318 rigs were in operation. OPEC production cuts lifted the price of oil, but U.S. shale output increased with the price. As the chart of NYMEX crude oil shows, open interest has increased to over 2.309 million contracts, a record level. The increase in the total number of positions has occurred, at least in part, because of growing hedging activity from shale producers locking in prices for the future. Technological advances and fewer regulations are lowering the cost of producing a barrel of oil in the United States and producers are taking advantage of higher prices by hedging which guarantees the future viability of their wells. At the same time, the technological advancement has put producers in a position where they have the ability to turn production on and off quickly in response to price changes in the market. Additionally, with all the hedging done when the price was above $50 per barrel for the lion's share of the time from December through April, the sudden downdraft in price allowed some producers to just repurchase hedges and wait for the price to recover so they can once again sell to hedge. Repurchasing of hedges by some producers can provide support to a falling market. Meanwhile, the action in oil product prices once again signaled that crude oil would find support, turn around and recover to the upside.

Products outperformed throughout the journey lower

The price of crude oil declined from $54.14 on April 12 to lows of $43.76 on May 5. Oil dropped by over 19% in a little over three weeks. At the same time, oil processing spreads found bottoms on May 1 and began to rally. Source: CQG

As the daily chart of the gasoline crack spread illustrates, the processing spread hit a low of $14.98 per barrel on May 1 and turned around rising to over $17 on May 5, the day oil hit its most recent low and it has kept on moving higher even as oil has recovered. Source: CQG

At the same time, the heating oil crack spread which is a proxy for diesel and jet fuels, made lows on May 1 at $13.44 per barrel and on May 5 was trading north of $14 per barrel. Over the trading sessions that followed May 5, both gasoline and heating oil cracks have continued to move higher trading at around $18.25 and $14.90 per barrel respectively last Friday, May 12. The bottom line is that these processing spreads signaled changes in supply and demand dynamics for the energy commodity, and on May 5 when the price of oil was tumbling lower, the price action in the crack spreads said not so fast. Oil has recovered alongside the crack spreads closing last Friday at the $48 per barrel level on the nearby June NYMEX futures contract.

OPEC will meet at the end of the month, but the Brent-WTI spread tells us the die is cast

The international oil cartel, OPEC, will gather on May 25 in Vienna. At their biannual meeting, the oil ministers will decide whether to extend the production cuts and quotas they agreed upon at their November 30, 2016, get together. The production cut came as a result of long and arduous negotiations last year that began in Doha, Qatar in March, continued in Algeria in the early fall and led to an agreement at the last OPEC meeting. Russia, the largest non-OPEC producing nation in the world played a significant role in mediating disputes between members, namely the Saudis and Iranians, which resulted in the deal that lifted the price of crude oil over recent months. The chances are that the Russians will be lurking in the background in Vienna, twisting arms to make sure that the cartel votes to extend the output cuts through the end of 2017. When it comes to Saudi Arabia, the Russians job will be easy. With the initial public offering of Aramco, their state oil company, coming in 2018 stability in the oil market and a $50 price will enhance the valuation of the Saudi IPO. The Aramco IPO will allow the Saudis to diversify their economy away from petroleum, to some extent, as they will build a sovereign wealth fund with the proceeds of the sale of stock.

The current level of the Brent-WTI spread is a sign that OPEC will extend its production cuts. Source: CQG

In many ways, the Brent-WTI spread is a barometer of political risk for oil production from Europe, Africa, and most importantly, the Middle East. Before OPEC agreed to production cuts in late November last year, the spread was trading at close to flat. Brent and WTI crude oil were at the same price. However, in the wake of the cut, Brent moved to a premium, and it remains around $2.67 per barrel more expensive than West Texas Intermediate crude, the benchmark crude for NYMEX futures contracts. The current level of the Brent-WTI tells us that the extension of production cuts is a no-brainer on May 25.

Odds favor a return to the sweet spot price- Watch term structure for the turning point

The strength in the Brent-WTI spread and processing spreads that have been heading higher have been signs that crude oil likely found a bottom at $43.76 on May 5. Last week, another indicative part of market structure signaled that oil could be heading back to the $50 sweet spot for the energy commodity sooner rather than later. Source: CQG

The chart of the price of June 2018 minus June 2017 NYMEX crude oil futures shows that the contango, or premium for deferred crude oil, rose to a high of $1.96 per barrel on May 9. The contango on the spread closed last week at around the $1.67 level which is an indication of strength, or a slight tightening of the forward curve, in the pricing structure for crude oil.

I have been arguing that $50 is a sweet spot for crude oil the price was above that level and on the highs at over $54 per barrel and when it was below, most recently at under $44 per barrel. $50 is a price that provides satisfaction for producers and consumers alike. The half-century mark for the energy commodity is half the price consumers had to pay in June 2014 when drivers were facing gasoline prices at close to or over $4 per gallon at the pump, and other energy consumers were paying an arm and a leg for their oil requirements. When it comes to producers, $50 is almost double the price on February 11, 2016, when NYMEX oil traded to the lowest level since 2003 at $26.05 per barrel which had producers around the world staring into an economic abyss.

Crude oil has had a rough ride over recent weeks as the price dropped from over $54 per barrel to under $44. However, the fundamentals and vested interest in the international petroleum market is likely to take the price back to $50 which remains the sweet price for sweet NYMEX crude.

Each Wednesday I provide subscribers with a detailed report on the major commodity sectors covering over 30 individual commodity markets, most of which trade on U.S. futures markets. The report will give an up, down or neutral call on these markets for the coming week and will outline the technical and fundamental state of each market. At times, I will make recommendations for risk positions in the ETF and ETN markets as well as in commodity equities and related options. You can sign up for The Hecht Commodity Report on the Seeking Alpha Marketplace page.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.