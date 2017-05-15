Silver: 14 Straight Days Without A Gain

Few commodities experience price volatility like silver. Since 1979, the price of the precious metal has ranged from lows of around $3.50 to over $50 per ounce. Silver traded below $10 per ounce from 1984 through 2005, and since 2008 the price has not been down below that level.

Silver hit a high of $49.82 in 2011 and then collapsed to lows of $13.635 in late 2015. Most recently, the volatile precious metal traded to just over $21 per ounce last July before falling to $15.70 at the end of 2016. Silver came out of the gate rallying in 2017, and it peaked at $18.625 on April 17. When it reached its high last month, open interest in silver climbed to its all-time pinnacle.

Silver's volatility and its long history as a precious metal that attracts speculative trading activity often results in a leadership role for the commodity when it comes to precious metals. Silver tends to lead rallies and dips in the sector, and most recently it has led gold in a corrective move. The price action in silver since the middle of April has been ugly, to say the least.

Fourteen straight days without a gain

The streak in silver came to an end on May 4. Fourteen straight days of losses is a dramatic event for any market. Source: CQG

As the daily chart highlights, on April 17 the precious metal reached its 2017 highs at $18.725 per ounce and then proceeded to a swift escalator to the downside. Silver posted a loss on each day between April 17 and May 4. On the vast majority of those days, silver traded to a lower low. By the time silver experienced its first uptick in over three weeks, the price had hit a low of $16.215, $2.51 or 13.4% lower than the highs. After its 14-day journey to the downside, the recovery was less than impressive. In fact, silver fell to a new low at $16.06 on May 9 and last Friday the precious metal that has been beaten like a red-headed step child closed at the $16.42 level, 36 cents off the lows but $2.305 off the April 17 highs. Silver led the precious metals sector lower, and it is likely that the price action in the precious metal led other commodities to the downside as well.

Silver provided the clue for the entire commodities sector

It took gold a while to realize what was happening in the silver market. Source: CQG

Gold also reached its highs on April 17 when the yellow metal peaked at $1,297.50, the highest level of 2017. However, while gold pulled back over the sessions that followed, silver's downside trajectory was far more pronounced. Source: CQG

As the daily chart of the silver-gold ratio, or the price of gold divided by the price of silver, shows the ratio moved from 69.5 ounces of silver value in each ounce of gold value on April 17 to over 75.5:1 last week. The rise in the ratio tells us that silver led gold lower. The price of the yellow metal was trading at $1,228 last Friday, $69.50 or almost 5.4% below its mid-April, 2017 highs. However, silver's losses are nearly double those of gold.

Crude oil hit its most recent high on April 12 at $54.14 on the June NYMEX futures contract and turned south. Source: CQG

However, it was not until April 21 that the energy commodity broke below $50 per barrel on its way down to its May 5 lows of $43.76. Copper ignored the price action in silver for a few days in April before it decided that it had better follow as well. Source: CQG

The red nonferrous metal has dropped to lows of $2.4725 on May 8 and remains close to the lows at the $2.5250 per pound level as of last Friday. Other metals prices including aluminum, nickel, lead, zinc, tin, iron ore and others have all moved lower over recent weeks. However, the price action in silver may have been the most noticeable because of silver's long history as a speculative trading instrument.

Huge open interest going into the slide and many headed for the exit

The downside price action in many commodities, led by silver, came at a time when the dollar was moving to the downside. Source: CQG

On April 17, when silver peaked for the year, the dollar index was trading at the 100 level. The dollar proceeded to drop to below 98.4. Traditionally, a weak dollar should support the prices of silver and other commodities. However, raw materials declined alongside the U.S. currency. The dollar index found a bottom at 98.355 on May 8 and put in a bullish key reversal trading pattern on the daily chart. Last Friday, May 12, the dollar index was around the 99 level and silver and other commodities prices have bounced from their recent lows.

Open interest, the total number of open long and short positions, in the silver futures market rose to an all-time high on April 20 at the very beginning of its downside adventure. Source: CQG

Open interest at 234,787 contracts on April 20 was a record. Longs in the silver market began to exit positions as the losing streak continued into late April and early May and the metric fell to lows of 188,527 contracts on May 4, a decline of 19.7% in just two weeks. The price action burst silver's speculative bubble and longs headed for the hills. Silver did not take the elevator shaft down this time as it has many times over the course of its trading history, it took a very brisk escalator.

Silver took the escalator down, will it take the elevator up?

If the dollar holds recent lows and begins to move higher that should be bearish for all commodities prices, including silver. However, silver came down with the dollar, and it is possible that the divergent trading pattern will continue if the dollar strengthens.

Silver has experienced a significant correction, and the price fell to a level that was only 36 cents above its critical level of technical support on the weekly chart. Source: CQG

The weekly chart shows that $15.70, the lows from December 2016 is now a line in the sand for silver. If silver falls below this critical level, things could get sloppy, and an elevator shaft ride could await the precious metal. However, if it holds above $16, then the elevator could come to take it back to the upside. Precious metals and other commodities, led by silver, have experienced deep price corrections over recent weeks but issues facing the markets could mean they are back in the buy zone now and the prices will turn around and head higher in the weeks and months ahead.

Too many issues facing the world for precious metals to continue into the abyss

The U.S. administration seems to find itself in the middle of a storm on almost a daily basis these days with the latest issues coming from the firing of the Director of the FBI. In Europe, Emmanuel Macron's victory allowed the pro-European Union camp to breathe a sigh of relief after last year's series of nationalist and populist victories in the U.K. and the U.S. Meanwhile, Italy remains an economic basket case, and the continent still faces the real potential of terrorist attacks each day.

Russian-U.S. relations are at a low point, Syria continues to be a humanitarian nightmare, Iran's influence in the Middle East is expanding, and rhetoric and threats have done little to deter North Korea's nuclear ambitions. The world remains a hotbed of potential conflict. Markets are a reflection of the economic and political landscapes around the globe. Over recent weeks, markets across all asset classes seem to have taken a vacation from worry and fear and uncertainty have given way to calm. With the VIX volatility index below 10 and precious metals falling and other raw materials going along for the downside ride, the markets are ignoring the many issues that are likely to rear their heads in the weeks and months ahead. In my humble opinion, there are currently too many of these matters lurking in the background for the prices of precious metals to continue to fall into the abyss.

If silver can hold above its critical support level at $15.70, we could be in for an elevator ride type correction after its journey to probe the downside. Open interest has increased over recent sessions and now is back above the 205,000 contract level. I am bullish on the price of the beleaguered commodity and the risk-reward favors a long position at its current price level with a stop below the critical area of support at $15.70 per ounce.

Each Wednesday I provide subscribers with a detailed report on the major commodity sectors covering over 30 individual commodity markets, most of which trade on U.S. futures markets. The report will give an up, down or neutral call on these markets for the coming week and will outline the technical and fundamental state of each market. At times, I will make recommendations for risk positions in the ETF and ETN markets as well as in commodity equities and related options. You can sign up for The Hecht Commodity Report on the Seeking Alpha Marketplace page.