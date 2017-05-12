Casella Waste Systems: Post-Earnings Valuation

Based on DCF analysis, implied share price is $17.14, which is a 17% premium to the current price of $14.57.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) reported better-than-expected earnings for 4 out 5 earnings, primarily due to stronger recycled commodity pricing for fibers.

It last posted its earnings for Q12017 on May 4th. The company reported EPS of negative $0.01 for the quarter, topping Street estimates of negative $0.07 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $133.8 million for the quarter compared to the Street estimate of $128.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted EPS of negative $0.19. Currently, analysts expect company to generate revenue of $149.18 million and EPS of $0.21 in Q22017. CWST has a 12-month low of $6.64 and a 12-month high of $15.85 (CMP $14.57). The firm's market cap is $605 million.

"We had another strong quarter as we continued to execute well against our key management strategies and benefited from stronger recycled commodity pricing for fibers," said John W. Casella, Chairman and CEO of Casella Waste Systems, Inc. "We remain focused on creating shareholder value through increasing landfill returns, improving collection profitability, creating incremental value through resource solutions, improving returns in our recycling business, and reducing leverage through strict capital discipline and debt repayment. The progress we have made on our strategies clearly drove positive financial results in the first quarter, with operating income up $4.6 million, operating income margins up 330 bps, and consolidated net leverage down year-over-year."

Consensus Estimates Analysis

The company had revenue of $565 million for the FY2016 (up 3% YoY). Currently, analysts expect CWST to generate revenue of $584 million (up 3% YoY) in fiscal 2017 and $602 million (up 3% YoY) in fiscal 2018.

Analysts are expecting CWST to post EPS of $0.52 in 2017. This implies a 2017 forward P/E for shares at 28x. Analysts are currently expecting 2018 EPS of $0.69, which implies a 2018 forward P/E for shares at 21x.

Management Guidance For FY2017

Revenues between $577 million and $587 million (as compared to $565.0 million in fiscal year 2016)

Adjusted EBITDA between $124 million and $128 million (as compared to $120.6 million in fiscal year 2016)

Normalized Free Cash Flow between $32 million and $36 million (as compared to $27.1 million in fiscal year 2016)

Sources of Revenue - Positive pricing trends to continue into fiscal 2017

In Q12017, Casella Waste Systems' solid waste system segment contributed 70.4% of total revenue. This segment was followed by recycling segment, which contributed 12.4%, customer solutions contributed 10.3% and organics segment contributed 6.9% of total revenue.

Solid waste revenues were down 1.5% YoY mainly due to a 6.4% decline in disposal volumes. For FY2017, management is expecting revenue growth of between 1.0% and 3.3%, with price growth from 2.5% to 3.5% and lower volumes associated with the planned ramp-down of volumes at the Southbridge landfill.

"Recycling commodity prices were up 22.6% sequentially from the fourth quarter of 2016 to the first quarter, mainly driven by higher paper and cardboard pricing," Casella said. "Higher commodity prices, coupled with the changes that we made over the last two years to reshape our recycling business model, helped to drive strong recycling performance in the quarter"

Management believes that in FY2017, recycling revenue will grow between 10.0% and 15.0%, driven by higher commodity prices, partially offset by lower processing fees and lower volumes. In the Other segment, overall revenue growth expected between 2.0% and 3.0%, with growth in the industrial segment for Customer Solutions group offsetting lower volumes in the Organics group.

Income Statement Analysis - Improving financial and operational efficiency

Over the past 5 quarters, Casella Waste Systems management has improved the operational efficiency of business.

Lower transportation costs, direct labor costs, vehicle maintenance costs, and SG&A improved operating income margin by 334 bps (1.57% to 4.91%) between Q12016 to Q12017. Also, net income margin improved from negative 6.07% to negative 0.17% (590 bps improvement). During the same period, interest expense has reduced from 7.00% to 4.82% (% revenue), highlighting improving financial health of the company.

Improving operational efficiency also contributed to free cash flow. In TTM, free cash flow was $36 million, increasing by $39 million compared to FY2012. Also, operating cash flow increased to $89 million from $64 million in FY2012.

Piotroski F Score - An accounting based scoring system to check the fundamental quality of a stock.

The Piotroski score is a simple nine-point scoring system to determine the fundamental strength of the company. By focusing on the accounting, it looks at the business performance to determine the winners from the losers. Performance of this model improves when it is combined with stocks with low price to book values. The higher the score the better. The score ranges can be interpreted as follows: 1-4 is a bad score. 5-6 is acceptable. 7-9 is great.

Valuation Methodologies

Investors should look at valuation methodologies when deciding whether to enter or exit a stock. Valuation is driven by perceived growth, risks, and investors' willingness to pay. There are various methods available to assess the valuation of a stock.

We used the DCF analysis over a five-year period, with the following assumptions:

Revenue was projected to be in line with the Street's and management's expectations. Currently, analysts expect Casella Waste Systems to generate revenue of $584 million in fiscal 2017 and $602 million in fiscal 2018. Improving operational efficiency will improve margins. I assumed that operating margin will increase to 17% by 2022. The company has approximately a $100 million of carry-forward NOLs at the end of '16. Hence tax rate assumed at 0%. D&A, CapEx, and changes in working capital were projected to be in line with historical levels. We used a baseline rate of 10% for WACC and a baseline terminal FCF growth rate of 2.0%.

Here's the DCF analysis down to the unlevered FCF:

The company's implied share price is $17.14, which is a 17% premium to the current price of $14.57. The most likely implied value is between $12 and $21 per share, based on this analysis.

Market View - Positive

Analysts' recommendations show a 12-month targeted price of $15.5 per share. Of the analysts covering Casella Waste Systems, 6 recommended it as a "Strong Buy," and one recommended it as "Hold."

My Recommendation: Buy Rating

I will recommend Buy rating for Casella Waste Systems based on the following factors:

1. Revenue growth due to positive pricing trends to continue into fiscal 2017.

2. Operational efficiency (improving margins) and better management of debt.

3. Based on DCF analysis, implied share price is $17.14, which is a 17% premium to the current price of $14.57. The most likely implied value is between $12 and $21 per share

4. Market view is positive.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.