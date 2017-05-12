Emisphere Technologies' (EMIS) CEO Alan Rubino on Q1 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Emisphere Technologies, Inc. (OTCPK:EMIS) Q1 2017 Earnings Conference Call May 12, 2017 8:30 AM ET

Alan Rubino - President and Chief Executive Officer

Howard Kondo - Interim Principal Accounting Officer

Carl Sailer - VP, Marketing and Business Development.

Rob Renin - Private Investor

John Kalinowski - Private Investor

With us today from Emisphere are Alan Rubino, President and Chief Executive Officer and Interim Principal Accounting Officer; [Howard Kondo], Controller; Carl Sailer, Vice President, Marketing and Business Development.

A live webcast of this conference call can be accessed through the company's website at www.emisphere.com. An archive of the webcast will be available beginning today at 11.30 AM Eastern Time for approximately one week. We will be facilitating a question-and-answer session at the end of management's formal remarks.

At this time, I would like to turn the call over to Mr. Rubino. Please go ahead, sir.

Alan Rubino

Thank you, Amanda. And good morning to everyone who is on this call. And we sincerely thank you all for joining us to discuss Emisphere’s financial results for the quarter ending March 31, 2017 and also to walk you through other corporate highlights.

On today’s call, I will provide an overview of recent corporate civilities and ongoing business initiatives. Then I'll turn it over to Howard, who will review financial results for the first and of 2017. Following closing remarks, Howard, Carl and I will naturally be available for a question-and-answer session. I trust that many of you had an opportunity to review the first quarter results on a press release that issued earlier this morning.

Before moving into the discussion of our financial results, please note that today’s remarks as always will contain forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties including, but not limited to, statements regarding the success of the company’s out-licensing and other business development initiatives and the sufficiency of the company’s cash position.

These risks and uncertainties and others are outlined in Emisphere’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its quarterly report on Form 10-Q for the period ending March 31, 2017 which we expect to file later today. As such, actual results may differ from what is discussed on today’s call. Please note that our earnings release, 10-Q and other SEC filings are available on the Investor Relations page of our website at www.emisphere.com.

Let me begin this morning's discussion by highlighting some key points of note about Emisphere. Emisphere is generated about $50 million in non dilutive capital since 2010. More recently, we've restructured the MHR debt which is really provided the company with business growth stability. Our Q4, 2012 stock price, just go back a bit was about $0.07 a share with less than $0.5 million in cash when the new management team came on board. Since that time, our stock prices maintained a range of about $0.45 to $0.80 a share since 2013. Starting with new carriers with major R&D firms, we also commercialize Eligen B12 and gained interest from large suitors during our launch year. We are now pursuing commercial collaborations to further optimize Eligen B12.

More specifically before I share other relevant details, I want to share the following current business development highlights. Novo Nordisk GLP-1 is now in full Phase 3 trials for type 2 diabetes. Novo Nordisk also signed an additional four molecule development licenses we signed that in 2015 and that is advancing. We also have a Top 20 R&D company that is now in its second phase of feasibility testing for two of its significant commercial assets. There are six other major new R&D companies moving towards NCE feasibility testing on specific assets. I'd like to note here that feasibility testing has not been common place at Emisphere since approximately 2006. Clearly more companies and people are realizing the greater potential of this technology. During the last 12 months, we have remained in discussions with the good number of players regarding multiple market sectors in the US and also xUS geographies that are showing interest in licensing Eligen B12.

So those are some highlights but I'd like to now as always spend a little time discussing the status of our existing partnerships. Our most advanced and most comprehensive partnership as you all know continues to thrive with Novo Nordisk which continues on a very positive track. Nova Nordisk is developing oral semaglutide which is once daily oral formulation of the long acting GLP-1 analogue for the treatment of Type 2 diabetes. As we speak, Nova Nordisk is now well into their 10 clinical trials and in the process of enrolling more than 9,300 patients with Type 1 diabetes. Also they have begun implementing a $2 billion investment for the construction of two new production facilities; one in North Carolina and one in Denmark. And these are being developed in order to meet the capacity requirements for their diabetes care products including their Phase 3 oral semaglutide which involves our SNAC carrier.

Also I wish to remind our listeners Emisphere is eligible to receive future milestone and royalty payments in connection with marketplace success of this highly successful Nova Nordisk product that now has over $3 billion in global sales with consensus analysts' estimates point to approximately $5 billion plus as we approach 2020 and 2021. In addition to oral semaglutide, you again -- those of you who follow also noted that we partnered with Nova on the development and commercialization of oral formulation of four new classes. These are Nova Nordisk's investigation molecules. These molecules target major metabolic disorders including diabetes and obese. Nova Nordisk is and will be utilizing various carriers from oral Eligen technology.

Separately, under this new four molecule development license agreement, Nova Nordisk is solely responsible for the development and commercialization of all product candidates. And to date in 2017, they continue to conduct important new feasibility work and evaluation on these recently licensed compounds. All four molecules are eligible for milestone payments and royalties as they advance into the clinic.

So all in all, Nova Nordisk if approved GLP-1 plus these four product candidates will compete in high value therapeutic areas that currently represent over $8 billion in total product sales. It's critical to note that Nova Nordisk is well known to be among the best players in this high value area of metabolic indications and has a very strong commercial franchise heritage in these areas. And obviously that allows them to maximize market penetration. Regarding these four compounds is its productive dimension that Emisphere is eligible to receive significant development and sales milestone payments, in addition to royalties on sales of each successfully developed and commercialized product covered by this agreement. We remain in very close contact with Nova Nordisk and its management team and they have also communicated to the investment community that the oral semaglutide project is one of their key and top corporate priorities.

In addition, Nova's aspiration development of the four new molecules starting other metabolic indications also remains among the company's top priorities.

Now I'd like to switch gears and turn the conversation towards our product the Eligen B12 product which is again for those joining the call, the first ever commercialized product using Emisphere's proprietary Eligen SNAC carrier. Eligen B12 is the first and only oral prescription tablet that's size of baby aspirin has been clinically proven to normalize vitamin B12 blood levels without the need for an injection. Eligen B12 utilizes the same absorption enhancing SNAC carrier used in Nova Nordisk oral semaglutide program which I mentioned earlier.

Now I'd like to give an update on the Eligen B12 business development activities. Suitors' interest continues to be there for both United States and xUS licensing. As I mentioned the last time, although these interactions especially with larger players also have longer timelines. Our in progress partnership discussions continue advance with the good CAGR of potential licensees for Eligen B12. Each of these parties brings to the table their own unique strategy for maximizing the commercial potential of Eligen B12 and has the means and aware with all to do so. Some remain squarely focus on marking the product as either a prescription or OTC medical food. Others have communicated their interest to pursue an OTC nutritional supplement strategy; still a few others are considering the product for an NDA or EMA prescription submission strategy.

We are continuing all discussions in parallel with the goal of securing a single or perhaps multiple partnerships that will bring the most proud Emisphere in our shareholders.

So that's why I'd like to update you on Eligen B12. I'd like to shift back now to discuss Emisphere's global Eligen technology BD initiative or business development initiative. Besides Nova Nordisk, during 2016 Emisphere launched a comprehensive business development and marketing initiative that we've never done before. That was designed to accelerate the identification of new technology partners for Eligen. And I am speaking about all of our carriers. These efforts have included very specific communications in industry conference specifically chosen to reach companies favorably profiled based on their in line and clinical assets which we feel they are strongly or highly to be a probable match with our Eligen technology for developing oral formulations. As a result of this effort, we've initiated new business development discussions with much larger host of R&D based companies than we've had in the last 8 to 10 years.

These efforts are culminating with moving new and formidable molecules into early but very important feasibility testing which will determine the potential of converting these injectable ATIs into effective and approvable oral formulations. The new business development effort continues to concentrate on next generation, smaller proteins and peptide that are already approved drug compound, to effective improve the probably of clinical and regulatory approval success and also return on investment. This strategy, coupled with the halo effect of work with Nova Nordisk has inspired this renewed interest in Emisphere carrier technology. Therefore, management continues to be pleased regarding this new wave of business development and collaboration increase surrounding our Eligen technology and its further collaboration.

At this point I'd like to ask our Controller, Howard Kondo to provide an overview of the financial results for the first quarter ending March 31, 2017. Howard, thank you.

Howard Kondo

Thank you, Alan, and good morning, everyone. For the quarter ended March 31, 2017, the company reported a net income of $6.1 million, or $0.10 per basic earnings per share and $0.04 for diluted earnings per share, compared to a net loss of $1.8 million, or $0.03 per basic and diluted common share for the same period in 2016. The company reported a loss from operations of $1.1 million for the three months ended March 31, 2017, compared to $2.7 million for the three months ended March 31, 2016.

Total operating expenses were $1.3 million for the quarter, a decrease of $1.8 million or 58% compared to the same period in 2016. Operating expenses include research and development costs of $0.1 million and general and administrative expenses of $1.2 million for the three months ended March 31, 2017, compared to $0.1 million of research and development, $1.3 million general and administrative and $1.6 million of selling expenses for the same period in 2016.

Other non-operating income for the first quarter of 2017 was $7.2 million, compared to other non-operating income of $0.9 million for the same period in 2016. The $6.3 million increase in non-operating income was due to a $6.6 million increase in the fair value of derivative instruments, offset by $0.3 million increase in interest expense.

Weighted average basic and diluted shares outstanding for the period ended March 31, 2017 was 60,714,978 and 69,134,441 respectively. Weighted average basic and diluted shares outstanding for the period ended March 31, 2016 was 60,687,478. As of March 31, 2017, Emisphere had approximately $4.6 million in cash, a net decrease of $1.4 million compared to December 31, 2016.

We believe that our current cash balance will provide sufficient capital to continue operations to approximately March 2018. Our future capital requirements beyond that period and our financial success depend largely on our ability to raise additional capital including leveraging existing and securing new partnering opportunities for Eligen B12 and for the Eligen technology.

Now I'll return the call back over to Alan.

Alan Rubino

Thank you, Howard, very much for that financial summary. Now I'd -- operator we will like to open this up to questions if you would kindly message the process for those who have joined our call that wish to ask the questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

[Operator Instructions]

Our first question comes from Rob Renin of Private Investor.

Rob Renin

I am sorry. I was on -- sorry about that. Good morning, thanks for the call .I know the last quarter there was the question on how many outstanding shares that were fully and diluted. Have you been able to get a hand along that yet?

Howard Kondo

We did not provide that information for the last quarter for the fourth quarter as it was not required. We just started for the quarter that time due to the expense associated and the time associated with calculating it. That we would not provide that fourth quarter earnings per share number.

Rob Renin

Not earnings per share, number of shares.

Howard Kondo

Well, the weighted average shares outstanding basic, weighted average share outstanding was $60,687,478--

Rob Renin

I am sorry to cut you short, that's not what investors who have been investing in this company for 10 to 15 years are looking for because you know and I know and as a controller I think it's very disingenuous for you guys not to be able to declare how many whole diluted shares are outstanding that's you are trying to acquire new investors interested in the company because everybody knows that Rachesky has write to this you guys are at this point it makes a little too mysterious and it seems like you are trying to hide something. So if it's closer to $150 million all in diluted you should be more than willing to share that with people who are invested in your company. And I find it incredibly disappointing that after the questions of the last quarter you still not even attempted to try to get handle on that. It's not a matter of having to provide it; it's a matter of basic corporate disclosure that you should be willing to provide this to investors on a quarterly call. If you are trying to get more investors, we don't want to get side swipe by then suddenly learning you have 200 million shares that have not been disclosed. So it's really unfortunate and I consider reporting on -- you are avoiding your fiduciary duty to your investors. So --

Alan Rubino

Rob, why don't you have Howard response.

Howard Kondo

Yes, Bob, I am sorry you feel that way. Sorry we didn't close that number. We will certainly disclose it going forward. But just let me give you a little bit of information that may help clarify some of these. So as of March 31, 2017, the dilutive shares outstanding were 69,134,000. Further as of March 31, 2017 potentially dilutive securities in the future, this includes all potentially dilutive securities related to MHR debt, as well as options that were outstanding that were not include in the dilutive calculation was 45,989,000. So that's approximately 115 million shares that are potentially out there including the 60,700,000 that are actually outstanding. So hopefully that clarifies all this information little bit more. And all this information is included in the 10-Q.

Rob Renin

So I understand that but again not trying to be argumentative, your previous CFO was always quoting a number of 145 to 150 million and increasing due to the debt owe to MHR. So I am wondering how that went down by 35,000 or 35 million. So that's something I hopefully you guys will be able clarify on other calls but the other thing it seems again and I know deals take time and everything but once again I am just -- I just don't hear that much that is different. And I am wondering as the long-term investor I was shockingly enough down a lot of money over eight years of a promising technology. Where do us -- in terms of timeline which are always tough but us as investors don't make any money from the halo effect. So what point does this halo effect start to come do?

Alan Rubino

Rob, I think you have made good point and a fair point because that's your view and your perception and opinion. And so I respect that and I think we all do. I think it does reflect a little bit at least on the left so many calls, perhaps a little bit re-look or appreciation for the type of business we are in. Hello effect, I am sorry if the word sounds like sweet or kind, what it supposed to say is that we've taken since we've been here. GLP-1 is move into Phase 3, that's a big deal, Rob. $250 million, they are on track on all 10 studies which is rare for a pharmaceutical company be on track. The analysts have --and they are projecting around 2021, less than 24 months ago we added four new molecules to that and this hello effect was not hello from their perspective, it's expertise from Nova. Nova knows our carrier inside and out, Nova identified, is continuing to do their own molecular manipulations of those four molecule categories to get perfect match as perfect as they can be with our carrier. And in feasibility work and they will materialize as they finish their feasibility testing. The second company I mentioned two large companies has two assets that currently around the market to over $1 billion and are still growing. Those two companies are in the second phase of feasibility testing. That hello effect isn't by chance. We identified their molecule because of its similarity to the GLP-1 program that we had. And what I have been doing with our team is not only identifying them. I take this directly to the top and we don't talk in terms of hello or conceptual, we talk in terms of exact fits or best fits with their molecule. This is in a process Emisphere and unfortunate, I wasn't here, I don't beat on the last administration, it's not our job. Our job is to take it forward. But I could tell you right now the other seven companies we are talking with are working with us on molecules, virtually all of them or on a market already and all significant. Has it happen in 2006, if you know and anyone knows a way to rush that process I would love to do it but I can't. I think the most disturbing thing for me is been the slowness of the Eligen B12 partnerships because those are situations that are not yet or not just through say research of pattern. We have an exceptional product that works in virtually every patient without side effects. And clearly a replacement. These discussions have been large scale and vary. They are productive but they are too damn slow. So we are working on that and I have never and I've always -- you mentioned the concept in the beginning and I apologize again for so idea and the concept to the outstanding shares. But I don't think we have our aim here to be disingenuous on any of our call. So many of you call me are very direct with your concerns. But you've also been very kind enough to say that you appreciate as much transparency as we provided. So I still welcome these types of calls and thoughts because that's the way we become better. So your comments are noted Rob as they are always. And for anyone else who appreciates what Rob is saying, I hope at least the way we've addressed gives you further insight. The only thing I wish I could do right now is expedite the timeline to announce specific deals. But again that is what we are focused on everyday and as we get that information that will be more pleasurable than introducing just a progress that we are making. But we don't have that information to provide at this time.

Rob Renin

All right. The only other follow up I would have to that Alan because you and I have talked and I do appreciate all your efforts. So my question would go more to what do you think the constraints are getting some of these deals done because of the capital structure of the company and Rachesky? And do you think that's actually a hindrance?

Alan Rubino

It has been previously, Rob. It's a great point. The overhang was very -- I think was very concerning. But I think the restructuring of the debt and removal of some of the more owners' default considerations is not only important and valuable. Our shareholders I think it's -- there was more comfort level to the company that we are having discussions with that we have more viability than we have before as a company. So that's the way I can characterize that. Is that the answer you always in part your question

Rob Renin

Okay, all right. I am sorry to sound so antagonist like but this is taken a really, really long time. And I know you are tired of it is as well. But from an investor perspective it's tough.

Alan Rubino

You are right, Rob. And I -- we also hears -- we have conversations when we come into these meetings. We jump on both sides of the table. We try to pressure test and not promoting to our shareholders but to giving as many facts as we can. Yes, we feel positive about the development but certainly we are aware and I want to emphasis to your point and to anyone others thinking about, the ultimate success is the results that we get. And I am giving you the best I am capable of giving you right now under confidentiality and other things that we are moving the ball forward and I think with the restructured debt that is improved the runway for some of those opportunities.

And our next question comes from the line of John Kalinowski or Private Investor.

John Kalinowski

Okay. First, I just want to support and endorse Robert's comments. It has been very frustrating and I am sure that's no surprise to you. Secondly, I would like to thank you for having these meetings. I think it's very valuable with the little bit of information that's out there. I -- you've already addressed or hit on some of these things but one of my main questions for the day is going to be on Eligen B12. This has been years of trying to figure out its place and I keep saying to myself, it's freaking vitamin, this is not the cure for cancer or some sophisticated drug, we got this. We had it, we tested it. Why? Could you give us a better understanding of why companies or why we are having just a difficult time over a year now when there was a dozen companies impressed by the results that we can't get the deal done.

Alan Rubino

Excellent question, John. Love to get right to it. First of all, the product is -- everything we say it is. Everything you read its package inside, it performance at our above that. The greatest frustration occurred just before we launch and after we launch. When the CMS which is one part of the FDA changed the guideline on medical food twice. Once before we launch and once after we launch, having nothing to do with us. And it's an area if you -- I just want to keep this concise but you have the typical NDA BLA pathways with FDA. Then you have a third pathway call prescription medical food. It is never going to fully task area. It is never been an area of -- it's been area of I guess of annoyance to the FDA because they don't have resources there. So when they have problems with companies and there were companies that were abusing the medical food criteria. It allows for a lot of self determination by a company. You have to do clinical studies, establish a dose and you also when you go to market you have all requirements of GMP facilities and the like. But the FDA doesn't have the resources to police it. So when they have rogue companies that put out medical food that don't have sufficient information or make false claims and in one case they are being sued by one of the companies who is constantly violated this. Their approach to this -- their only approach is to change their guideline. And causing again it's frantic issue in the industry, do they have free prescription or they not prescription any more, many of our companies that are working right now are not sophisticated -- not in the medical food but in the issues. The other bigger issues are reimbursement. The reimbursement often, this product when it came to market, this is not just a vitamin; I want to know that B12 is the most pharmacologically active vitamin among the category. I know vitamins well; Accutane is vitamin A derivative as you might know for serious dermatological conditions. Vitamin B Metabolics is a significant for people on dialysis and vitamin B12 is significant for the protection of myelin sheath and the nervous system, as well as people with severe anemia and fatigue. So it does have -- it has a safety for vitamin but as the efficacy of a drug and it's even more specific in its mechanism of interaction and many too others we know how it works. And there is a body of literature. So the frustration is been reimbursement. When came on the market, the CMS and the government is not pay for Medicare part D or the Medicaid does not pay for prescription medical foods or prescription vitamin. So we came to market focused on the commercial insures of which we were getting 60% coverage at launch which was exceptional. And a product was not considered B-12; it was considered in its own category that our commercial group had forge with all of the companion groups. These are the people that put a drug in a category for getting reimbursement. So B-12 and Eligen B12, in other words a combination product with a technology which was great. And as we were getting this 60% coverage, we had this change in the CMS guidelines again. And then we had one of the three companions companies First Data Bank who decided arbitrarily just decide guess what, we see all this confusion at the FDA, we look for every reason to stop paying for any products. So they across the board say we are not paying for medical food. There is now plus action group that is suing First Data Bank and they are making a tremendous case for what's happening there. But to your question talking to all the suitors that we've been speaking to, none of us like to be anything less than high integrity. And we've pointed out to them that there is difficulty in reimbursement that we've experienced that was untended. And probably the best value of this product is to make it available to patients and under physician supervision, but the product could be made available in front of the counter to be paid for -- from a cash point of view that is yes premium but reasonable for consumers and patients to pay to pay for and get. And that is what they have been working through. And that is not a brand new strategy. Just so you know that Abbott Laboratories and Nutricia have made an entire career going back for 40 years of marketing important medical food in front of the counter and they have enjoyed less complexity, enjoyed more consistent reimbursement. As you know, Emisphere, we launch with -- and I am sorry we use the word pilot launch, we had a calculated target at launching key states with good investments of $20 million or it's not what you would call a broad launch. And our whole idea was to pick up a momentum and either pick it fast enough that we would acquire other products and build out or that we would partner this product. I think I said many times in the very first year by the third quarter, we had numerous companies that we are still talking to that want to explore licensing in this product. They have done their diligence, I would say load -- good load of the companies if were up at one point over 20 companies have fallen to the ways because they had other priorities. But we still have in the vicinity of 12 companies that we've been talking to in multiple segment and most of them are working to avoid reimbursement issue and not only figuring out how to do that. They are also figuring out the proper promotional approach in their particular sector for the category. We've been very involved with them. Our lawyers in Washington that no medical food and medical food labeling well, have also been engaged with their companies because they don't want to make the investments until they are certain and comfortable that they can get a consistent runway of not only business growth but automatic reimbursement or cash versus reimbursement. Few of these companies still want to consider maybe taking the company into the NDA route. And they are examining that with the regulatory groups because if they can do that, they certainly can get better commercial insurance if they are not a medical food. So these are among -- I am sorry for the download here but I want everybody to appreciate. There is no concern or issue about the product or its capability. The real issue has been when I acquire this product or I license this product, can I in the channel that I operate in, can I get consistent payback for the investment I'm going to make and using my commercial infrastructure. So that is what's taking long but I just want to remind what long is. We really stopped the active rep promotion, our field force about a year ago this time. Little over a year ago and we have continued non field force promotion and providing of samples to those physicians and patients that were using the product and also trying to make facilities for patients who were denied reimbursement after the fact to get product to them right now on a temporary basis. And obviously we are trying to do that while we are trying to find a final suitor or suitors for that product. So again that's exactly what's been happening. Those are the sort of the barriers or challenges that our suitor partners are working around along with us. And again I know certainly John it's maybe a little more information but I hope it's helpful for you to understand. But at this point I can't tell you that the suitors are negative. I think they are working hard to try to find the right pathway to bring it in. The medical food category is one that has its own unique complexities. So that's really the reason.

John Kalinowski

So when a year ago like you are saying you stopped the active marketing of this -- if I am saying that correctly, and announced that you had approximately a dozen major healthcare and pharmaceutical companies interested in this. Was all about known at that point when they still expressed an interest? Did they know of the reimbursement policies than a year ago?

Alan Rubino

Yes. Some of them did because they had knowledge in medical food. A lot did not and that was part of the diligence discussions and we are working on. And when they speak to us candidly about what do we've learned from the marketplace the first experience, I mean there is a lot of great things about we haven't had one failure of the product. We were collecting data just like a drug does safety and surveillance. It was exceptional and everybody has been pleased by that. They've also been impressed with the level of -- there isn't a medical food out there and anybody on the line would like to produce one, there isn't a medical food in the United States that I know of. And I was not here and either was his time right, like give credit to MS Group for the way they did it because MSR just do a clinical trial. They demonstrated that they normalize blood levels equal to an IM injection. They also did with the three standard tests. Three standard blood test that everybody could get. One is just your blood test level and the other is your homocysteine and methylmalonic acid level. The first one says, yes, you are getting blood levels at the level that you supposed to be in the normal range or higher. The other two are more important in my opinion because they say that the product is working at the cellular level. That's really important. So people are impressed with what they have to offer in the product, the literature surrounding the product and its features and benefits. The issue has been consistent reimbursement and inconsistent regulatory policy. So finding a way around that certainly if this was known to our company, we might have to market from the beginning with the cash product. But it was not known. And so you can't do much about the past but when I say we stopped the field force, John, if you and I were just partners in this company, we would stop the field force investment level because we weren't going to be able the growth and return and enough period time because of these changes. We have people who have put on the product getting reimbursement only for two months later their insurance coming say you know what we are not paying for this now. And some of these people then were taken on a really high burden. So rather than -- I give our commercial group and the company at least some credit for being fast on withdraw of saying let's not try to wait this out. We can see the future. This reimbursement area is getting murkier and cloudier. And we were hearing that from patients calling in. So to continue to have the high cost of our field force without any other products to absorb the cost of that field force, it would not be prudent business decision to just keep burning the shareholder and the company's cash on trying to take an uphill battle. It was far better to find the right partner and at that time we mentioned it was 12. It has been as high as 25 to 30 suitors that have gone through this very carefully and most one that moves the side wasn't because they were uncomfortable with it. They are large companies. They had honestly other priorities. In some cases they were -- their dictate was to buy another company with multiple products. And they couldn't spend the time finishing the diligence here. The numbers of companies we are working with now I'd think that are all have been in this for a while and there is fairly regular continuity on their involvement with us. But sometimes we are also at the back end call of how fast these suitors moving through. So I think the progress been really well despite the complexity. But we don't have anything brand new to report to you about that were at a deal stage with any of these companies. But I'd say these are all solid prospects.

John Kalinowski

The follow up and one comment and I guess another part of the question is going back a year ago when this was announced. I'll be critical of you here is that I don't think you made us all aware at all of the reimbursement issue that caused this whole issue. And the way that I interpret and I can only speak for myself, at the time with you saw such great reaction in the marketplace with B12 that suddenly we are now going to ramp this thing up rapidly by bringing a partner on. I don't know if you can hide behind disclosures in SEC forms but it wasn't at all clear to me that it's only since until the last call that there was a reimbursement issue of significance here that's now the whole B12 project down. And I think --

Alan Rubino

Let me comment on that because if we were aware of it you would have known about it. John, in the first quarter of the launch and starting up to launch and after first, second quarter, we had a group out there working with us on reimbursement. And during the first quarter we were getting to 60% of commercial plan and that was our strategy. We had not intention because we won't get it covered by Medicare party or Medicaid. But what happened with this formulary is as the year went on, a lot of the companies that were approving it were saying, okay, CMS changed its guidelines. We don't know if this has to be prescription product anymore. And this is all public record by the way. You can read the CMS guidelines. And they started basically causing to get us frantic in their own marketplace. So it was a gradual process and Carl could speak to the fact that reps were getting great take on the product, products moving on and then we are getting tons of calls. They started as random calls, one off you knows what, I can't get insurance coming to cover. And then we would call in the same insurance company in a different state, one was covering the other one was not. So it was an erratic procedure and it started to build it was very clear to us that we were going to be trailing good money after bad if we couldn't straighten out this reimbursement and we didn't create. And it is bigger than Emisphere. These aren't excuses John; they are realities of the marketplace. It was really not good and not performing that would be a whole different reason and we would have to disclose that to say, you know folks our product didn't meet its target profile in the real world. People aren't getting the results. That is the dilemma that we face as a company. And that is when you have a product that works as well and then you have circumstances that have changed the ability, you could either -- and I see this too much in small emerging companies that you get the wishful thinking. And they say no let's this keep going. Let's just keep spending money with the field force and they spend themselves into oblivion. This was not the right thing to do here. The right thing to do is what we are doing right now. And again if it was known to us and if it came across to you, all blue skies and terrific, I don't think that was the case. I think we reported what was happening at the time. And again I don't know anybody here or Carl anyone has any other thoughts added to what I just said.

Carl Sailer

I think you covered exactly how it played out in the marketplace.

John Kalinowski

Well. You certainly identified the logjam for B12, this is -- I am not asking to be redundant here but is it clearly I mean is the cloud clearing, are we seeing progress made on the reimbursement issue?

Alan Rubino

No, no progress is being made on reimbursement issue right now. The class action suit has positive. We didn't -- we don't need to join the class action suit. There are large size players that are in the category but we are into -- our law firm has to be involved in that so we get the benefit of knowing what's going on. If you ask us to predict, obviously whatever action they take against First Database could basically force reimbursement back on. But again in the scheme of things most insures and payers hear that they are not the easiest folks to work with. If they can see an opportunity to not pay for anything they opt to that. I do think and we do think the best solution for this product is to make it available, still under the supervision of a physician but on a cash basis either sold through the physicians to online or in front of the counter of the pharmacy. I mean there is product on the market right now that is doing that with some success. It's not disclosed because it is a private company but that's a company for article IM Health, you may have seen the advertisements for IBgard, its product, a medical food for irritable bowel syndrome with IDST. Those of you know that condition, that's a difficult condition but that company elected to put that product in front of the counter and they are partnering with major change to drive people into the store. There is a lot of advertisement on it. You could look that product up that is not obviously the same categories our product but it's just one other pathway and template of type of way to do that. And I mentioned Abbott and Nutricia and these are companies that we think have a model that might be more conducive to the success of the product. Our real challenge is to getting to the product out here not that it will be effective. And we had a good wherewithal and if we took off and reimbursement is stable, we had mention to everybody at that time that we would build out an increment of 10 reps at a time based on the geographies and we had our people and our investments in all the right target geographies in the United States for best reimbursement and highest concentration of IM patients. So I think from a tactical point of view, we had the strategy right. It was again it all comes down to regulation changes from CMS and the reimbursement changes. So I don't think we are going to change those. Not for material amount and at least in the short period of time. So the pathway I just laid out and that we are talking to our current suitors and customers or licensees, hinges much more about the cash piece. All the rep to due diligence we have no issues with and they have no issues knowing what the issues are in terms reimbursement. Its how we work through them and what approach did they take. And that is what's taking this time but again this is about a year maybe five quarters that we've been working through with these suitors.

John Kalinowski

So I guess -- let me -- I don't want to put you through along dissertation again on it but are we essentially at a standstill with B12 until those issues are resolved with reimbursement or are you making good progress on the end around with in front of the counter or cash basis types of use of the product. Should we stop waiting for an announcement daily until this reimbursement plan is finalized and clarified?

Alan Rubino

Yes. I am going to let Carl speak and then I'll come in. He likes to say something.

Carl Sailer

Yes, John to Alan's point earlier, no, we are not waiting for the reimbursement scenario to clear up. The partners that we are discussing now we are taking a different strategy and as Alan laid out with this product will be in front of counter. So patients can walk into pharmacy, pay cash for it. Looking at cash price more in lines with what our typical copay would be if the product was covered by insurance. So it would be a different strategy, no longer RX, non RX medical foods. So we are not hoping or waiting for this reimbursement scenario to correct itself or taking a completely different tact with this product as other medical foods have. And so we can get this tremendous product and provide patients access to it at a price point that's viable for them. And those are the discussion we are having with the suitors today.

Alan Rubino

You probably folks are aware Nestle Health has made a commitment to being one of the biggest medical foods in the world. And Nestle acquired Pamlab which was one of the bigger medical food companies in the United States. And I think in less than 18 months and it might even less than a year, they have divested that company already. And the reason Nestle divested was because even they were not aware of the couple of things that the -- I guess they found out more that the erratic reimbursement was difficulty, I am speaking off to my opinion not my first hand knowledge but I know that Nestle was not only concerned about the continuity of reimbursement. In their particular case, they were also concerned with some of the gaps in the products I think that and the ability to support claims in those product. So even despite their due diligence they bought the company and for whatever reasons they divested it to a different company now which I think it's in public, its Alpha Sigma is now a company who is going to be developing of the intricacies what they do with the products. We do watch everything that's going in the category. But the one thing we continue to bring home is that there is not a medical food that's currently marketed in United States that we are aware of. That meets and exceeds all other requirements of the FDA. And that the second battle front here is how we get to the patients and how we get into way that they can pay for it and its continuity of revenue for it. And that's what the gap has been. So I can't emphasis that enough. But that's not a reason to stop. We are on the business just like we are with Novo to getting great products into oral forms. And yes it is certainly about an investor and its return but the first thing we have to do is meet patients' needs. And I think that's the positive frustration and the motivation why we are continuing to have these good discussions for good suitors because nobody has a doubt about the product. And it's really about the best way to bring it to the market or advanced in the market under the scenarios that we mentioned before. It sounds like you had another follow on here, John.

John Kalinowski

Yes, well, so am I correct in saying that the market as we know it right now for B12 is considerably smaller than what you once envision?

Alan Rubino

No, let me get real clear. The market is currently now about 5 million patients take about 35 to 40 IM injections a year in the United States. That is a significant market. That is the immediate market and all by itself just a point of comparison is male testosterone market. And many of you may know about. That's took about 10 years to build and about way more than $200 million of pharmaceutical money and they currently serve a population of 2 million patients who have low testosterone. So we have it in existing market of the IM. And then there is a market, a build market which we were enlightening physicians to anybody who is currently taking Metformin, it's diabetic long term not all but the vast majority of those patients are or become seriously B12 deficient which would invite early dementia, myelin sheath to generation, anemia, weakness, fatigue, memory loss. Then anyone who is taking chronic H2 Zantac type products and Tagamet or Prilosec which are proton pump inhibitors, once again their mechanism of action if you need to take that chronically, you better get your B12 tested because again a good portion of -- perhaps 60% or more of these patients will also be B12 deficient and they would need this product to rest of their life. Just like diabetic need insulin to avoid this coma -- or this problem. So your question about the market, the market damn well does exist and it's a very important one.

John Kalinowski

I guess I asked the question incorrectly. I mean I understand that the market is still there that you originally envisioned but if you are selling it in front of the counter at a lower price that essentially the copay price, the potential dollar revenue side would be reduced. Correct or not.

Alan Rubino

I don't think we model it exactly that way. I think the opportunity is to get the most patients to be able to get access to the product.

Carl Sailer

Actually the market could end up being larger because we knew as Alan had mentioned earlier when we launch that prescription medical food on day one because Medicare and Medicaid do not cover prescription vitamins that larger Medicare population where patients who are B12 deficient tend to skew older, we are going to give ourselves access to that market in addition to all the privately insured patients where they don't know all be in position to pay cash. So I think in actuality from a deficiency perspective or disease based perspective and from a -- based on those products they are taking that market hasn't changed if anything it will grow for us. So we will win longer term based on volume because we'll have access to more patients that we would not have had access to as a prescription product.

Alan Rubino

John, this is Alan. And I am commenting to questions you haven't really asked and maybe it's good for our folks to know and that is what -- there is a great need in the marketplace for prescription or product like Eligen to get a product that's ready to be marketed. Go right back commercialize right away. Less than three years ago not even this product we cam here, Eligen had never been produced in commercial volume. So never been legitimized, never had stability testing anything like that. And the fact that in the less 24 to 36 months, not only before launching -- if we now had a product, we now have demonstrated we can replicate it in larger volume. So suitors can come in and actually be able to go market quickly. We also have a significant amount of very -- you could look at our website and invite people to look at our website, and look at materials on there and look at the commercial on there. All those materials that we invested in can be repurposed if necessarily but most of them almost in their current form are very attractive to our suitors as well. Because once they make decision and we are going to negotiations and come up with terms, if does successful they can literally hit the ground running right away. We would have scale back up the manufacturing and then we also have materials for all these companies to use. So they really could go to market quickly and that is the trick right for all of us. And our enemy is time and the marketplace. So that's one thing that again we have a ready asset that's been produced in high quality conditions and replicatable and we are ready to take it back market with any of these suitors. So that's what we continue to find mutually interesting between us. And we are continuing to push for that. And I think this has been the longest call that we've spent on this topic of Eligen B12. And so we can talk for a lot more on it but I hope it's giving folks a lot more insights not into the excuses but the realities. But more importantly how do you turn those realities into opportunities. And that's what we are doing and until such time that we don't have any good suitors to keep working we are going to have informed people about that. But at this time we are certainly not in that position. We feel very good about discussions but we are -- and I am speaking personally here again, I am never comfortable with the timeline. And we are trying to push these further again but I think I stated what has been the sort of the some of the challenges in terms of timing.

John Kalinowski

Okay. Last couple of follow on. The website is current with your management team and board members. They are all there.

Alan Rubino

Yes.

John Kalinowski

Okay. That was last thing. One last delicate question I have. Has management ever had a deal that they found acceptable to be voted down by the board?

Alan Rubino

No. But we did have a significant deal that was XUS I think we were alluding to that in some of our earlier calls that we were making great progress. And that went well down the road to term discussions and the like but in a middle of all that this particular company went to a major restructuring and the entire team that we were working with and the CEO were all changed. We have been trying to rekindle those discussions with that group. But you have to have wanted on both sides. So we are still awaiting some conversation with them. I think that was one of the bigger disappointments but again that sometimes realities of business development. You get to the altar or close to the altar but and we've had other side produced term sheet that were not acceptable to us that they were looking to get something on the cheap and we would -- I am on the board but I would even bring it to the board because I won't approve it. So yes we had played John. By the way when you look at the website, let us know if you think the people are good looking or anything on that list.

John Kalinowski

Well done. Okay, I have taken up more than enough time on this call but I appreciate it and best luck; believe me I hope the best for the company. Thank you very much.

Alan Rubino

Thank you. Thanks for all the penetrating questions. We like them and we do again, I do suggest to folks take a look at the website. Take a look at the commercials, there is a physician commercial there. If you want to just have a sense for the integrity and the viability of the message of the product you can see it there. And then what you also know by virtue of this calls, is that behind the scenes that everything there nobody do it tough, none of our suitors or discussions whatever we just try to work through is the right pathway to bring it to market. The right messaging based on their particular sector. And of course they want to make sure too that they can the pricing and the return on the investment. And that's being work through and model by all these companies now. No other questions in the call?

No other questions.

Alan Rubino

All right. And again let me take a special emphasis and thanking everybody being on the call today. And to John and to Rob and those of you whose questions weren’t asked, I hope they were at least addressed. I know many of you want to try about getting in touch with me and letting me know what do you think and I appreciate that. And I have had nice call for the number of view that doesn't necessarily feel comfortable on speaking up on the call. And we will remain attentive to not only your concerns because they just happened to be our concerns too. Okay. Let me thank my colleagues here but especially thank all of you who have been long time investors, certainly appreciate your support and for those of you are new, I hope you are continuing to get a good insight into the image for your business model and the carrier and the Eligen B12 side. Have a great day folks and a nice weekend.

Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for participating in today's conference. That does conclude today's program.

