Tidewater Will File For Bankruptcy By May 17

Tidewater (NYSE:TDW) has just announced that it has entered into a restructuring support agreements with its lenders. The company was able to reach support of both senior notes' holders and revolving credit facility lenders. Tidewater will file chapter 11 cases in Delaware by May 17, 2017, to implement the prepackaged restructuring plan. According to this plan:

1. Lenders will receive $225 million of cash, common stock representing 95% value of the pro forma common equity in reorganized Tidewater and new 8% fixed rate secured notes due in 2022 in the aggregate principal amount of $350 million.

2. Existing common shareholders will receive common stock representing 5% of the pro forma common equity in reorganized Tidewater, series A 6-year warrants to purchase 7.5% of the pro forma equity in reorganized Tidewater which imply an equity value of the company of $1.71 billion and Series B 6-year warrants to purchase 7.5% of the pro forma equity in reorganized Tidewater which imply an equity value of the company of $2.02 billion.

Tidewater plans to stay listed on NYSE and is in discussions with the exchange to maintain its listing through the restructuring process.

In short, this is a very good outcome for shareholders as the alternative was a complete wipeout. The stock could suffer downside from pre-announcement levels, but it is certainly not the worst-case scenario. Tidewater management did its best to save at least some value for common shareholders and has succeeded in this endeavor. Most likely, the company's move not to seek covenant waivers served as a tipping point in negotiations with creditors.

While the outcome of the restructuring story is positive for common shareholders as they don't get completely killed, there's little to celebrate and shareholders' money may be frozen for years before some value will be realized. Speculators who bet on the positive outcome of restructuring by buying Tidewater stock in the $0.80 - $1.00 range probably get a pass but they should not expect significant upside from current levels. The market environment remains negative for the offshore support vessel industry and there's no factual evidence to conclude that a rebound is around the corner.

Miracles rarely happen in the stock market, and this case is not an exception. The 5% share in new stock plus warrants was really all the common shareholders could dream of. Tidewater will get out of the restructuring as a more competitive company, but the battle for survival is not over yet as the industry remains in deep distress. Offshore drillers were optimistic regarding the contract environment in the second half of 2017 and in 2018, but I prefer to wait for evidence as talk is cheap nowadays. Even if we really see a pick-up in activity later this year, dayrates will remain low for offshore drillers and, therefore, for the whole offshore supply vessel industry.

It makes sense for Tidewater common shareholders to maintain their positions as they don't get wipeout out completely. Hopefully for them, rebound will ultimately occur and they will be able to get their money back in some years. New buyers will be better off waiting for the new stock to appear on the exchange. There is little need to rush as the industry environment has not changed for the better yet.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I may trade TDW.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.